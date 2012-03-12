--------------------------(07:20 a.m.)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,922.02 +14.08 Nikkei 9,975.91 +45.17 NASDAQ 2,988.34 +17.92 FTSE 5,887.49 +27.76 S&P 500 1,370.87 +4.96 Hang Seng 21,102.51 +16.51 CRB Index 317.61 +1.57 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.030 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.180 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3113 1.3232 Yen US$ 82.49 81.56 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1687.50 Silver (Lon) 33.870 Gold (NY) 1712.46 Light Crude 107.40 --------------------------(March 12)---------------------------- Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another strong monthly jobs report. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 14.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,922.02 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,370.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 2,988.34. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Upbeat U.S. jobs data helped Britain's top share index stretch gains into a third straight session on Friday, sending a bullish signal as the gauge broke through a major technical resistance. The FTSE 100 index rose 27.76 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,887.49, breaking above a major technical resistance zone at 5,859.85-5,884.43. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average broke above 10,000 in early trade on Monday, boosted by another robust U.S. jobs report that pointed to a strengthening U.S. economic recovery. Friday's non-farm payrolls data had also lifted the dollar to 82.64 yen, its highest in nearly 11 months, making stocks of Japanese exporters more appealing to investors. The Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent to 10,018.80, while the broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 853.52. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Monday, with financials weak and investors expected to take cues from corporate earnings as the reporting season for Chinese companies picks up this week. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.06 percent at 21,073.59. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.12 percent at 11,242.79. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar hovered around three-week highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having gained ground late last week after upbeat U.S. jobs data was seen lessening the chance of fresh stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week. The euro, however, struggled after suffering what traders described as a buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact fall on Greece's bond swap deal with private creditors which will clear the way for a new bailout. The single currency was last at $1.3114, with immediate support seen at last week's three-week low of $1.3095. A break there could see the euro fall back to $1.3054, the 50 percent retracement of the $1.2623-$1.3486 rally. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday as news of steady job growth in February reinforced the notion the U.S. economy is gaining traction, spurring investors to trim their low-yielding debt holdings and buy stocks and other growth-oriented assets. In mid-afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.04 percent, up 3 basis points on the day and up nearly 6 basis points on the week. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rose further on Monday on firm stocks after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, although some investors may stay on the sidelines ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee(FOMC) meeting this week. Spot gold added $2.02 an ounce to $1,710.05 an ounce by 0036 GMT, after rising nearly 1 percent on Friday on higher crude oil and U.S. equities. Bullion struck a record around $1,920 an ounce last September. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged lower on Monday, pausing after a rally in the previous session when upbeat U.S. jobs data and Greece's successful bond swap deal lifted sentiment across markets, while a strong dollar added to the pressure. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to $8,480 a tonne by 0101 GMT, after three sessions of consecutive rise. The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 60,740 yuan a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday for a third straight day and also posted weekly gains as data showing rising U.S. employment countered pressure from a stronger dollar and fading euphoria from Greece's debt swap deal. U.S. crude rose 82 cents to settle at $107.40 a barrel after tug-of-war trading from $106.13 to $108.20. For the week, U.S. crude rose marginally, 0.66 percent, after losing 2.8 percent last week. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)