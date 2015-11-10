EQUITIES

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday after losses on Wall Street and soft data from China hurt short-term sentiment, while some investors took profits on recent gains.

----

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 index suffered its worst loss in six weeks on Monday as Wall Street braced for an interest-rate hike and fretted about weak Chinese trade data.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a three-week low on Monday, with Intercontinental Hotels Group falling after saying it was not considering a potential sale or merger move and miners tracking weaker metals prices.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered just below a seven-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having consolidated its payrolls-inspired rally in a subdued session overnight.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Monday with two-year yields hovering at their highest levels in 5-1/2 years as traders raised bets the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in December following a strong October jobs report.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

MANILA - Gold was mired near a three-month low on Tuesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve was well on track to raise interest rates before the end of the year.

- - - -

BASE METALS

MANILA - London copper futures fell to a six-week low on Tuesday and moved closer to a six-year low amid a firmer dollar and sustained economic weakness in top copper consumer China.

- - - -

OIL

TOKYO - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the head of OPEC forecast a more balanced market next year and the U.S. energy department said domestic production is likely to fall for an eight consecutive month.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)