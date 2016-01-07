To access the newsletter, click on the link:
2015 OVERVIEW
The M&A volume rose 40.8 percent over last year to a record level in 2015, with
close to 40,000 deals announced, according to Thomson Reuters data. Click on the
for an overview of 2015 M&A activity.
2016 PREVIEW - GLOBAL STOCKS
Reuters polled around 300 equity analysts and fund managers in the month of
December for their views on the outlook for major global stock markets. Click on
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Finance Minister holds pre-budget consultations with IT sector
representatives.
ASIA - 2016 MACROS OUTLOOK - Alexis Garatti, Head of Global Economic
Research, Taiking Asset Management, joins us at 9:30 am IST and he has spent
more than 11 years in portfolio management and now heads global economic
research at the asset management arm of Beijing-based Taikang Life Insurance.
Taikang AM is one of the largest institutional investors in Mainland China, with
assets under management of over RMB 700 billion (US$113 billion). To join the
INDIA TOP NEWS
India set to extend RBI term for Rajan's lieutenant Urjit Patel
The government is set to extend the term of the central banker behind monetary
policy changes that have helped reduce the country's chronically high inflation,
signaling confidence in Governor Raghuram Rajan's team at the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI).
India services PMI hits 10-month high in December
Growth in India's services firms rose at its fastest pace in 10 months in
December as demand picked up, a business survey showed on Wednesday.
Indian sugar export prospects fade as domestic prices soar
Indian domestic sugar prices have surged, boosting incentives for production of
low-quality white sugar for the local market and giving Brazil a competitive
edge in the export market.
Narayana Hrudayalaya surges in market debut as investors bet on demand
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, which operates a chain of hospitals, surged more than
38 percent in its stock market debut on Wednesday, as investors bet on growing
demand for private healthcare services in Asia's third-largest economy.
Indian refiners need to invest $4.5 billion to produce Euro VI fuel by
2020 - Nitin Gadkari
Indian refiners need to invest 300 billion rupees ($4.5 billion) to produce Euro
VI complaint fuel, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
Netflix launches in India, plans start at 500 rupees
Netflix Inc launched operations in India on Wednesday, with plans starting at
500 rupees ($7.50) per month, as the U.S.-based video streaming company pushes
ahead with its global expansion plans.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Foreign buyers look to ride out latest China share troubles
Foreigners holding Chinese shares appear largely unworried by the latest dive on
domestic markets, with some even looking to pick up bargains if the removal of
an emergency stock sale ban unleashes a bigger plunge.
After record year for M&As, privatisation to sustain Vietnam's deals blitz
Foreign firms are set to capitalise on Vietnam's privatisation drive and buy
into assets such as Vinamilk and Mobifone to gain exposure to its fast-growing
economy this year, boosting M&A deals that already hit a record $4 billion in
2015.
Fed raised rates even as inflation debate continued: minutes
Federal Reserve policymakers decided to raise interest rates last month after
almost all of them gained confidence inflation was poised to rise, but some
voiced worries inflation could get stuck at dangerously low levels.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,676.50, down 0.77 percent from
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, in line
most Asian peers, after the Chinese central bank fixed the official midpoint
rate for yuan at its lowest level since 2011, exacerbating concerns over a
China-led global growth slowdown that continue to sap risk appetite.
Indian sovereign bonds are likely gain in early trade, as a slump in crude
oil prices adds to optimism inflation would remain within the central bank's
comfort zone, offering scope for more rate cuts in coming months. The yield on
the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a
7.72-7.77 percent range today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks closed at their lowest level since early October on Wednesday,
weighed down by fresh concerns over China and slower global growth and as energy
shares tumbled with oil prices.
Asian stocks fell to a three-month low after China opted to keep guiding
the yuan sharply lower, deepening concerns about the economy and the potential
for competitive devaluations by other countries.
The yen hovered at multi-month highs against its peers early after
investors snapped up the safe-haven currency as global uncertainty sapped risk
appetite.
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, with benchmark yields hitting over
three-week lows, on safe-haven demand and on signs that a lack of inflationary
pressures could slow the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.
U.S. oil prices edged away from 2009 lows in early trading but overall
market sentiment remained extremely bearish due to huge unused amounts of
petroleum sitting idle in storage tanks and as China's economy was showing no
signs of recovery.
Gold traded near a seven-week high as investors channelled money into the
safe-haven metal amid a global stock market rout, worries over the Chinese
economy and heightened geopolitical tensions.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.72/66.75 January 6 -$36.20 mln -$130.50 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.73 pct Month-to-date -$80.94 mln -$180.02 mln
Year-to-date - -
($1 = 66.82 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)