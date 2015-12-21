To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi to speak at an event.
10:20 am: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant to speak at an event.
11.00 am: Winter session of parliament continues.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India cuts growth outlook, calls for review of fiscal, monetary targets
India slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday, citing weak global demand
and lower farm output, and called for speedier reforms as well as a review of
fiscal and monetary policies to resuscitate economic activity.
U.S. FDA warns Sun Pharma over standards at Halol plant
India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has been warned by
U.S. health regulators for violating manufacturing standards at its Halol plant
in India, even as it has been working on fixing issues at the plant for over a
year.
Indian state oil firms in talks to buy stake in Siberia oil project -
sources
Indian Oil Corp and Oil India are in talks with Russia's Rosneft to buy up to a
29 percent stake in a Siberian oil project, two sources said, as New Delhi
accelerates a push to secure overseas energy assets.
India and Russia eye nuclear, helicopter deals before Modi's Moscow visit
India's prime minister is expected to promote deals for Russian nuclear reactors
and military helicopters worth billions of dollars on a trip to Moscow next
week, attracted by promises to transfer technology that Western nations have
been slow to make.
Mahindra looks at petrol engines after temporary diesel ban
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is developing petrol engines for its existing
vehicles after the Supreme Court temporarily banned the sale of large diesel
cars in New Delhi to fight toxic smog.
Govt to push for bankruptcy law in Parliament in next 3 days - Jaitley
The government will push for a bankruptcy law in parliament in the remaining
three days of the winter session, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on
Saturday, hoping to end a political deadlock.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Fed's Williams wants low rates, hot economy in 2016
The Federal Reserve aims to keep the U.S. economy running hot next year to boost
the job market and inflation, a top central banker said, and to achieve that
goal interest-rate hikes will be slow but will not follow any predictable
pattern.
BOJ keeps base money target, fine-tunes stimulus scheme to promote capex
The Bank of Japan maintained its money printing drive at the current rate on
Friday, but reorganized its massive stimulus program to advance premier Shinzo
Abe's plans to prod reticent companies into boosting wages and investment.
Bank of Italy's governor says temper EU bank rescue rules
The governor of the Bank of Italy said on Sunday European Union rules on bank
rescues should be applied "reasonably" after the BOI came under fire for the
failure and rescue of four lenders which wiped out the savings of thousands of
retail investors.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,755.00, down 0.19 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, in line with
most Asian currencies, tracking a broad weakness in the dollar, as investors
trim greenback positions ahead of holidays.
Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade, as crude oil
prices hover near seven-year lows, helping ease inflation and paving the way for
more monetary easing by the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.72
percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.70-7.75 percent range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday for the second straight day, as
concerns, ranging from a decline in crude oil prices to the global response to
the Federal Reserve's interest hike, weighed down the market.
Asian share markets got off to a lacklustre start following a dive on Wall
Street, though losses were limited by a general lack of investor interest in a
holiday-heavy week.
The dollar was steady in Asian trading, as holiday calm replaced the
previous week's heavy market action driven by monetary policy moves in the
United States and Japan.
Prices on U.S. Treasuries edged up Friday as stocks slipped and on rising
investor skepticism over the Federal Reserve's ability to raise interest rates
as much as it would like next year.
Brent crude prices fell to their lowest since 2008 on renewed worries over
a global oil glut, with production around the world remaining at or near record
highs and new supplies looming from Iran and the United States.
Gold steadied, retaining sharp gains from the previous trading session, as
weakness in the dollar and equities helped the metal recoup some losses from a
U.S. interest rate hike last week.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.18/66.21 December 18 -$1.06 mln -$15.06 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date -$737.99 mln -$357.25 mln
Year-to-date $2.88 bln $9.13 bln
($1 = 66.40 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)