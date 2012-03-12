--------------------------(07:20 a.m.)--------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,922.02 +14.08 Nikkei 9,975.91 +45.17
NASDAQ 2,988.34 +17.92 FTSE 5,887.49 +27.76
S&P 500 1,370.87 +4.96 Hang Seng 21,102.51 +16.51
CRB Index 317.61 +1.57
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.030 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 3.180 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3113 1.3232 Yen US$ 82.49 81.56
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1687.50 Silver (Lon) 33.870
Gold (NY) 1712.46 Light Crude 107.40
--------------------------(March 12)----------------------------
Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors
brushed off the technical default by Greece and focused instead
on another strong monthly jobs report.
The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 14.08
points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,922.02 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index rose 4.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to
1,370.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.92
points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 2,988.34.
- - - -
LONDON - Upbeat U.S. jobs data helped Britain's top share
index stretch gains into a third straight session on Friday,
sending a bullish signal as the gauge broke through a major
technical resistance.
The FTSE 100 index rose 27.76 points, or 0.5 percent,
to 5,887.49, breaking above a major technical resistance zone at
5,859.85-5,884.43.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average broke above 10,000 in
early trade on Monday, boosted by another robust U.S. jobs
report that pointed to a strengthening U.S. economic recovery.
Friday's non-farm payrolls data had also lifted the dollar
to 82.64 yen, its highest in nearly 11 months, making
stocks of Japanese exporters more appealing to investors.
The Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent to 10,018.80, while
the broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 853.52.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on
Monday, with financials weak and investors expected to take cues
from corporate earnings as the reporting season for Chinese
companies picks up this week.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.06 percent
at 21,073.59. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.12
percent at 11,242.79.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar hovered around three-week highs against
a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having gained
ground late last week after upbeat U.S. jobs data was seen
lessening the chance of fresh stimulus from the Federal Reserve
this week.
The euro, however, struggled after suffering what traders
described as a buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact fall on Greece's
bond swap deal with private creditors which will clear the way
for a new bailout.
The single currency was last at $1.3114, with
immediate support seen at last week's three-week low of $1.3095.
A break there could see the euro fall back to $1.3054, the 50
percent retracement of the $1.2623-$1.3486 rally.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday as
news of steady job growth in February reinforced the notion the
U.S. economy is gaining traction, spurring investors to trim
their low-yielding debt holdings and buy stocks and other
growth-oriented assets.
In mid-afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.04
percent, up 3 basis points on the day and up nearly 6 basis
points on the week.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold rose further on Monday on firm stocks after
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, although some investors may
stay on the sidelines ahead of a Federal Open Market
Committee(FOMC) meeting this week.
Spot gold added $2.02 an ounce to $1,710.05 an ounce
by 0036 GMT, after rising nearly 1 percent on Friday on higher
crude oil and U.S. equities. Bullion struck a record around
$1,920 an ounce last September.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged lower on Monday, pausing
after a rally in the previous session when upbeat U.S. jobs data
and Greece's successful bond swap deal lifted sentiment across
markets, while a strong dollar added to the pressure.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down 0.1 percent to $8,480 a tonne by 0101 GMT, after
three sessions of consecutive rise.
The most-traded June copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 60,740 yuan a
tonne.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday for a third straight
day and also posted weekly gains as data showing rising U.S.
employment countered pressure from a stronger dollar and fading
euphoria from Greece's debt swap deal.
U.S. crude rose 82 cents to settle at $107.40 a barrel
after tug-of-war trading from $106.13 to $108.20. For the week,
U.S. crude rose marginally, 0.66 percent, after losing 2.8
percent last week.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)