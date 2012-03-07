----------------------------(08:08 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,759.15 -203.16 Nikkei 9,568.60 -69.03 NASDAQ 2,910.32 -40.16 FTSE 5,765.80 -109.02 S&P 500 1,343.36 -20.97 Hang Seng 20,610.34 -195.91 CRB Index 314.45 -5.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.948 -0.059 US 30 YR Bond 3.080 -0.064 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3143 1.3147 Yen US$ 80.83 80.85 INR US$ 50.36 50.37 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1669.00 Silver (Lon) 33.220 Gold (NY) 1705.79 Light Crude 104.74 ---------------------------( March 7 )-------------------------- Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in three months on renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece and concerns that China's slowdown would hit global growth. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 203.66 points, or 1.57 percent, to close at 12,759.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 20.97 points, or 1.54 percent, to 1,343.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 40.16 points, or 1.36 percent, to end at 2,910.32. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ploughed down through support levels on Tuesday as slowing global growth and Greece's dithering over its debt swap plan intensified pressure on riskier assets, prompting a flight to safety and sparking fears of a deeper sell-off. London's blue chip index, which is heavily weighted towards riskier banking and commodity stocks, posted its biggest one-day fall since Dec. 14, shedding 109.02 points or 1.9 percent to 5,765.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-week low on Wednesday on fresh concerns over slowing global growth after Brazil reported weak growth for 2011 and fears that Greece may not meet its deadline for debt restructuring. The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 9,562.55 after hitting a two-week low, and held above 9,511, representing the 50 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year. The benchmark is on track for its third straight session of loss. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open down on Wednesday, dragged lower by China Life Insurance Co Ltd after the world's largest insurer by market value warned that 2011 net profit would decline by up to 50 percent from last year. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 1.37 percent at 20,521.96. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.6 percent at 10,941.43. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar nursed heavy losses for a second session in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro also looked wobbly as renewed worries about Greece hit a market already fretting over China's slower growth target. The euro stood at $1.3112, having plumbed a three-week low at $1.3101 as fears grew that Greece may not secure a deal with private creditors (PSI) to cut its mountainous debt by the Thursday deadline. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices climbed on Tuesday as global growth concerns and fears Greece may not secure enough creditor support to avoid a disorderly debt default drove investors into the perceived safety of bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 20/32 higher in price to yield 1.95 percent, down from 2.02 percent late Monday. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-15/32 in price to yield 3.09 percent, down from 3.16 percent late Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold regained some ground on Wednesday, after falling 2 percent in the previous session as worries about a possible Greek default resurfaced, but dealers expected bargain hunters and jewellers to snap up the metal at current levels. * Spot gold hardly changed at $1,673.86 an ounce by 0025 GMT after hitting a high at $1,675.50. It had dropped as low as $1,663.95 on Tuesday, its weakest since Jan. 25. * U.S. gold for April delivery rose $2.50 to $1,674.60 an ounce. * Athens turned up the heat on its creditors on Tuesday as it sought to secure a bond swap that will cut its mountainous debt, while the main bondholders group warned a disorderly default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone. * Hong Kong shipped 32,948 kg of gold to mainland China in January, down 15 percent from the previous month, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department said on its website, reflecting slower sales during the Lunar New Year holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell for a fourth day in a row on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for global demand with Europe on shaky ground and top copper user China revising down its growth target. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to $8,263 a tonne by 0120 GMT, but was off a two-week low of $8,221 touched in the previous session. * Copper fell 2.5 percent on Tuesday, its biggest single-day drop in almost a month, to close at $8,289.50, falling below its 200-day moving average $8,380.97 for the first time in two weeks. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.9 percent to 59,240 yuan ($9,400) a tonne, catching up with steep losses in London in the previous session. * A collapse in household spending, exports and manufacturing sucked the life out of the euro zone's economy in the final three months of 2011, showing the scope of the downturn that looks set to become a full fledged recession. * Greek private creditors have until Thursday night to say whether they will participate in a bond swap that is a key part of a bailout programme to help Greece manage its wrecked finances and meet a debt repayment on March 20. * China cutting its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent also weakened the demand outlook for copper, although some analysts say the fears could be unfounded. * China's economic growth had exceeded the government's targets by 2-3 percentage points over the last decade, said Commonwealth Bank of Australia. * "The lower growth target for 2012 might still be consistent with an actual outcome in the low to mid 8 percent range. This is still solid GDP growth, and given the law of large numbers, is consistent with still solid commodity demand prospects," the bank said. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL PERTH - U.S. crude oil futures were steady in post-settlement trading after news that major powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its disputed nuclear programme, easing concerns about supply disruptions. U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that new six-power talks with Iran offered a diplomatic chance to defuse a crisis over its nuclear programme and quiet the "drums of war". Global economic worries and concerns about Greece's debt restructuring continued to diminish investor appetite for oil and other commodities as well as equities. A U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast was supportive after it cut its output growth forecast for non-OPEC countries for 2012 and 2013 citing supply disruptions in South Sudan, Yemen and the North Sea. * NYMEX crude for April delivery climbed 11 cents to $104.81 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after settling at $104.77 a barrel on Tuesday. * London Brent crude for April delivery was not traded after settling at $121.98 a barrel on Tuesday. * Fears that Greece and its bond holders may not meet a Thursday deadline for a bailout package reemerged after the main bondholder group warned a disorderly default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone. * Worries that supplies from Iran would be disrupted eased after world powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its nuclear programme, but U.S. Defense Secretary warned that the United States would take military action to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon if diplomacy fails. * The industry group American Petroleum Institute said domestic crude stocks rose 4.6 million barrels in the week to March 2. That was more than quintuple the 800,000-barrel increase forecast in a Reuters poll. [EIA/S} * Brazil, South America's largest economy, reported weak growth for 2011, a day after China cut its growth forecast, and data suggested that Europe was likely to fall back into recession, darkening prospects for oil demand. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)