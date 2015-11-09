EQUITIES

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Monday morning as the yen weakened considerably against the dollar after Friday's strong U.S. jobs report solidified expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday, with a rise in financials countered by a slide in utilities and other sectors, as Wall Street took the strong U.S. jobs report as evidence the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.

LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated on Friday, weighed down by mining stocks that fell as the dollar surged following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar remained aloft in Asian trade on Monday, after soaring to nearly seven-month highs against a basket of currencies as robust U.S. employment data prompted more investors to bet on an interest rate increase by year this year.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields soared on Friday, with two-year yields hitting their highest levels in five and a half years, after stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for October bolstered expectations for a December Federal Reserve rate hike.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold languished near its lowest in three months on Monday following an eight-day losing streak, as surging U.S. nonfarm payrolls boosted expectations of a December rate hike in the United States.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper clung to the $5,000 mark on Monday but was still near six-year lows after China trade data underlined struggling growth in the world's top metals user.

OIL

MANILA - Brent crude futures edged higher on Monday, recovering from a three-day decline, but gains were capped by a firm dollar after robust U.S. employment data fueled bets for an interest rate hike before the year is over.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)