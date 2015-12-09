To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: ICICI Bank MD Chanda Kochhar to speak at an event. 10:00 am: PFRDA Chairman Hemant Contractor to address a conference. 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. 4 pm: EPFO Board of Trustees to meet. 6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet. INDIA TOP NEWS  As India's Rajan tightens screws, banks can still disguise bad debts A tool provided by India's central bank to help lenders tackle bad debts is instead helping to camouflage the scale of the problem, evidence of how the country's banks will struggle to meet an ambitious clean-up target in 16 months' time.  India's RBI says looking into debt-for-equity swap provision for lenders India's central bank is looking into a provision it introduced in June to help lenders managed stressed assets, a Reserve Bank of India deputy governor said on Tuesday, arguing it was too soon to write off the debt-for-equity swap tool as a failure.  Indian industry group to launch first physical gold exchange A bullion association in India is planning to launch the country's first physical gold trading exchange, in an attempt to bring transparency to the market for the precious metal in the world's second biggest consumer.  India ready to impose more curbs on steel imports India is readying to impose more curbs on steel imports, including introducing a safeguard duty, after a 20 percent import tax failed to contain losses for producers such as Steel Authority of India.  INTERVIEW-OnePlus to narrowly miss India smartphone sales target Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will miss its target of selling 1 million handsets in India in 2015 - its first year in the country - but not by much, a company executive said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China Nov inflation edges up, produce price deflation endures China's consumer inflation picked up slightly in November, while factories were plagued by persistent producer price deflation in another sign that Beijing's year-long easing efforts have yet to restore momentum to a fragile economy.  Trump defends proposed Muslim ban from U.S. as outrage mounts Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States, comparing his plan to the World War Two detainment of Japanese-Americans and others in dismissing growing outrage from around the world.  Surprise jump in Japan machinery orders eases capex concerns Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly jumped in October by the most since March 2014, government data showed on Wednesday, a strong resumption of investment and helping ease concerns about weakness in capital spending. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,688.50, down 0.40 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, in line with other Asian currencies, as a slump in oil prices weighed on global equity indices amid heightened speculations the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.  Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher, as investors may step up purchases after prices slumped yesterday. Bets that crude oil prices hovering near seven-year lows may help ease inflation would also spur demand for debt, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.76 percent-7.82 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks fell in a choppy session on Tuesday as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks for a fifth day and weak Chinese trade data reignited fears of a global slowdown.  Asian stock markets risked slipping to two-month lows as crumbling oil prices took a toll on energy and resource shares, with cooling demand from China putting more pressure on resources-reliant economies.  The currencies of major commodity producers such as Australia and Canada nursed hefty losses early after suffering big falls in the past two days from a selloff in oil and bulk commodities.  Yields on U.S. Treasury debt edged higher on Tuesday after falling the previous two sessions, as oil prices stabilized from the day's low levels, but sentiment remained cautious with the overall trend in crude suggesting inflation would remain subdued.  Crude prices found at least temporary support early after the dollar weakened and China's commodity imports came out surprisingly strong, but oversupply means prices are expected to remain low for some time.  Gold clung to small overnight gains, supported by softness in the dollar, but the metal's upside was limited as investors anticipated a Federal Reserve rate hike next week. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.83/66.86 December 8 -$77.5 mln $14.51 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.75 pct Month-to-date -$629.87 mln -$151.18 mln Year-to-date $2.98 bln $9.34 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]