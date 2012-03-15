----------------------------(07:56 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 13,194.10 +16.42 Nikkei 10,082.80 +32.28 NASDAQ 3,040.73 +0.85 FTSE 5,945.43 -10.48 S&P 500 1,394.28 -1.67 Hang Seng 21,169.66 -138.23 CRB Index 315.17 -2.90 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.276 +0.149 US 30 YR Bond 3.414 +0.146 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3025 1.3027 Yen US$ 83.99 84.04 INR US$ 49.91 49.92 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1644.25 Silver (Lon) 32.840 Gold (NY) 1674.75 Light Crude 105.66 ---------------------------( March 15 )------------------------- Overnight market action with Thursday mimorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday, as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.42 points, or 0.12 percent, to 13,194.10 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 1.67 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,394.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched up just 0.85 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to 3,040.73. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated on Wednesday, having flirted with the 6,000 level due to a more promising global economic outlook and robust earnings, with heavily weighted miners hit by concerns over Chinese demand. After five successive days of gains, the longest winning streak since last summer, the FTSE 100 ended down 10.48 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,945.43, after an intra-day peak of 5,989.07. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's rally which helped the index close above 10,000 for the first time in seven months, as exporters advanced on the back of a weaker yen. The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent to 10,144.61, while the broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 864.44. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Thursday, led by a 6.2 percent jump in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd after posting encouraging earnings after markets clsoed on Wednesday. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.07 percent at 21,323.06. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.17 percent at 11,281.02. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on Thursday after yet another stellar offshore session, as optimism about the U.S. economic recovery sparked a spike in Treasury yields. The U.S. dollar was last at 83.70 yen, having risen nearly 1 percent the previous day and 8.8 percent so far this year. Resistance is found at the psychological level of 85 yen, last seen 11 months ago. The U.S. unit gained also against all other currencies, with its index hitting its highest in two months at 80.629. It was last up 0.4 percent at 80.531. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices plunged on Wednesday, sending yields to the highest level since October as the Federal Reserve's brighter economic outlook and recent stock market strength drove investors out of U.S. government debt for a second day. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded 1-13/32 lower in price to yield 2.28 percent, the highest since October 31 and up from 2.13 percent late Tuesday. Yields had the biggest two-day rise since October, putting some room between the 1.67 percent mark reached in September, which was the lowest in at least 60 years. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold regained some strength on Thursday after a drop in the previous session attracted bargain hunters, but a strong dollar and worries that monetary easing in the world's largest economy was over for now made the metal vulnerable to more selling. * Spot gold added 56 cents to $1,642.66 an ounce by 0044 GMT after falling about 2 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. April gold was steady at $1,643.20 an ounce. * The dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on Thursday after yet another stellar offshore session, as optimism about the U.S. economic recovery sparked a spike in Treasury yields. * Developed economies will pick up steam this year thanks to an array of ultra-loose monetary policies from major central banks and amid new signs of progress in the euro zone's debt crisis, Reuters polls found. * Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China must embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its economy from faltering. He also dampened hopes for any near-term easing measures in the country's property sector. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper edged lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as prices remained under pressure from a firmer dollar and lingering concerns of demand in China, the world's top consumer of the metal. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down 0.3 percent to $8,435.75 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous session. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.4 percent to 60,310 yuan ($9,524) a tonne. * The dollar rose to its highest in nearly two months against a basket of currencies, continuing its strength after the U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its economic outlook amid a recent stream of upbeat data. * LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to fall, down 2,375 tonnes to 270,625 tonnes by March 13, the lowest level since July 2009. * While the ratio of canceled warrants -- materials earmarked for delivery -- to the total stocks remained high at 32.72 percent. * China's Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that China must embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its economy from faltering and to spread wealth more evenly. * Investors have been closely watching for signs of a pickup in China's copper demand in a traditionally peak consumption season, but the recovery has so far been slow. * China's consumption of refined lead has risen this month because of higher output of lead-acid batteries, manufacturers of which are the country's top users of the metal, while industry sources see demand rising in the next three months. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL TOKYO - U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday, paring the previous session's 1.2-percent decline, but a strong dollar and bulging crude inventories in the world's top oil consumer kept a lid on gains. * NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 26 cents at $105.69 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after settling down $1.28 at $105.43 on Wednesday. * London Brent crude for April delivery, which will expire at the end of Thursday's session, was untraded yet, after settling down $1.25 at $124.97. The contract on Tuesday settled at $126.22, the highest close since April 8, 2011, on an improved U.S. economic outlook. * Crude stocks at the U.S. delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma surged 2.5 million barrels to a nine-month high, government data showed. Cushing posted its biggest 8-week build since early 2009, and stood at its highest since June 2011. U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.75 million barrels last week, the weekly report from the Energy Information Administration said. Gasoline stocks fell 1.41 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 4.68 million barrels. * U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the window for a diplomatic solution with Iran over its nuclear program was shrinking and he encouraged Tehran to seize the opportunity of talks to avert even worse consequences than current economic sanctions. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that most Americans would support U.S. military action against Iran if there were evidence that it was building nuclear weapons, even if such action led to higher gasoline prices. * Saudi Arabia is committed to fill any "perceived or real" oil supply gaps, Ali al-Naimi, the kingdom's oil minister said in a speech at the International Energy Forum in Kuwait. * Incremental oil supply from non-OPEC countries running short of expectations and a high level of supply outages are supporting oil prices despite slack global fuel demand growth, the International Energy Agency said. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)