EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended a little lower on Thursday as falling healthcare stocks offset gains in Intel and other technology names while investors eyed an expected rate hike in December.

LONDON - European shares touched three-month highs on Thursday, helped by food and facilities group Sodexo rallying after a solid update and a share buyback announcement.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks slipped on Friday morning after U.S. stocks declined and the dollar weakened against the yen as investors begin to grapple with higher borrowing costs expected to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar steadied against the yen and euro on Friday after retreating from a recent rally that took the greenback to 7-month highs.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than short-dated issues for a second straight day on Thursday as a drop in jobless claims and other solid economic data supported the view the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month.

COMMODITIES

PRECIOUS

MELBOURNE - Spot gold was steady on Friday but is set to finish the week stuck near its cheapest in more than five years as the metal struggles against a stronger dollar ahead of a widely expected U.S. rate rise next month.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper teetered towards fresh six-year lows on Friday and was set to notch up its biggest weekly drop for the year as traders and consumers continue to short metals that are linked to China's "old" manufacturing-led economy.

OIL

SEOUL - Oil futures inched up in early Asian trading on Friday, but remained near three-month lows after a persistent supply glut has cut prices by up to 13 percent since the start of November.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)