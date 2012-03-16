----------------------------(07:53 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,252.76 +58.66 Nikkei 10,100.55 -22.73
NASDAQ 3,056.37 +15.64 FTSE 5,940.72 -4.71
S&P 500 1,402.60 +8.32 Hang Seng 21,411.07 +57.54
CRB Index 315.90 +0.73
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.281 +0.007
US 30 YR Bond 3.412 +0.006
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3079 1.3083 Yen US$ 83.45 83.47
INR US$ 50.38 50.39
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1648.00 Silver (Lon) 32.360
Gold (NY) 1642.10 Light Crude 105.35
----------------------------( March 16 )-----------------------
Overnight market action with latest Friday Tokyo and Hong Kong
open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time
since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed
the upward climb that has yielded a steady stream of gains this
year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.66 points,
or 0.44 percent, to 13,252.76, closing out a seventh straight
day of gains. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced
8.32 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,402.60 at the close. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.64 points, or 0.51
percent, to 3,056.37.
LONDON - Britain's leading share index slipped on Thursday,
weighed down by weakness in heavyweight energy stocks after
recent gains, with investors also looking ahead to futures and
options expiries.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 4.71
points or 0.1 percent at 5,940.72, having shed 0.2 percent in
the previous session following five successive days of gains -
the longest winning streak since last summer.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average steadied on Friday
after hitting an eight-month closing high the previous session,
with investors pocketing gains in exporters after a strong rally
although robust U.S. economic data provided support.
The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 10,134.96, while the
broader Topix put on 0.2 percent to 864.92.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on
Friday, with a 7 percent jump in Li & Fung offsetting
weakness in Chinese financials on the Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.02 percent
at 21,350.25. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.33
percent at 11,203.82.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The rally in the dollar took a bit of a breather
in Asia on Friday as investors booked profits on recent chunky
gains ahead of key resistance levels, but the greenback's
uptrend was seen intact amid a brightening U.S. outlook.
The dollar stood at 83.57 yen, having retreated from
an 11-month peak of 84.17. Traders said there was some selling
interest as the psychological 85.00 level loomed.
Immediate focus for the yen will be minutes of the Bank of
Japan's Feb. 13-14 meeting, when the central bank surprised by
easing policy, due at 2350 GMT. That was a factor that led to
subsequent weakness in the Japanese currency.
The pullback in the dollar saw the euro bounce off a
one-month low of $1.3002 to $1.3079. Initial support is
seen at $1.3000, followed by the Feb. 16 trough of $1.2973.
The softer dollar also helped commodity currencies stage a
comeback, with the Australian dollar jumping to $1.0519
from a one-month low of $1.0422 plumbed on Thursday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices stabilized on Thursday
after the worst selloff in four months, as investors considered
whether the jump in yields now reflects an economic recovery
that was gathering momentum.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 1/10
in price to yield 2.28 percent. In overnight trade, the yields
touched 2.35 percent, the highest since late October.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged down on Friday, heading for its third
straight week of losses as a brightening economic outlook in the
United States prompted investors to park their money elsewhere,
but the metal was off a two-month low hit at mid-week.
* Gold fell $1.79 to $1,655.94 an ounce by 0017 GMT
after rising 1 percent on Thursday in a technical rebound. Gold
hit a low of $1,634.09 on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan. 16,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no clues on further
monetary easing.
* U.S. April gold eased $2.80 to $1,656.70 an ounce.
* U.S. economic growth showed signs of becoming more
self-sustaining as the number of Americans claiming new jobless
benefits fell back to a four-year low last week and
manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month.
* The British government said on Friday it would give local
businesses money to find new ways to reuse or recycle precious
metals to make them more resilient to fluctuations in supply and
price of raw materials.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged lower on Friday,
hurt by a firmer dollar, after rising more than 1 percent in the
previous session on a tighter global supply outlook.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped $22 to $8,543 a tonne by 0119 GMT. But the metal is up
marginally for the week so far, its third gain in four weeks.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.7 percent to 60,850 yuan
($9,600) a tonne, chasing Thursday's gains in London.
* Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc said
first-quarter copper output would be down by about 10 percent
because of labour-related problems at its Grasberg mine in
Indonesia which will not return to full production until the
second quarter.
* LME copper has risen more than 12 percent so far this
tear, benefitting, like other risk assets, from increased
liquidity across markets as central banks around the world ease
credit curbs to spur economic growth.
* Copper's price gain comes despite a shaky outlook for
demand from top consumer China. Premier Wen Jiabao said on
Wednesday China must embrace slower growth and bolder political
reform to keep its economy from faltering, and also dampened
hopes for any near-term relaxation of curbs in the property
sector.
* Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer, is
confident of strong copper demand from China this year despite
forecasts of slower growth in the country.
* RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium
company, is expected to pick a new chairman on Friday to steady
a ship still rocking from the parting shot fired by Viktor
Vekselberg, who said it was in "deep crisis".
OIL
TOKYO - U.S. crude futures rose on Friday, after dropping
for two straight sessions, as robust economic data in the
world's top oil consumer countered news that the United States
and Britain were preparing a release from strategic oil stocks
this year.
* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 41 cents at
$105.52 a barrel by 0022 GMT, after settling down 32 cents at
$105.11 on Thursday.
The April contract, which is to expire at the end of
Tuesday's settlement, has retreated nearly $2 a barrel this
week, weighed down by bulging U.S. crude inventories and a
strong dollar amid hopes for a recovering U.S. outlook.
* London Brent crude for new front-month May delivery
was up 52 cents at $123.12 a barrel. The April contract expired
on Thursday, settling down $1.42 at $123.55.
* Two UK sources told Reuters that Britain has agreed to
cooperate with the United States in releasing reserves, but
volumes and exact timelines have not yet been determined. Brent
prices initially fell by more than $3 on Thursday after the
report.
* The release news was countered by positive economic data on
Thursday which showed U.S. initial jobless benefits claims
dropped to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity
in the Northeast picked up this month.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to March 31, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its
latest weekly estimate.
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)