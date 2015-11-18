(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks forfeited gains on Tuesday after a
soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands was called off
over fears of a bombing.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index climbed on Tuesday,
boosted by engineer Smiths Group SMIN.L and defence stocks,
which
TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged up on Wednesday morning to
their highest in three months as investors shook-off Wall
Street's decline and bought into the dollar's growing strength
against the yen.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar sat near a 7-month high against a basket
of peers early on Wednesday as the euro slid on expectations for
the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy in December.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday as worries that more terror acts would follow Friday's
attacks in Paris spurred safe-haven demand for low-risk
government bonds.
COMMODITIES
PRECIOUS
BEIJING - Gold prices eased slightly on Wednesday,
languishing close to their lowest in nearly six years, as the
U.S. dollar rose and investors braced for the first U.S.
interest rate rise in nearly a decade next month, offsetting
safe-haven bids.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper fell towards fresh six-year lows
on Wednesday, as traders increased their bets on waning demand
in top user China, leading down most other metals that were
already struggling under the weight of a strong dollar.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices edged up in early trading on
Wednesday following reports of falling stockpiles and rising
refinery activity, but analysts said the market would remain
under pressure for the rest of the year and into 2016.
