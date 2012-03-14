----------------------------(07:56 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 13,177.68 +217.97 Nikkei 10,109.90 +210.82 NASDAQ 3,039.88 +56.22 FTSE 5,955.91 +63.16 S&P 500 1,395.95 +24.86 Hang Seng 21,572.86 +233.16 CRB Index 318.07 +2.09 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.123 +0.086 US 30 YR Bond 3.261 +0.088 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3063 1.3067 Yen US$ 83.16 83.21 INR US$ 49.93 49.94 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1690.00 Silver (Lon) 33.580 Gold (NY) 1699.05 Light Crude 106.71 ----------------------------( March 14 )------------------------ Overnight markets action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with Tuesday's late spark coming from JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank announced it will raise its dividend. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 217.97 points, or 1.68 percent, to close at 13,177.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 24.86 points, or 1.81 percent, to 1,395.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 56.22 points, or 1.88 percent, to 3,039.88. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 closed at its highest level this year on Tuesday as banks and miners rallied after encouraging economic data out of Europe and the U.S., although volumes were weak and traders said the market could be nearing its top. London's blue chip index closed up 63.16 points, or 1.1 percent at 5,955.91, but volumes were thin with the FTSE 100 trading 83 percent of a subdued 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a fresh seven-month high on Wednesday, boosted by Wall Street gains after the Federal Reserve upgraded its U.S. economic outlook while Tokyo bluechips got a further lift from the softer yen. The benchmark Nikkei gained 195.81 points to 10,100.34 and climbed above the 10,000 mark for a fourth straight session to its highest level since late July. In Japan, some market players said a real test of investor confidence would be whether the index can close above the closely watched 10,000 on Wednesday. The index has breached the 10,000 mark for three sessions in a row, but has so far failed to close above the level. The broader Topix was up 1.9 percent at 861.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Wednesday, poised to stretch a winning streak into a fifth day with Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings strong ahead of its corporate earnings later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.05 percent at 21,564.21. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.31 percent at 11,505.55. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar was broadly firmer early in Asia on Wednesday, having hit a seven-week high against a basket of major currencies as prospects for further easing by the Federal Reserve faded in the wake of more upbeat U.S. data. Also providing risk-takers some comfort, the Fed's annual stress test showed the majority of the largest U.S. banks passed. The dollar index climbed as high as 80.320, before giving back a bit of ground to last trade at 80.123, up 0.3 percent. It rose to an 11-month high of 83.08 yen, while the euro fell to a one-month low of $1.3050. The euro was last at $1.3076, with support seen at $1.3054, the 50 percent retracement of the Jan 16-Feb 24 rally. The single currency is seen capped at $1.3120/30, where sell orders were said to be lurking. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest level this year on Tuesday after stronger retail sales, gains in equities and the Federal Reserve's acknowledgement of signs of strength in the economy eroded the safe-haven allure of U.S. debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 27/32 lower in price to yield 2.13 percent, which was the highest level since early December and up from 2.03 percent late Monday. The notes were on track for the biggest single-day rise in rates since Feb. 3, and yields rose above a range that has dominated for several months. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold regained some strength on Wednesday on bargain hunting after prices dropped about 2 percent in the previous session, but a firmer U.S. dollar was likely to cap gains after the Federal Reserve vowed to keep interest rates low until 2014. * Spot gold rose 80 cents to $1,675.55 an ounce by 0054 GMT. It fell to a low around $1,661 an ounce on Tuesday, its weakest since late January, after the Fed offered no clues on whether there will be another round of monetary easing. * U.S. April gold extended losses, falling about 1 percent to $1,676.40 an ounce. * The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday gave few signals about the prospects for further monetary easing, offering just a slight upgrade to its economic outlook while restating concerns about the high level of unemployment. * Most of the largest U.S. banks passed their annual stress test, the Federal Reserve revealed in an earlier-than-expected release of the results, after JPMorgan Chase pulled the trigger on announcing its glowing marks and helped lift the stock market. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged signs of economic recovery but stopped short of signaling further easing, while upbeat U.S. and German data lent support. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.2 percent to $8,576.50 a tonne by 0104 GMT, building on the 1.3-percent rise in the previous session. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained half a percent to 61,360 yuan ($9,700)a tonne. * The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday provided few clues on the prospects for further monetary easing, offering just a slight upgrade to its economic outlook while restating concerns about the high level of unemployment. * In the latest sign of economic recovery, U.S. retail sales posted their largest gain in five months in February, with Americans feeling confident enough to buy more cars and other goods even as they paid more for gasoline. * In Europe, German analyst and investor sentiment jumped in March to its highest level since June 2010, driving European equities to session highs and confirming hopes that Europe's largest economy has recovered from a weak patch. * Heavy rains in Chile's mineral-rich north have cut off roads at No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi and Cerro Colorado but operations have been little affected, worker and company sources said on Tuesday morning. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL TOKYO - U.S. crude futures rose for a second day on Wednesday on the back of an improved outlook of the world's top economy, but the gains were limited after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude inventories. * NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 6 cents at $106.77 a barrel by 0009 GMT, after settling up 37 cents at $106.71 on Tuesday. Strong U.S. retail sales data and the Federal Reserve's acknowledgement that it would maintain exceptionally low interest rates until at least through 2014 helped push up oil prices on Tuesday, countering the impact of a rising dollar. * London Brent crude for April delivery was up 1 cent at $126.23 a barrel, after settling up 88 cents at $126.22, the highest close since April 8, 2011. * After the settlement on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said domestic crude stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels last week, far more than the forecast for a 1.7-million-barrel build in a Reuters poll. Heating oil and RBOB gasoline futures extended gains after distillate and gasoline stocks showed a bigger-than-expected decline. * Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil producers say surging oil markets are beyond their control and prices could spike unless tensions between Iran and the West subside. * Increasing onshore shale oil output likely will displace light, sweet crude imports to the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2015, Valero Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)