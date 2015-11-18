(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item called "Morning News Call." See for new format. For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks forfeited gains on Tuesday after a soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands was called off over fears of a bombing.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index climbed on Tuesday, boosted by engineer Smiths Group SMIN.L and defence stocks, which

TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged up on Wednesday morning to their highest in three months as investors shook-off Wall Street's decline and bought into the dollar's growing strength against the yen.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar sat near a 7-month high against a basket of peers early on Wednesday as the euro slid on expectations for the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy in December.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as worries that more terror acts would follow Friday's attacks in Paris spurred safe-haven demand for low-risk government bonds.

COMMODITIES

PRECIOUS

BEIJING - Gold prices eased slightly on Wednesday, languishing close to their lowest in nearly six years, as the U.S. dollar rose and investors braced for the first U.S. interest rate rise in nearly a decade next month, offsetting safe-haven bids.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper fell towards fresh six-year lows on Wednesday, as traders increased their bets on waning demand in top user China, leading down most other metals that were already struggling under the weight of a strong dollar.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices edged up in early trading on Wednesday following reports of falling stockpiles and rising refinery activity, but analysts said the market would remain under pressure for the rest of the year and into 2016.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)