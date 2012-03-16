----------------------------(07:53 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 13,252.76 +58.66 Nikkei 10,100.55 -22.73 NASDAQ 3,056.37 +15.64 FTSE 5,940.72 -4.71 S&P 500 1,402.60 +8.32 Hang Seng 21,411.07 +57.54 CRB Index 315.90 +0.73 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.281 +0.007 US 30 YR Bond 3.412 +0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3079 1.3083 Yen US$ 83.45 83.47 INR US$ 50.38 50.39 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1648.00 Silver (Lon) 32.360 Gold (NY) 1642.10 Light Crude 105.35 ----------------------------( March 16 )----------------------- Overnight market action with latest Friday Tokyo and Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the upward climb that has yielded a steady stream of gains this year. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.66 points, or 0.44 percent, to 13,252.76, closing out a seventh straight day of gains. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 8.32 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,402.60 at the close. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.64 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,056.37. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index slipped on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in heavyweight energy stocks after recent gains, with investors also looking ahead to futures and options expiries. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 4.71 points or 0.1 percent at 5,940.72, having shed 0.2 percent in the previous session following five successive days of gains - the longest winning streak since last summer.  For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average steadied on Friday after hitting an eight-month closing high the previous session, with investors pocketing gains in exporters after a strong rally although robust U.S. economic data provided support. The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 10,134.96, while the broader Topix put on 0.2 percent to 864.92. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Friday, with a 7 percent jump in Li & Fung offsetting weakness in Chinese financials on the Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.02 percent at 21,350.25. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.33 percent at 11,203.82. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The rally in the dollar took a bit of a breather in Asia on Friday as investors booked profits on recent chunky gains ahead of key resistance levels, but the greenback's uptrend was seen intact amid a brightening U.S. outlook. The dollar stood at 83.57 yen, having retreated from an 11-month peak of 84.17. Traders said there was some selling interest as the psychological 85.00 level loomed. Immediate focus for the yen will be minutes of the Bank of Japan's Feb. 13-14 meeting, when the central bank surprised by easing policy, due at 2350 GMT. That was a factor that led to subsequent weakness in the Japanese currency. The pullback in the dollar saw the euro bounce off a one-month low of $1.3002 to $1.3079. Initial support is seen at $1.3000, followed by the Feb. 16 trough of $1.2973. The softer dollar also helped commodity currencies stage a comeback, with the Australian dollar jumping to $1.0519 from a one-month low of $1.0422 plumbed on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices stabilized on Thursday after the worst selloff in four months, as investors considered whether the jump in yields now reflects an economic recovery that was gathering momentum. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 1/10 in price to yield 2.28 percent. In overnight trade, the yields touched 2.35 percent, the highest since late October. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged down on Friday, heading for its third straight week of losses as a brightening economic outlook in the United States prompted investors to park their money elsewhere, but the metal was off a two-month low hit at mid-week. * Gold fell $1.79 to $1,655.94 an ounce by 0017 GMT after rising 1 percent on Thursday in a technical rebound. Gold hit a low of $1,634.09 on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan. 16, after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no clues on further monetary easing. * U.S. April gold eased $2.80 to $1,656.70 an ounce. * U.S. economic growth showed signs of becoming more self-sustaining as the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month. * The British government said on Friday it would give local businesses money to find new ways to reuse or recycle precious metals to make them more resilient to fluctuations in supply and price of raw materials. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged lower on Friday, hurt by a firmer dollar, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session on a tighter global supply outlook. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped $22 to $8,543 a tonne by 0119 GMT. But the metal is up marginally for the week so far, its third gain in four weeks. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.7 percent to 60,850 yuan ($9,600) a tonne, chasing Thursday's gains in London. * Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc said first-quarter copper output would be down by about 10 percent because of labour-related problems at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia which will not return to full production until the second quarter. * LME copper has risen more than 12 percent so far this tear, benefitting, like other risk assets, from increased liquidity across markets as central banks around the world ease credit curbs to spur economic growth. * Copper's price gain comes despite a shaky outlook for demand from top consumer China. Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China must embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its economy from faltering, and also dampened hopes for any near-term relaxation of curbs in the property sector. * Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer, is confident of strong copper demand from China this year despite forecasts of slower growth in the country. * RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium company, is expected to pick a new chairman on Friday to steady a ship still rocking from the parting shot fired by Viktor Vekselberg, who said it was in "deep crisis". For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL TOKYO - U.S. crude futures rose on Friday, after dropping for two straight sessions, as robust economic data in the world's top oil consumer countered news that the United States and Britain were preparing a release from strategic oil stocks this year. * NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 41 cents at $105.52 a barrel by 0022 GMT, after settling down 32 cents at $105.11 on Thursday. The April contract, which is to expire at the end of Tuesday's settlement, has retreated nearly $2 a barrel this week, weighed down by bulging U.S. crude inventories and a strong dollar amid hopes for a recovering U.S. outlook. * London Brent crude for new front-month May delivery was up 52 cents at $123.12 a barrel. The April contract expired on Thursday, settling down $1.42 at $123.55. * Two UK sources told Reuters that Britain has agreed to cooperate with the United States in releasing reserves, but volumes and exact timelines have not yet been determined. Brent prices initially fell by more than $3 on Thursday after the report. * The release news was countered by positive economic data on Thursday which showed U.S. initial jobless benefits claims dropped to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month. * Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to March 31, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)