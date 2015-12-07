To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:30 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at World Energy Policy summit.
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Fuelling its growth with coal, India champions the poor in Paris
India's hardline position in global climate talks has made it a potential
villain for Western nations as it warns that its greenhouse emissions, mostly
from burning dirty coal, may keep rising past the middle of the century.
In India, corporate transparency comes with puzzling questions
Indian regulators have launched an unprecedented drive to boost corporate
transparency, bombarding firms with disclosure demands, but clumsy execution has
created suspicions of a box-ticking exercise that may not entirely achieve its
aim.
In India, Modi mocked and state leader heckled after floods
One of India's most powerful politicians, a former movie star called "Amma"
or "Mother" by her followers, is being heckled and abused for going missing in
action after floods swept the capital of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which
she rules.
HDFC Bank sees green shoots as Indian companies borrow again
HDFC Bank, India's largest lender by market value, said it is beginning to
see "green shoots" in corporate loan growth, as companies begin to borrow and
spend again after almost two years of reining in.
Prospects for India's landmark tax reform brighten as panel backs lower
rate
India's proposed sales tax edged closer to approval on Friday after a
government-appointed panel backed the lower rate and simpler structure that the
opposition Congress party had demanded.
Iran to sign $3 billion gas contract with consortium of Indian companies
Iran has agreed a $3 billion contract with a consortium of Indian companies
to develop the Farzad B gas field in the Persian Gulf, according to the Mehr
news agency.
Essar Oil to delist at floor price of 146.05/share
Essar Oil Ltd, India's second=biggest private refiner, has set a floor price
of 146.05 rupees ($2.19) a share to buy out minority shareholders, the company
said in a public notice.
GMR to raise $300 mln from Kuwait sovereign fund
India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd said on Friday it is raising $300 million
from Kuwait Investment Authority by selling foreign currency convertible bonds
due in 2075.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Obama acknowledges Americans' fear of terrorism but vows to overcome
threat
President Barack Obama vowed on Sunday to hunt down anyone plotting militant
attacks against the United States as he sought to reassure Americans after a
deadly California shooting rampage that has raised new questions about U.S.
defenses against homegrown extremism.
Japan manufacturers' mood up, sign of gradual recovery from recession
-Reuters Tankan
Confidence among Japanese manufacturers bounced in December for the first
time in four months and it is seen inching up ahead, a Reuters poll found,
suggesting the economy is slowly emerging from a recession.
Knife attacker slashes man in London "terrorist incident"
A knife attacker slashed a man at an east London metro station, reportedly
screaming "This is for Syria!", in what police described as a terrorist
incident, prompting a senior minister to urge Britons on Sunday not to be
intimidated.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,866.00, up 0.59 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the U.S. dollar,
but could weaken as the session progresses tracking gains in dollar after an
upbeat jobs data in the world's largest economy boosted chances of a rate hike
by the Federal Reserve.
Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower, after the latest U.S.
economic data increased chances of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week,
traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is
likely to trade in a 7.74 percent-7.79 percent range
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Friday as U.S. jobs data
suggested the economy was strong enough to sustain a Federal Reserve rate hike
this month.
Asian share markets bounced after Wall Street welcomed an upbeat U.S. jobs
report that suggested the world's biggest economy was well placed to handle an
expected first increase in interest rates in almost a decade.
The dollar steadied on Monday, having recovered a bit of ground late last
week after upbeat payrolls data bolstered the case for an imminent hike in U.S.
interest rates.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday with investors caught between a
stronger-than-expected November jobs report that built the case for an interest
rate hike and a drop in oil prices after OPEC surprisingly raised its production
ceiling.
Oil prices fell on Friday after news that the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries was planning to maintain its production near
record highs despite depressed prices, as OPEC continued to guard its share of
an oversupplied market.
Gold was trading near a three-week high on Monday, boosted by a
short-covering rally after a strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report cemented the
case for a Federal Reserve rate hike next week.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.67/66.70 December 4 -$261.70 mln -$134.93 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.71 pct Month-to-date -$353.66 mln -$83.42 mln
Year-to-date $3.26 bln $9.41 bln
($1 = 66.7084 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)