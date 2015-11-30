To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues.
5:00 pm: Government to release October infrastructure output data.
5:30 pm: Government to release July-September GDP data.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's economic growth seen picking up, RBI may hold rates steady
India's economic growth likely picked up in the July-September quarter,
outpacing China on improving domestic demand and manufacturing activity that
could persuade the Reserve Bank of India to keep interest rates unchanged on
Tuesday.
SpiceJet to choose between Airbus and Boeing for plane order
India's SpiceJet is in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy more than 150
planes, the airline's chairman said on Sunday, predicting he would decide which
manufacturer to place the order with by the end of March 2016.
Modi meets Sonia Gandhi to discuss new indirect tax
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted opposition Congress party leader
Sonia Gandhi for talks on Friday to try and break a deadlock over launching a
new indirect tax, in a bid to put his economic recovery agenda back on track.
Costly "cleaner" coal fights for space in emissions debate
The global coal industry is trumpeting "cleaner coal" technology to fight
bubbling competition from renewable energy, but the high costs of greener plants
are proving a major obstacle in selling them to power-hungry countries such as
India.
HSBC to close India private banking unit as competition grows
HSBC Holdings Plc is closing its private banking unit in India as part of
its group strategy, the bank said, marking the exit of another foreign bank from
the cut-throat wealth management business in Asia's third-largest economy.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
World leaders to launch bid for climate breakthrough in Paris
World leaders will launch an ambitious attempt on Monday to hold back the
earth's rising temperatures, urging each other to find common cause in two weeks
of bargaining meant to steer the global economy away from dependence on fossil
fuels.
IMF's yuan inclusion signals less risk taking in China
When the International Monetary Fund agrees on Monday to add the Chinese
yuan to its reserves basket in the biggest shake-up in more than three decades,
the IMF can afford itself a congratulatory nod.
China's shadow banking risk shifts to booming bond market
A year after China's financial regulators squared up to the systemic perils
of "shadow banking", the threat is shifting to a booming corporate bond market,
and risky borrowers' debt is finding its way into products aimed at retail
investors.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,947.50, down 0.22 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, in line with
its Asian peers, tracking broad gains in the greenback. Month-end demand for the
U.S. currency will also likely weigh on the local unit.
Indian government bonds are likely to extend their fall in early trade, as
investors remain cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review
tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is
likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.79 percent range
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stock indexes ended little changed in light trading on Friday, with
consumer stocks falling as investors fretted over early reports on the U.S.
holiday shopping season and Disney's subscriber losses weighed on the market.
Asian shares were on edge on Monday after a sharp fall in Chinese markets
in the previous session, while the euro hovered near seven-month low as the
currency braced for the European Central Bank's monetary easing later this week.
Currency markets got off to a nondescript start on Monday thanks to an
uneventful weekend, but the prospect of further policy easing this week by the
European Central Bank is likely to keep the euro on the defensive.
U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Friday and benchmark yields hovered at
their lowest levels in over three weeks as global stock market losses stoked
demand for lower-risk government debt.
Crude oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday, although gains were
limited as investors look ahead to an OPEC meeting where ministers from the oil
producing group will set policy in the face of a market still in glut.
Gold was trading close to its lowest level in nearly six years on Monday
and was poised to record its worst monthly slide in 2-1/2 years on prospects of
a U.S. interest rate hike this year.
MARKETS CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT
INVESTMENTS
PNDF spot 66.80/66.83 November 27 -$78.10 mln -$10.22 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date -$1.0 bln -$521.61 mln
Year-to-date $3.68 bln $9.61 bln
