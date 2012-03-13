----------------------------(07:50 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,959.71 +37.69 Nikkei 9,867.93 +78.07
NASDAQ 2,983.66 -4.68 FTSE 5,892.75 +5.26
S&P 500 1,371.09 +0.22 Hang Seng 21,321.84 +187.66
CRB Index 315.99 -1.62
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 2.031 +0.002
US 30 YR Bond 3.167 -0.013
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3169 1.3171 Yen US$ 82.31 82.34
INR US$ 49.96 49.97
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1697.50 Silver (Lon) 33.770
Gold (NY) 1708.03 Light Crude 106.47
----------------------------(March 13)--------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day
for Wall Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains
and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
statement.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 37.69 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 12,959.71 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02
percent, to 1,371.09. But the Nasdaq Composite Index
dipped 4.68 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 2,983.66.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index was a touch lower at
midday Monday, led by miners and banks, as renewed concerns on
economic growth in China helped cool investor bullishness.
The FTSE 100 index was down 11.28 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,876.13 by 1213 GMT, having traded around 30
percent of its 90-day volume average.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average gained on Tuesday, once again
nosing above the 10,000-point level, supported by defensive
buying as market participants looked for signs of further easing
from the Bank of Japan and held off major buying ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.13 percent at
10,001.76, edging past the 10,000 level. The index has climbed
above 10,000 in two previous sessions but failed to close above
it on both days. The broader Topix added 0.83 percent to
852.33.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open higher, poised
for a fourth-straight gain as strength in China issues helped
the Hang Seng Index scale above 21,200, a level that had served
as technical resistance in the past two sessions.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.69 percent
at 21,279.41. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.83
percent at 11,319.14.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar stayed on the defensive in Asia on
Tuesday, having retreated from a seven-week high against a
basket of major currencies on some caution the Federal Reserve
might sound more dovish than expected at its policy meeting.
Traders said it was just a bit of profit taking ahead of the
outcome at 1815 GMT. Markets had bought the dollar recently
after signs of improvement in the world's biggest economy caused
a rethink of how aggressive the Fed needs to be in applying
further stimulus.
The dollar index, which had risen as high as 80.132,
fell back to 79.860. This came as the euro bounced off a
one-month low to $1.3153. The single currency also found
support at its 55-day moving average around $1.3081.
There is talk of selling interest in the $1.3200/10 area,
which should cap the euro's upside for now, traders said.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to higher
on Monday as a recent rise in yields and the prospect of a
market-friendly Federal Reserve policy meeting this week
supported a bid for U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded
unchanged in price to yield 2.03 percent, while the 30-year bond
traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 3.17 percent,
down from 3.19 percent late Friday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold ticked higher on Tuesday after the euro
rebounded against the U.S. dollar but trading was muted as
investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting,
which could offer clues over the direction of interest rates
this year.
* Gold added $1.20 an ounce to $1,700.25 an ounce by
0030 GMT, having fallen slightly on Monday, but dwindling
expectations for the Fed to signal the need for more measures to
keep U.S. rates low could have an effect on the metal.
* Gold rallied to an all time high around $1,920 an ounce
last September.
* U.S. gold rose $1.20 an ounce to $$1,701 an
ounce.
* Recent signs of improvement in the U.S. labour market are
spurring economists at major Wall Street firms to rethink how
aggressive the Fed needs to be in applying further monetary
stimulus, a Reuters poll showed.
* Bullion investors are cautious after Friday's U.S. data
showed net long futures positions held by money managers,
including hedge funds, posted the biggest one-week drop since
August. Bullish bets in silver futures also tumbled.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Tuesday, reversing
losses from the previous session, though most investors were on
the sidelines awaiting clues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
as to how aggressively the central bank may ease monetary
policy.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched up 0.3 percent to $8,469 a tonne by 0102 GMT.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.1 percent to 60,690 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.
* Investors will closely watch a statement from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting, due at 1615 GMT. Economists
still believe that the Fed will undertake another large stimulus
program despite recent signs of improving labour market, but the
scale will be smaller than initially expected.
* The global supply of copper will fall short of demand
until the second half of 2013 as environmental and financing
difficulties delay new production plants, the chief financial
officer of Peru's Southern Copper said.
* Euro zone finance ministers gave their final approval to a
second bailout for Greece on Monday and turned their fire on
Spain, demanding it aim for a tougher deficit target this year
in order to get back on target in 2013.
- - - -
OIL
TOKYO - U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday, after dropping
by more than a dollar in the previous session, as investors
waited for a key Federal Reserve monetary policy statement and
weekly inventory data for further trading cues.
* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 30 cents at
$106.64 a barrel by 0003 GMT, after settling down $1.06 at
$106.34 on Monday, the first decline in four days, hurt by
concerns about slowing growth in China and recession in Italy.
* Brent crude was up 20 cents at $125.54 after
settling down 64 cents.
* Recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy have
lessened hopes of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve,
which holds a one-day policy meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting could see the Federal Open Market Committee give
a nod to recent series of stronger data.
* U.S. crude oil inventories are expected to have increased
2.2 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters survey of
analysts showed ahead of weekly stockpile data by the American
Petroleum Institute later in the day.
Distillate stocks are expected to drop by 1.2 million barrels
while gasoline stocks are expected to decline by 1.0 million
barrels, the poll also showed.
* Euro zone finance ministers met in Brussels on Monday to
take a political decision adopting a second bailout for Greece
and to shift their focus to Spain, whose government looks set to
violate newly agreed EU budget rules by missing its deficit
target again this year.
* U.S. net exports of oil products will likely double in the
coming three years as the country's refiners ramp up output
while local demand wanes, research firm Wood Mackenzie said on
Monday.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil and Harish Nambiar)