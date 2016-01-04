To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Finance Minister holds pre-budget consultations with agriculture
experts and trade unions.
INDIA TOP NEWS
For India IPOs, 2016 promises to be best year in 6 on profit growth,
reforms
Indian IPOs are set to raise more than $5 billion in 2016, a six-year high, as
corporate profit growth and a pickup in the economy drive investor demand for
equities and lure firms such as Vodafone's local unit to list.
India to tighten rules for credit cooperatives to protect
investors-official
India will crack down on errant financial firms that raise funds, mainly from
millions of rural poor customers, through loosely regulated credit cooperative
societies, a senior official in the agriculture ministry said.
India raises excise duties on diesel, petrol
India on Saturday raised excise duty on diesel by 2 rupees a litre and on petrol
by 37 paise per litre, local media reported.
Next parliament session can break tax deadlock: Arun Jaitley
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday the upcoming budget
session of parliament would be crucial for the passage of the proposed Goods and
Services Tax (GST) that has been blocked in two successive sessions.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Fed's new rate-hike tools passed key test, Fischer says
New financial tools meant to help the Federal Reserve pull off its historic
interest rate hike last month have worked, easing some internal concerns at the
U.S. central bank, the Fed's vice chairman said on Sunday.
China Dec factory activity shrinks for 10th month-Caixin PMI
China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight month in December, and
at a sharper pace than in November, a private survey showed, dampening hopes
that the world's second-largest economy will enter 2016 on steadier footing.
Japan central bank turns activist investor to revive economy
Japan's central bank, which dominates the domestic bond market, has begun to
call the shots in the equity market as well -- to the point where asset managers
are looking to design investment funds with the Bank of Japan in mind.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,916.50, down 0.38 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, in line
with Asian peers, as weak global equities, poor Chinese data and geopolitical
tensions in the Middle East may hurt demand for risk assets.
Indian sovereign bonds are likely to edge higher, as some investors may
step up purchases anticipating fresh foreign fund inflows into debt, traders
said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to
trade in a 7.70-7.75 percent range today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street dropped on Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 marginally lower for
a year marked by record highs as well as a major selloff.
Asian shares and currencies fell on the first day of trading in 2016 after
China factory activity contracted and the yuan weakened, while oil prices jumped
as much as 3 percent on rising tensions in the Middle East.
The dollar fell to a 10-week low against the yen as sliding equities and
rising tension in the Middle East added bids to the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday to end the year higher than
expected by many investors and with the yield curve flatter than in 2014.
Oil prices jumped over 2 percent in the first trading hours of 2016 as
relations between Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran deteriorated
following Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric.
Gold inched up, bolstered by a jump in oil prices and safe-haven bids from
rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.20/66.23 January 1 $34.40 mln -
10-yr bond 7.73 pct Month-to-date -$252.05 mln -
yield
Year-to-date $3.27 bln -$41.12 mln
($1 = 66.14 Indian rupees)
