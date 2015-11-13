EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street suffered its worst session in over a
month on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy
and materials stocks and comments by a Federal Reserve
policymaker hinted at an approaching interest-rate hike.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index was pulled lower on
Thursday by engine maker Rolls-Royce, and supermarket
operator Sainsbury fell further after posting lower
profits a day earlier.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled on Friday
morning, snapping a seven-day winning streak after a sharp drop
in Wall Street and as weaker commodity prices weighed on stocks
such as metals companies and trading houses.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar was on the defensive against the euro and
yen on Friday as risk appetite receded amid a tumble in equities
to pull the greenback further away from its recent highs.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday as
selling linked to more corporate supply and $16 billion of
30-year bonds was mitigated by some safe-haven demand spurred by
a sharp decline on Wall Street.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a twelfth session out of thirteen
on Friday, trading close to a near-six-year low on rising bets
that the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. rates next month.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper held near six-year lows on Friday
and was eyeing its fourth consecutive weekly drop as
deteriorating China demand growth continued to suffocate prices.
OIL
SEOUL - U.S. crude fell for the third session in a row on
Friday to trade at the lowest in more than two months, as a
relentless climb in oil stockpiles helped trigger a 10 percent
drop in prices since the beginning of November.
