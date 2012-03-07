----------------------------(08:08 a.m.)------------------------
Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong
Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday,
handing Wall Street its worst day in three months on renewed
fears of a disorderly default in Greece and concerns that
China's slowdown would hit global growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 203.66 points,
or 1.57 percent, to close at 12,759.15. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index dropped 20.97 points, or 1.54 percent, to
1,343.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 40.16 points,
or 1.36 percent, to end at 2,910.32.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ploughed down through
support levels on Tuesday as slowing global growth and Greece's
dithering over its debt swap plan intensified pressure on
riskier assets, prompting a flight to safety and sparking fears
of a deeper sell-off.
London's blue chip index, which is heavily weighted
towards riskier banking and commodity stocks, posted its biggest
one-day fall since Dec. 14, shedding 109.02 points or 1.9
percent to 5,765.80.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-week low on
Wednesday on fresh concerns over slowing global growth after
Brazil reported weak growth for 2011 and fears that Greece may
not meet its deadline for debt restructuring.
The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 9,562.55 after
hitting a two-week low, and held above 9,511, representing the
50 percent retracement of its fall from February to November
last year. The benchmark is on track for its third straight
session of loss.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open down on
Wednesday, dragged lower by China Life Insurance Co Ltd
after the world's largest insurer by market value
warned that 2011 net profit would decline by up to 50 percent
from last year.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 1.37 percent
at 20,521.96. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.6
percent at 10,941.43.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar
nursed heavy losses for a second session in Asia on Wednesday,
while the euro also looked wobbly as renewed worries about
Greece hit a market already fretting over China's slower growth
target.
The euro stood at $1.3112, having plumbed a three-week
low at $1.3101 as fears grew that Greece may not secure a deal
with private creditors (PSI) to cut its mountainous debt by the
Thursday deadline.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices climbed on Tuesday as
global growth concerns and fears Greece may not secure enough
creditor support to avoid a disorderly debt default drove
investors into the perceived safety of bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 20/32
higher in price to yield 1.95 percent, down from 2.02 percent
late Monday. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-15/32 in price
to yield 3.09 percent, down from 3.16 percent late Monday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold regained some ground on Wednesday, after
falling 2 percent in the previous session as worries about a
possible Greek default resurfaced, but dealers expected bargain
hunters and jewellers to snap up the metal at current levels.
* Spot gold hardly changed at $1,673.86 an ounce by
0025 GMT after hitting a high at $1,675.50. It had dropped as
low as $1,663.95 on Tuesday, its weakest since Jan. 25.
* U.S. gold for April delivery rose $2.50 to
$1,674.60 an ounce.
* Athens turned up the heat on its creditors on Tuesday as
it sought to secure a bond swap that will cut its mountainous
debt, while the main bondholders group warned a disorderly
default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the
euro zone.
* Hong Kong shipped 32,948 kg of gold to mainland China in
January, down 15 percent from the previous month, the Hong Kong
Census and Statistics Department said on its website, reflecting
slower sales during the Lunar New Year holiday.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper fell for a fourth day in a row on
Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for global
demand with Europe on shaky ground and top copper user China
revising down its growth target.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 0.3 percent to $8,263 a tonne by 0120 GMT, but was off a
two-week low of $8,221 touched in the previous session.
* Copper fell 2.5 percent on Tuesday, its biggest single-day
drop in almost a month, to close at $8,289.50, falling below its
200-day moving average $8,380.97 for the first time in two
weeks.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.9 percent to 59,240 yuan
($9,400) a tonne, catching up with steep losses in London in the
previous session.
* A collapse in household spending, exports and
manufacturing sucked the life out of the euro zone's economy in
the final three months of 2011, showing the scope of the
downturn that looks set to become a full fledged recession.
* Greek private creditors have until Thursday night to say
whether they will participate in a bond swap that is a key part
of a bailout programme to help Greece manage its wrecked
finances and meet a debt repayment on March 20.
* China cutting its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low
of 7.5 percent also weakened the demand outlook for copper,
although some analysts say the fears could be unfounded.
* China's economic growth had exceeded the government's
targets by 2-3 percentage points over the last decade, said
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
* "The lower growth target for 2012 might still be
consistent with an actual outcome in the low to mid 8 percent
range. This is still solid GDP growth, and given the law of
large numbers, is consistent with still solid commodity demand
prospects," the bank said.
OIL
PERTH - U.S. crude oil futures were steady in
post-settlement trading after news that major powers accepted
Iran's offer for talks about its disputed nuclear programme,
easing concerns about supply disruptions.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that new
six-power talks with Iran offered a diplomatic chance to defuse
a crisis over its nuclear programme and quiet the "drums of
war".
Global economic worries and concerns about Greece's debt
restructuring continued to diminish investor appetite for oil
and other commodities as well as equities.
A U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast was
supportive after it cut its output growth forecast for non-OPEC
countries for 2012 and 2013 citing supply disruptions in South
Sudan, Yemen and the North Sea.
* NYMEX crude for April delivery climbed 11 cents to
$104.81 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after settling at $104.77 a barrel
on Tuesday.
* London Brent crude for April delivery was not
traded after settling at $121.98 a barrel on Tuesday.
* Fears that Greece and its bond holders may not meet a
Thursday deadline for a bailout package reemerged after the main
bondholder group warned a disorderly default would cause more
than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone.
* Worries that supplies from Iran would be disrupted eased
after world powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its
nuclear programme, but U.S. Defense Secretary warned that the
United States would take military action to prevent the Islamic
Republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon if diplomacy fails.
* The industry group American Petroleum Institute said
domestic crude stocks rose 4.6 million barrels in the week to
March 2. That was more than quintuple the 800,000-barrel
increase forecast in a Reuters poll. [EIA/S}
* Brazil, South America's largest economy, reported weak
growth for 2011, a day after China cut its growth forecast, and
data suggested that Europe was likely to fall back into
recession, darkening prospects for oil demand.
