2015 OVERVIEW The M&A volume rose 40.8 percent over last year to a record level in 2015, with close to 40,000 deals announced, according to Thomson Reuters data. Click on the link here&A.pdf for an overview of 2015 M&A activity. 2016 PREVIEW - GLOBAL STOCKS Reuters polled around 300 equity analysts and fund managers in the month of December for their views on the outlook for major global stock markets. Click on the link here to access a compilation of these reports. INDIA TOP NEWS  India weighs fiscal stimulus in new budget despite fast economic growth India claims to be the world's fastest-growing major economy, yet the government might break its budget deficit targets to stimulate demand, potentially undermining the central bank's fight against inflation.  Exclusive: Barclays to cut Asia investment banking jobs next week - sources Barclays will announce investment banking job cuts across Asia next week, including closures in South Korea and Taiwan, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.  Supreme Court upholds ban on sale of large diesel vehicles in Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a temporary ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi to combat toxic smog in India's capital, but postponed hearing an industry appeal on an environmental tax that carmakers say will hit investment.  BREAKINGVIEWS- Facebook's free internet faces big test in India Mark Zuckerberg is once again facing heat for trying to give something away. The Facebook founder is fighting hard to save his plan to roll out free internet to India's poor.  Netflix set to tap Bollywood-mad India in pursuit of global viewers Netflix Inc's global expansion is set to reach movie-mad India, industry executives said, where high-speed Internet connectivity is rapidly spreading among a vast population used to paying pennies for their latest Bollywood fix. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China Dec Caixin services PMI falls to 17-month low as new business cools Activity in China's services sector expanded at its slowest rate in 17 months in December, a private survey showed on Wednesday, in a further indication that the world's second-largest economy may be losing steam.  Euro zone core inflation dip adds to ECB's headache Euro zone core inflation slowed for the second month in a row in December, a big headache for the European Central Bank, which has printed hundreds of billions of euros to kick-start price growth with little to show for it.  German jobless drop supports economy heading into 2016 German unemployment fell by more than expected in December and the jobless rate held at its lowest level since reunification in 1990, putting Europe's largest economy on a solid footing going into the new year. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,780.50, down 0.01 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, in line with most Asian currencies, as China-related global growth concerns and jitters over unduly volatile financial markets sparked sell-off across risk assets.  Indian sovereign bonds are likely to edge lower, as some investors may defer purchases, awaiting fresh supply of notes through an auction later this week. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.72-7.77 percent range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  The Dow and S&P 500 finished slightly higher on Tuesday, stabilizing after a weak start to the new year, though investor nervousness stayed high.  Asian stocks were subdued early as floundering crude oil prices continued to dampen risk sentiment, while the dollar and yen drew support from anxiety over global growth and geopolitical risk stemming from Iran-Saudi tensions.  The yen held firm near multi-month highs against major currencies as concerns over sluggish global growth and choppy oil and financial markets prompted investors to seek shelter in the low-risk low-return currency.  Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as worries eased over global growth, leading traders to sell some safe-haven U.S. government debt, while caution ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data kept yields in tight ranges.  Oil prices edged higher, rebounding from near 11-year lows in the previous session as concerns over growing supply and rising stock levels outweighed tensions between key Middle East producers.  Gold retained gains from a two-day rally, buoyed as markets shifted away from risk amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, fears of a slowdown in China and a slide in global equities. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.52/66.55 January 5 -$52.80 mln $19.67 mln 10-yr bond 7.72 pct Month-to-date -$44.11 mln -$49.52 mln yield Year-to-date -$86.50 mln - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.59 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)