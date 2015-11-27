EQUITIES

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Friday morning as technical indicators suggested the market is overbought and vulnerable to a correction.

LONDON - Britain's top share index gained ground on Thursday, with a rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar, euro and yen found themselves in familiar territory early on Friday, having shuffled sideways in thin trade with U.S. markets shut for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM/GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered close to its lowest level in nearly six years on Friday, on track for a sixth straight weekly decline, weakened by the strength in the dollar and expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next month.

BASE METALS

MANILA - Most base metals in Shanghai and London took a breather on Friday following recent sharp gains that have aluminium eyeing its second best week this year and nickel also up sharply after an early-week rout that dragged prices to multi-year lows.

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil futures fell on Friday with losses this month standing at over 8 percent, hurt by disappointing Chinese economic data and worries over a supply glut.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)