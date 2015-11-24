(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item called "Morning News Call." See for the new format. For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The dollar hovered near an 8-month peak against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates in December.

For a full report, click on

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as a solid two-year note auction renewed demand for longer-dated bonds whose yield differences with shorter-dated issues contracted to their smallest levels since August.

For a full report, click on

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower in a quiet trading day on Wall Street after last week's strong gains, while a big healthcare deal failed to impress investors on Monday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares fell on Monday as slow demand dragged on commodities and energy stocks, but British defence plays such as Rolls Royce rose on plans to boost military spending.

- - - -

For a full report, click on

TOKYO - Japanese stocks slipped in thin trade on Tuesday after the Tokyo Stock Exchange opened following a three-day holiday weekend.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

PRECIOUS

SINGAPORE - Gold languished near its lowest level in nearly six years on Tuesday, while silver and platinum also held near multi-year lows on a strong dollar and increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve would increase U.S. interest rates next month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper on Tuesday teetered near six-year lows hit the previous session as the dollar gave up some gains, but the outlook for prices stayed poor given weakening Chinese demand growth for metals.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil futures rose around one percent on Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia pledged to work toward oil price stability, while a strong U.S. dollar and an expected rise in U.S. crude stocks limited the price rally.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)