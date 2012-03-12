----------------------------(08:15 a.m.)---------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,922.02 +14.08 Nikkei 9,960.79 +31.05 NASDAQ 2,988.34 +17.92 FTSE 5,887.49 +27.76 S&P 500 1,370.87 +4.96 Hang Seng 20,987.50 -98.50 CRB Index 317.61 +1.57 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.030 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.180 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3092 1.3094 Yen US$ 82.14 82.19 INR US$ 49.84 49.85 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1687.50 Silver (Lon) 33.870 Gold (NY) 1712.46 Light Crude 107.40 ---------------------------( March 12 )----------------------- Weekend market action, updates Monday mid morning Tokyo, Hong Kong open.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another strong monthly jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 14.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,922.02 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,370.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 2,988.34.

LONDON - Upbeat U.S. jobs data helped Britain's top share index stretch gains into a third straight session on Friday, sending a bullish signal as the gauge broke through a major technical resistance.

The FTSE 100 index rose 27.76 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,887.49, breaking above a major technical resistance zone at 5,859.85-5,884.43.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average broke above 10,000 to a fresh seven-month high on Monday, boosted by another robust U.S. jobs report that signalled a strengthening U.S. economic recovery, while technical factors pointed to the index heading higher.

The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,948.07, after climbing as high as 10,021.51, its highest since early August, before succumbing to profit-taking.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Monday, with financials weak and investors expected to take cues from corporate earnings as the reporting season for Chinese companies picks up this week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.06 percent at 21,073.59. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.12 percent at 11,242.79.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered around three-week highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having gained ground late last week after upbeat U.S. jobs data was seen lessening the chance of fresh stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week.

The euro, however, struggled after suffering what traders described as a buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact fall on Greece's bond swap deal with private creditors which will clear the way for a new bailout.

The single currency was last at $1.3114, with immediate support seen at last week's three-week low of $1.3095. A break there could see the euro fall back to $1.3054, the 50 percent retracement of the $1.2623-$1.3486 rally.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday as news of steady job growth in February reinforced the notion the U.S. economy is gaining traction, spurring investors to trim their low-yielding debt holdings and buy stocks and other growth-oriented assets.

In mid-afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.04 percent, up 3 basis points on the day and up nearly 6 basis points on the week.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold rose further on Monday on firm stocks after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, although some investors may stay on the sidelines ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week.

* Spot gold added $2.02 an ounce to $1,710.05 an ounce by 0036 GMT, after rising nearly 1 percent on Friday on higher crude oil and U.S. equities. Bullion struck a record around $1,920 an ounce last September.

* U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in February, beating expectations and providing another sign that the world's largest economy may be on a path of stable recovery.

* The Federal Reserve has said it intends to keep interest rates near zero until 2014, but if the U.S. data trend persists, it may have to reconsider any plans for additional monetary easing. The Fed will holds a policy meeting on Tuesday.

* U.S. April gold hardly changed at $1,711 an ounce.

* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, cut their bullish bets in gold to the lowest level in 5 weeks during the week of March 6, as prices unwound from a late-February peak near $1,800 per ounce.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper edged lower on Monday, pausing after a rally in the previous session when upbeat U.S. jobs data and Greece's successful bond swap deal lifted sentiment across markets, while a strong dollar added to the pressure.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to $8,480 a tonne by 0101 GMT, after three sessions of consecutive rise.

* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 60,740 yuan a tonne.

* The better-than-expected U.S. labour market data on Friday boosted investor confidence in the recovery of the world's largest economy, lifting global stocks, commodities and the dollar.

* Supportive of sentiment in copper, China's imports of the industrial metal in February surprisingly jumped 17 percent from January and double from a year earlier to 484,569 tonnes. But Shanghai copper stockpiles last week rose to the highest level since July 2002, indicating sluggish physical demand. CU-STX-SGH

* Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default on Friday when a sufficient number of private creditors agreed on a bond swap deal that will cut the country's public debt and clear the way for a new bailout.

* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, reduced their net length in U.S. copper futures and options by 2,003 lots to 13,615 lots in the week ended March 6.

OIL

TOKYO - U.S. crude futures fell on Monday after three days of gains as the dollar hovered near a three-week high, while news that China's implied oil demand hit a record high last month failed to support prices.

* NYMEX crude for April delivery was down 45 cents at $106.95 a barrel by 0037 GMT, after settling up 82 cents at $107.40 on Friday. Last week, the contract rose 70 cents.

* London Brent crude for April delivery was down 32 cents at $125.66 a barrel, after settling up $0.54 on Friday. Last week, the contract rose $2.33.

* China's implied oil demand rose about 2 percent in February year-on-year to 9.71 million barrels per day (bpd), back to a record high seen in December after a brief dip in January, Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data showed on Saturday.

China imported a record 5.95 million barrels per day of crude oil in February, 18.5 percent higher than a year earlier, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.

* China's trade balance plunged $31.5 billion into the red in February as imports swamped exports to leave the largest deficit in at least a decade and fuel doubts about the extent to which frail foreign demand or seasonal distortion drove the drop.

Import growth of 39.6 percent on the year in February was the strongest in a year, well ahead of the 27 percent expected and more than twice the rate of export growth of 18.4 percent that was barely more than half the pace forecast -- albeit at a six month high.

* Top oil producer Saudi Arabia supplied 9.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude to the market in February steady from January, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

"Production from the kingdom was in the range of 9.85 million bpd also steady from the previous month," the industry source added.

