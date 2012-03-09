----------------------------(07:40 a.m.)---------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,907.94 +70.61 Nikkei 9,928.60 +159.64 NASDAQ 2,970.42 +34.73 FTSE 5,859.73 +68.32 S&P 500 1,365.91 +13.28 Hang Seng 20,959.42 +58.69 CRB Index 316.04 +1.80 Bonds (yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.023 +0.050 US 30 YR Bond 3.182 +0.062 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3282 1.3170 Yen US$ 81.56 81.29 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1690.00 Silver (Lon) 34.090 Gold (NY) 1684.76 Light Crude 106.88 ----------------------------(March 9)------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors to avoid a messy default.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 70.61 points, or 0.55 percent, to 12,907.94 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 13.28 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,365.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 34.73 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 2,970.42.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index was higher by midday on Thursday in anticipation of more upbeat data from the United States and expectations Greece will secure the debt-swap deal it needs to avert a default.

The FTSE 100 index rose 78.54 points, or 1.3 percent, to 5869.91 at 1223 GMT.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose as much as 1.5 percent to a fresh seven-month high on Friday after Greece, according to several senior officials, successfully closed its bond-swap offer to private creditors, key to securing an international bailout to avoid a messy default.

The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 9,856.90, after trading as high as 9,913.54, while the broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 842.48.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday, bolstered by financial and resources sectors as investors await a slew of data later in the day that could shed fresh clues on the extent of the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.14 percent at 20,930.93. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.35 percent at 11,207.16.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday after Greece moved closer to securing fresh funds needed to avoid a messy debt default.

The single currency stood at $1.3274, having risen some 1 percent on Thursday after Greece looked close to getting 95 percent agreement on its bond swap offer to private creditors to lighten its debt burden.

This saw the greenback fall to its lowest level this week against a basket of major currencies. The greenback though, managed to rise against the safe-haven yen, climbing to 81.55 from Thursday's low of 81.06.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as optimism Greece will successfully put in place a bond swap to stave off a disorderly debt default encouraged investors to turn to riskier assets and away from safe-haven U.S. government debt.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 13/32 lower in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Wednesday. Yields are not far off the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held sway since early November.

Thirty-year bonds dropped one full point in price to yield 3.17 percent, up from 3.13 percent late Wednesday. Losses increased as U.S. stocks rallied further and the Standard & Poor's 500 gained 1 percent.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering around $1,700 an ounce on Friday, after gaining nearly 1 percent in the previous session as a strong take-up of Greece's bond swap offer calmed fears of an imminent default and lifted sentiment across financial markets.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,699.66 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent fall this week, its second weekly decline in a row.

U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,700.50.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper rose for a third day in a row on Friday, buoyed by a strong take-up in Greece's bond swap offer that will help Athens avoid a debt default, while investors await key data from the United States and China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.2 percent to $8,350 a tonne by 0101 GMT, but is down 2.7 percent for the week so far.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 59,720 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday as investors cheered progress on Greece's bond swap deal, which moved the beleaguered country nearer to unlocking funds it needs to avoid default.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $125.44 a barrel, gaining $1.32. It hit a session peak of $126.34, the highest since March 1, when front-month Brent hit $128.40, the priciest since July 2008.

U.S. April crude settled at $106.58 a barrel, rising 42 cents. It hit a session high of $107.20 in morning trade. Front-month U.S. crude reached $110.55 on March 1, the highest since May last year.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)