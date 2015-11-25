BRIEF-India's Viaan Industries to consider acquisition in London, United Kingdom
* Says to consider an acquisition in London, United Kingdom Source text - (http://bit.ly/2piWmXE) Further company coverage:
Starting on Nov. 30, the news items "Indian FX/debt factors to watch" and "India Morning Call-Global Markets" will be merged into a new item called "Morning News Call."
See for the new format.
For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com
* Says to consider an acquisition in London, United Kingdom Source text - (http://bit.ly/2piWmXE) Further company coverage:
* Says signed business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics Pvt Ltd