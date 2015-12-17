To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: CBEC Chairman Najib Shah and Special Secretary Rashmi Varma to speak on GST at an industry event. 10:00 am: Shipping Secretary Rajive Kumar and RBI CGM C.D. Srinivasan to attend an event. 10:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at energy security conference. 11:00 am: Winter session of Parliament continues. 12:00 pm: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant to brief media on Make In India scheme. EMEA LIVECHAT - CURRENCY MARKETS- Ilya Spivak, currency analyst at Daily FX, joins us at 3.30 pm IST to discuss the outlook for FX markets in the wake of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and as the trading year draws to a close. INDIA TOP NEWS  To clear air, court bans sales of big diesel cars in Delhi India's top court has ordered a temporary ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi to combat toxic smog in the city, prompting concern in the auto sector as some carmakers say they may reconsider investment plans in the country.  Modi seen pivoting from roads to fields in next budget India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will recalibrate budget priorities in 2016 to focus on social initiatives, such as the country's first major crop insurance scheme, while capping previously prioritised infrastructure spending, officials say.  Google CEO touts India as key testing ground for new products New Google leader Sundar Pichai pledged on Wednesday to use India as a testing ground for its products as the U.S. tech giant targets hundreds of millions of consumers in the developing world set to move online in the next few years.  India's Jaitley reaches out to opposition to rescue landmark tax reform India's finance minister on Wednesday extended an olive branch to the opposition Congress party that has stalled the passage of a landmark tax reform in parliament, by offering to consider its demand for lower rates and a simpler structure.  Indian tech firm Wipro flags flood hit to Q3 earnings Wipro, India's third-largest software services exporter, warned investors on Wednesday that heavy flooding in the southern Indian city of Chennai would hit revenues and operating margins for the quarter ending on Dec. 31.  Blackstone invests $170 mln in India's IBS Software U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has bought a minority stake in India's IBS Software for $170 million from General Atlantic and other shareholders.  India to allow ethanol-only vehicles; response to be muted India will soon allow automakers to manufacture vehicles that can run entirely on ethanol, but adoption is likely to be slow as the country has not been able to source the sugarcane by-product even for its current low gasoline-blending targets.  India to allow more state-run companies to sell coal India will allow more state-run companies to sell coal to industry, according to a government statement on Wednesday, in a bid to bolster the country's coal production and reduce imports. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed raises interest rates, citing ongoing U.S. recovery The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade on Wednesday, signaling faith that the U.S. economy had largely overcome the wounds of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.  China c.bank sees economic growth slowing to 6.8 pct in 2016 China's annual economic growth is likely to slow to 6.8 percent next year from an expected 6.9 percent this year, the People's Bank of China said in a working paper published on Wednesday.  For Australia & New Zealand, Fed hike may prove a mixed blessing Central banks in Australia and New Zealand will be among those welcoming higher U.S. interest rates, hoping it will help weaken their stubbornly high currencies. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,781.00, up 0.27 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar today tracking gains across global equities following the Federal Reserve's 25 basis-point rate hike and a dovish policy statement that were along expected lines.  Indian government bonds are likely to extend gains for a third day, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on expected lines and signaled further tightening would be a gradual process, prompting markets to interpret the authority's stance as dovish. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.67 percent-7.73 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it is raising its key policy rate for the first time in nearly a decade in a sign of confidence in the U.S. economy.  Asian stock markets jumped as investors chose to take an historic hike in U.S. interest rates as a mark of confidence in the world's largest economy, lifting the dollar and piling on the pain for oil prices.  The dollar gained against the euro and yen, rising after the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time since 2006 lifted risk appetite and Treasury yields.  Yields on shorter-dated U.S. Treasuries rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point, its first hike in nearly a decade, signaling confidence in the strength of the domestic economy.  Crude futures rose in Asian trade recouping some of the losses from the previous session, when they fell sharply after the Federal Reserve raised rates and official figures showed a surprise build in U.S. inventories.  Gold slipped, giving back some of its overnight gains, in choppy trading after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. 