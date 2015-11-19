(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item called "Morning News Call." See for the new format. For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday and investors appeared positively inclined toward higher rates after minutes from the Federal Reserve October meeting showed a solid core of officials rallied behind a possible December rate hike.

LONDON - Tourism-related stocks came under pressure in London again on Wednesday on concerns about international security after last week's attacks in Paris, though Britain's top share index got support from gains in commodity shares.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday morning after Wall Street rallied, touching a fresh three-month high as the stronger dollar continued to support risk appetites and lifted all sectors.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar edged down but stood close to a seven-month high in early Asian trading, getting a lift from Federal Reserve officials' comments as well as the central bank's latest meeting that hinted that an interest rate hike could be right around the corner.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than shorter-dated issues on Wednesday after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in October signaled a likely glacial rise in interest rates once liftoff begins.

COMMODITIES

PRECIOUS

MELBOURNE - Gold prices revived on Thursday from their lowest in more than five years the previous session as the dollar fell back, releasing its stranglehold on commodities and making gold more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Thursday but remained near its lowest in more than half a decade, as persistent concerns about ebbing demand from top metals user Chinese eclipsed the impact of a slightly softer dollar.

OIL

SINGAPORE - U.S. crude oil prices edged up in early trading in Asia on Thursday but are struggling to break away from the $40 per barrel mark as oversupply and high inventory levels ensure an ongoing glut.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)