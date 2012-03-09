----------------------------(07:40 a.m.)----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,907.94 +70.61 Nikkei 9,928.60 +159.64
NASDAQ 2,970.42 +34.73 FTSE 5,859.73 +68.32
S&P 500 1,365.91 +13.28 Hang Seng 20,959.42 +58.69
CRB Index 316.04 +1.80
Bonds (yield)
US 10 YR Bond 2.023 +0.050
US 30 YR Bond 3.182 +0.062
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3282 1.3170 Yen US$ 81.56 81.29
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1690.00 Silver (Lon) 34.090
Gold (NY) 1684.76 Light Crude 106.88
----------------------------(March 9)-------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of
the week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with
private creditors to avoid a messy default.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 70.61 points,
or 0.55 percent, to 12,907.94 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 13.28 points, or 0.98 percent, to
1,365.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 34.73
points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 2,970.42.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index was higher by midday on
Thursday in anticipation of more upbeat data from the United
States and expectations Greece will secure the debt-swap deal it
needs to avert a default.
The FTSE 100 index rose 78.54 points, or 1.3
percent, to 5869.91 at 1223 GMT.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose as much as 1.5 percent
to a fresh seven-month high on Friday after Greece, according to
several senior officials, successfully closed its bond-swap
offer to private creditors, key to securing an international
bailout to avoid a messy default.
The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 9,856.90, after
trading as high as 9,913.54, while the broader Topix
advanced 0.8 percent to 842.48.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on
Friday, bolstered by financial and resources sectors as
investors await a slew of data later in the day that could shed
fresh clues on the extent of the slowdown in the Chinese
economy.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.14 percent
at 20,930.93. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.35
percent at 11,207.16.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies held on to
overnight gains in Asia on Friday after Greece moved closer to
securing fresh funds needed to avoid a messy debt default.
The single currency stood at $1.3274, having risen
some 1 percent on Thursday after Greece looked close to getting
95 percent agreement on its bond swap offer to private creditors
to lighten its debt burden.
This saw the greenback fall to its lowest level this week
against a basket of major currencies. The greenback
though, managed to rise against the safe-haven yen, climbing to
81.55 from Thursday's low of 81.06.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as
optimism Greece will successfully put in place a bond swap to
stave off a disorderly debt default encouraged investors to turn
to riskier assets and away from safe-haven U.S. government debt.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were
trading 13/32 lower in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 1.98
percent late Wednesday. Yields are not far off the middle of a
range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held sway since
early November.
Thirty-year bonds dropped one full point in
price to yield 3.17 percent, up from 3.13 percent late
Wednesday. Losses increased as U.S. stocks rallied further and
the Standard & Poor's 500 gained 1 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering around $1,700 an ounce on
Friday, after gaining nearly 1 percent in the previous session
as a strong take-up of Greece's bond swap offer calmed fears of
an imminent default and lifted sentiment across financial
markets.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,699.66 an ounce by
0035 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent fall this week, its second
weekly decline in a row.
U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,700.50.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper rose for a third day in a row on
Friday, buoyed by a strong take-up in Greece's bond swap offer
that will help Athens avoid a debt default, while investors
await key data from the United States and China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 0.2 percent to $8,350 a tonne by 0101 GMT, but is down
2.7 percent for the week so far.
The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 59,720 yuan ($9,500) a
tonne.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rose for a second day on
Thursday as investors cheered progress on Greece's bond swap
deal, which moved the beleaguered country nearer to unlocking
funds it needs to avoid default.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery
settled at $125.44 a barrel, gaining $1.32. It hit a session
peak of $126.34, the highest since March 1, when front-month
Brent hit $128.40, the priciest since July 2008.
U.S. April crude settled at $106.58 a barrel, rising
42 cents. It hit a session high of $107.20 in morning trade.
Front-month U.S. crude reached $110.55 on March 1, the highest
since May last year.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)