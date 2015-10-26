EQUITIES
TOKYO - Asian stocks on Monday were close to wiping out all
their losses since China's shock currency devaluation in August,
as global equities rallied after the Chinese central bank cut
rates and U.S. tech giants provided upbeat earning guidance.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh
two-month high on Monday after China's surprising rate cut
lifted risk sentiment, while bellwethers Hitachi Ltd and
Panasonic Corp surged on stronger earnings expectations.
NEW YORK - A tech share rally drove U.S. stocks up sharply
for a second day on Friday as earnings from companies including
Microsoft beat analysts' expectations, while healthcare shares
rebounded from recent losses.
LONDON - Britain's top share index touched a two-month high
on Friday, spurred by international monetary stimulus after
China cut interest rates and as investors bet on further easing
from the European Central Bank.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar hovered near a 2-1/2-month high against a
basket of currencies early on Monday after monetary easing by
China over the weekend improved investor risk appetite and sent
U.S. Treasury yields higher.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields jumped on Friday,
taking benchmark 10-year yields to a two-week high, after China
cut interest rates for the sixth time in less than a year and
helped fuel a global rally in equities.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering close to its lowest in nearly
two weeks on Monday, hurt by a stronger dollar and fears the
Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates this year.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper inched up early on Monday after
China cut interest rates late last week to shore up growth in
the world's No.2 economy.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices edged down in early Asian
trading on Monday as a weak demand outlook means oversupply will
likely remain in place for months and as speculators cut their
bets on rising prices.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)