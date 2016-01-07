To access the newsletter, click on the link: here 2015 OVERVIEW The M&A volume rose 40.8 percent over last year to a record level in 2015, with close to 40,000 deals announced, according to Thomson Reuters data. Click on the link here&A.pdf for an overview of 2015 M&A activity. 2016 PREVIEW - GLOBAL STOCKS Reuters polled around 300 equity analysts and fund managers in the month of December for their views on the outlook for major global stock markets. Click on the link here to access a compilation of these reports. FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister holds pre-budget consultations with IT sector representatives. ASIA - 2016 MACROS OUTLOOK - Alexis Garatti, Head of Global Economic Research, Taiking Asset Management, joins us at 9:30 am IST and he has spent more than 11 years in portfolio management and now heads global economic research at the asset management arm of Beijing-based Taikang Life Insurance. Taikang AM is one of the largest institutional investors in Mainland China, with assets under management of over RMB 700 billion (US$113 billion). INDIA TOP NEWS  India set to extend RBI term for Rajan's lieutenant Urjit Patel The government is set to extend the term of the central banker behind monetary policy changes that have helped reduce the country's chronically high inflation, signaling confidence in Governor Raghuram Rajan's team at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).  India services PMI hits 10-month high in December Growth in India's services firms rose at its fastest pace in 10 months in December as demand picked up, a business survey showed on Wednesday.  Indian sugar export prospects fade as domestic prices soar Indian domestic sugar prices have surged, boosting incentives for production of low-quality white sugar for the local market and giving Brazil a competitive edge in the export market.  Narayana Hrudayalaya surges in market debut as investors bet on demand Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, which operates a chain of hospitals, surged more than 38 percent in its stock market debut on Wednesday, as investors bet on growing demand for private healthcare services in Asia's third-largest economy.  Indian refiners need to invest $4.5 billion to produce Euro VI fuel by 2020 - Nitin Gadkari Indian refiners need to invest 300 billion rupees ($4.5 billion) to produce Euro VI complaint fuel, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.  Netflix launches in India, plans start at 500 rupees Netflix Inc launched operations in India on Wednesday, with plans starting at 500 rupees ($7.50) per month, as the U.S.-based video streaming company pushes ahead with its global expansion plans. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Foreign buyers look to ride out latest China share troubles Foreigners holding Chinese shares appear largely unworried by the latest dive on domestic markets, with some even looking to pick up bargains if the removal of an emergency stock sale ban unleashes a bigger plunge.  After record year for M&As, privatisation to sustain Vietnam's deals blitz Foreign firms are set to capitalise on Vietnam's privatisation drive and buy into assets such as Vinamilk and Mobifone to gain exposure to its fast-growing economy this year, boosting M&A deals that already hit a record $4 billion in 2015.  Fed raised rates even as inflation debate continued: minutes Federal Reserve policymakers decided to raise interest rates last month after almost all of them gained confidence inflation was poised to rise, but some voiced worries inflation could get stuck at dangerously low levels. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,676.50, down 0.77 percent from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, in line most Asian peers, after the Chinese central bank fixed the official midpoint rate for yuan at its lowest level since 2011, exacerbating concerns over a China-led global growth slowdown that continue to sap risk appetite.  Indian sovereign bonds are likely gain in early trade, as a slump in crude oil prices adds to optimism inflation would remain within the central bank's comfort zone, offering scope for more rate cuts in coming months. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.72-7.77 percent range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks closed at their lowest level since early October on Wednesday, weighed down by fresh concerns over China and slower global growth and as energy shares tumbled with oil prices.  Asian stocks fell to a three-month low after China opted to keep guiding the yuan sharply lower, deepening concerns about the economy and the potential for competitive devaluations by other countries.  The yen hovered at multi-month highs against its peers early after investors snapped up the safe-haven currency as global uncertainty sapped risk appetite.  U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, with benchmark yields hitting over three-week lows, on safe-haven demand and on signs that a lack of inflationary pressures could slow the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.  U.S. oil prices edged away from 2009 lows in early trading but overall market sentiment remained extremely bearish due to huge unused amounts of petroleum sitting idle in storage tanks and as China's economy was showing no signs of recovery.  Gold traded near a seven-week high as investors channelled money into the safe-haven metal amid a global stock market rout, worries over the Chinese economy and heightened geopolitical tensions. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.72/66.75 January 6 -$36.20 mln -$130.50 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.73 pct Month-to-date -$80.94 mln -$180.02 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.82 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)