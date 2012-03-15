----------------------------(07:56 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,194.10 +16.42 Nikkei 10,082.80 +32.28
NASDAQ 3,040.73 +0.85 FTSE 5,945.43 -10.48
S&P 500 1,394.28 -1.67 Hang Seng 21,169.66 -138.23
CRB Index 315.17 -2.90
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 2.276 +0.149
US 30 YR Bond 3.414 +0.146
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3025 1.3027 Yen US$ 83.99 84.04
INR US$ 49.91 49.92
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1644.25 Silver (Lon) 32.840
Gold (NY) 1674.75 Light Crude 105.66
---------------------------( March 15 )-------------------------
Overnight market action with Thursday mimorning Tokyo, Hong
Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on
Wednesday, as investors found little reason to extend a rally
that took the benchmark index to four-year highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.42 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 13,194.10 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index slipped 1.67 points, or 0.12 percent, to
1,394.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched up just 0.85
of a point, or 0.03 percent, to 3,040.73.
LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated on Wednesday,
having flirted with the 6,000 level due to a more promising
global economic outlook and robust earnings, with heavily
weighted miners hit by concerns over Chinese demand.
After five successive days of gains, the longest winning
streak since last summer, the FTSE 100 ended down 10.48
points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,945.43, after an intra-day peak of
5,989.07.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday, extending
the previous session's rally which helped the index close above
10,000 for the first time in seven months, as exporters advanced
on the back of a weaker yen.
The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent to 10,144.61, while
the broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 864.44.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Thursday, led by a 6.2 percent jump in Chinese internet giant
Tencent Holdings Ltd after posting encouraging
earnings after markets clsoed on Wednesday.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.07 percent
at 21,323.06. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.17
percent at 11,281.02.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on
Thursday after yet another stellar offshore session, as optimism
about the U.S. economic recovery sparked a spike in Treasury
yields.
The U.S. dollar was last at 83.70 yen, having
risen nearly 1 percent the previous day and 8.8 percent so far
this year. Resistance is found at the psychological level of 85
yen, last seen 11 months ago.
The U.S. unit gained also against all other currencies, with
its index hitting its highest in two months at 80.629. It
was last up 0.4 percent at 80.531.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices plunged on Wednesday,
sending yields to the highest level since October as the Federal
Reserve's brighter economic outlook and recent stock market
strength drove investors out of U.S. government debt for a
second day.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded
1-13/32 lower in price to yield 2.28 percent, the highest since
October 31 and up from 2.13 percent late Tuesday. Yields had the
biggest two-day rise since October, putting some room between
the 1.67 percent mark reached in September, which was the lowest
in at least 60 years.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold regained some strength on Thursday after a
drop in the previous session attracted bargain hunters, but a
strong dollar and worries that monetary easing in the world's
largest economy was over for now made the metal vulnerable to
more selling.
* Spot gold added 56 cents to $1,642.66 an ounce by
0044 GMT after falling about 2 percent on Wednesday.
* U.S. April gold was steady at $1,643.20 an ounce.
* The dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on Thursday
after yet another stellar offshore session, as optimism about
the U.S. economic recovery sparked a spike in Treasury yields.
* Developed economies will pick up steam this year thanks
to an array of ultra-loose monetary policies from major central
banks and amid new signs of progress in the euro zone's debt
crisis, Reuters polls found.
* Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China must embrace
slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its economy
from faltering. He also dampened hopes for any near-term easing
measures in the country's property sector.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper edged lower on Thursday, extending losses
from the previous session, as prices remained under pressure
from a firmer dollar and lingering concerns of demand in China,
the world's top consumer of the metal.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched down 0.3 percent to $8,435.75 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after
falling 1 percent in the previous session.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange lost 0.4 percent to 60,310 yuan
($9,524) a tonne.
* The dollar rose to its highest in nearly two months
against a basket of currencies, continuing its strength
after the U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its economic outlook
amid a recent stream of upbeat data.
* LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to fall, down
2,375 tonnes to 270,625 tonnes by March 13, the lowest level
since July 2009.
* While the ratio of canceled warrants -- materials
earmarked for delivery -- to the total stocks remained high at
32.72 percent.
* China's Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that China
must embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep
its economy from faltering and to spread wealth more
evenly.
* Investors have been closely watching for signs of a pickup
in China's copper demand in a traditionally peak consumption
season, but the recovery has so far been slow.
* China's consumption of refined lead has risen this month
because of higher output of lead-acid batteries, manufacturers
of which are the country's top users of the metal, while
industry sources see demand rising in the next three months.
OIL
TOKYO - U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday, paring the
previous session's 1.2-percent decline, but a strong dollar and
bulging crude inventories in the world's top oil consumer kept a
lid on gains.
* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 26 cents at
$105.69 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after settling down $1.28 at
$105.43 on Wednesday.
* London Brent crude for April delivery, which will
expire at the end of Thursday's session, was untraded yet, after
settling down $1.25 at $124.97.
The contract on Tuesday settled at $126.22, the highest close
since April 8, 2011, on an improved U.S. economic outlook.
* Crude stocks at the U.S. delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma
surged 2.5 million barrels to a nine-month high, government data
showed. Cushing posted its biggest 8-week build since early
2009, and stood at its highest since June 2011.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.75 million barrels last
week, the weekly report from the Energy Information
Administration said. Gasoline stocks fell 1.41 million barrels
and distillate stocks fell 4.68 million barrels.
* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the window
for a diplomatic solution with Iran over its nuclear program was
shrinking and he encouraged Tehran to seize the opportunity of
talks to avert even worse consequences than current economic
sanctions.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that most Americans would support
U.S. military action against Iran if there were evidence that it
was building nuclear weapons, even if such action led to higher
gasoline prices.
* Saudi Arabia is committed to fill any "perceived or real"
oil supply gaps, Ali al-Naimi, the kingdom's oil minister said
in a speech at the International Energy Forum in Kuwait.
* Incremental oil supply from non-OPEC countries running
short of expectations and a high level of supply outages are
supporting oil prices despite slack global fuel demand growth,
the International Energy Agency said.
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)