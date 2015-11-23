(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The euro extended its losses against the dollar
on Monday, hitting a seven-month low versus the U.S. currency,
on expectations that the European Central Bank will ramp up its
monetary stimulus next month.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street racked up a solid week on Friday,
with healthcare, technology and consumer stock making gains and
investors looking beyond a widely-expected December interest
rate hike.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index edged higher on Friday
and recorded its best weekly gain since early October, with
Imperial Tobacco gaining on the back of a bid rumour and
Royal Mail rising for a second day after results.
COMMODITIES
PRECIOUS
MELBOURNE - Gold extended losses on Monday, falling towards
a near-six-year low reached last week, pressured by a robust
dollar and upbeat comments from Federal Reserve officials on a
possible U.S. rate hike next month.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped to a fresh six-and-a-half
year low on Monday, as traders bet metals prices had further to
fall given China's slowing factory demand.
OIL
SEOUL - Crude futures lost ground in early Asian trading on
Monday, with U.S. oil plunging more than 2 percent, pressured by
a global supply surplus despite a cut in the number of U.S. rigs
for an eleventh week out of 12.
