----------------------------(07:50 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,959.71 +37.69 Nikkei 9,867.93 +78.07 NASDAQ 2,983.66 -4.68 FTSE 5,892.75 +5.26 S&P 500 1,371.09 +0.22 Hang Seng 21,321.84 +187.66 CRB Index 315.99 -1.62 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.031 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.167 -0.013 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3169 1.3171 Yen US$ 82.31 82.34 INR US$ 49.96 49.97 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1697.50 Silver (Lon) 33.770 Gold (NY) 1708.03 Light Crude 106.47 ----------------------------(March 13)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement. The Dow Jones industrial average added 37.69 points, or 0.29 percent, to 12,959.71 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,371.09. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 4.68 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 2,983.66. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index was a touch lower at midday Monday, led by miners and banks, as renewed concerns on economic growth in China helped cool investor bullishness. The FTSE 100 index was down 11.28 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,876.13 by 1213 GMT, having traded around 30 percent of its 90-day volume average. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average gained on Tuesday, once again nosing above the 10,000-point level, supported by defensive buying as market participants looked for signs of further easing from the Bank of Japan and held off major buying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.13 percent at 10,001.76, edging past the 10,000 level. The index has climbed above 10,000 in two previous sessions but failed to close above it on both days. The broader Topix added 0.83 percent to 852.33. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open higher, poised for a fourth-straight gain as strength in China issues helped the Hang Seng Index scale above 21,200, a level that had served as technical resistance in the past two sessions. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.69 percent at 21,279.41. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.83 percent at 11,319.14. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar stayed on the defensive in Asia on Tuesday, having retreated from a seven-week high against a basket of major currencies on some caution the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish than expected at its policy meeting. Traders said it was just a bit of profit taking ahead of the outcome at 1815 GMT. Markets had bought the dollar recently after signs of improvement in the world's biggest economy caused a rethink of how aggressive the Fed needs to be in applying further stimulus. The dollar index, which had risen as high as 80.132, fell back to 79.860. This came as the euro bounced off a one-month low to $1.3153. The single currency also found support at its 55-day moving average around $1.3081. There is talk of selling interest in the $1.3200/10 area, which should cap the euro's upside for now, traders said. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to higher on Monday as a recent rise in yields and the prospect of a market-friendly Federal Reserve policy meeting this week supported a bid for U.S. government debt. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded unchanged in price to yield 2.03 percent, while the 30-year bond traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 3.17 percent, down from 3.19 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold ticked higher on Tuesday after the euro rebounded against the U.S. dollar but trading was muted as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting, which could offer clues over the direction of interest rates this year. * Gold added $1.20 an ounce to $1,700.25 an ounce by 0030 GMT, having fallen slightly on Monday, but dwindling expectations for the Fed to signal the need for more measures to keep U.S. rates low could have an effect on the metal. * Gold rallied to an all time high around $1,920 an ounce last September. * U.S. gold rose $1.20 an ounce to $$1,701 an ounce. * Recent signs of improvement in the U.S. labour market are spurring economists at major Wall Street firms to rethink how aggressive the Fed needs to be in applying further monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed. * Bullion investors are cautious after Friday's U.S. data showed net long futures positions held by money managers, including hedge funds, posted the biggest one-week drop since August. Bullish bets in silver futures also tumbled. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous session, though most investors were on the sidelines awaiting clues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting as to how aggressively the central bank may ease monetary policy. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to $8,469 a tonne by 0102 GMT. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.1 percent to 60,690 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. * Investors will closely watch a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, due at 1615 GMT. Economists still believe that the Fed will undertake another large stimulus program despite recent signs of improving labour market, but the scale will be smaller than initially expected. * The global supply of copper will fall short of demand until the second half of 2013 as environmental and financing difficulties delay new production plants, the chief financial officer of Peru's Southern Copper said. * Euro zone finance ministers gave their final approval to a second bailout for Greece on Monday and turned their fire on Spain, demanding it aim for a tougher deficit target this year in order to get back on target in 2013. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL TOKYO - U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday, after dropping by more than a dollar in the previous session, as investors waited for a key Federal Reserve monetary policy statement and weekly inventory data for further trading cues. * NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 30 cents at $106.64 a barrel by 0003 GMT, after settling down $1.06 at $106.34 on Monday, the first decline in four days, hurt by concerns about slowing growth in China and recession in Italy. * Brent crude was up 20 cents at $125.54 after settling down 64 cents. * Recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy have lessened hopes of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve, which holds a one-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The meeting could see the Federal Open Market Committee give a nod to recent series of stronger data. * U.S. crude oil inventories are expected to have increased 2.2 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters survey of analysts showed ahead of weekly stockpile data by the American Petroleum Institute later in the day. Distillate stocks are expected to drop by 1.2 million barrels while gasoline stocks are expected to decline by 1.0 million barrels, the poll also showed. * Euro zone finance ministers met in Brussels on Monday to take a political decision adopting a second bailout for Greece and to shift their focus to Spain, whose government looks set to violate newly agreed EU budget rules by missing its deficit target again this year. * U.S. net exports of oil products will likely double in the coming three years as the country's refiners ramp up output while local demand wanes, research firm Wood Mackenzie said on Monday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil and Harish Nambiar)