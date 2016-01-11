To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: Road Minister Nitin Gadkari at a briefing on safety issues. EMEA - FX WEEK AHEAD- Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 04.30 pm IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  After 40 years, India set to re-open commercial coal mining to private firms India is getting ready to open up commercial coal mining to private companies for the first time in four decades, with the aim of shifting the world's third-biggest coal importer towards energy self-sufficiency.  Concerned about yuan's fall, India mulls steps on imports India on Friday called the slide in China's yuan a "worrying" development for its flagging exports and said it was discussing possible measures to deal with a likely surge in imports from its northern neighbour.  Indian Oil to spend $600 mln on Paradip refinery upgrade State-run Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS aims to invest 40 billion rupees in upgrading its newest refinery in the eastern part of the country after the federal government decided to bring forward by four years the introduction of road vehicle fuels which are compliant with Euro VI emission standards to April 2020, a senior company executive said on Sunday.  Head of India's PACL arrested over alleged $6.8 bln investment scam India's federal investigator on Friday arrested the founder of PACL Ltd over allegations the property company cheated investors of $6.8 billion, in what local media is calling the country's biggest financial scandal.  India reappoints cenbank deputy governor Patel India's government reappointed Urjit Patel, who helped transform the way the country's monetary policy is set, as a central bank deputy governor, signalling confidence in its management strategy.  India's Reliance Defence to set up shipyard in Andhra Pradesh state India's Reliance Defence Ltd has signed an accord with a provincial government to set up a naval facility along the country's eastern coast with an initial investment of 50 billion rupees, the company said on Sunday.  Japan's NEC Corp in talks to buy India's Mphasis - CNBC TV18 Japan's NEC Corp is in initial talks to acquire Indian IT services firm Mphasis Ltd MBFL.NS, majority owned by HP Inc, CNBC TV18 reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  U.S. flies B-52 over S.Korea after North's nuclear test The United States deployed a B-52 bomber on a low-level flight over its ally South Korea on Sunday, a show of force following North Korea's nuclear test last week.  Saudi Arabia, Iran say dispute won't affect Syria talks Saudi Arabia and Iran said on Sunday that an escalating dispute between the two countries would not affect international efforts to end the war in Syria, even as a large Syrian rebel group cast doubt on the United Nations-led peace process.  Thousands protest in HK over missing publishers; booksellers worried Thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in a reprise of anti-China protests of over a year ago, demanding to know the whereabouts of five missing people linked to a local publisher of books critical of Beijing's leadership. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,522, down 1.07 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, in line with most Asian currencies, as investors remain risk-averse amid persistent concerns over global growth slowdown and China's confusing policy moves.  Indian government bonds are likely to rise as the central bank said it will purchase inflation-indexed bonds this week after a well-bid auction for the new 10-year paper, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.70 percent-7.76 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, ending a volatile week with their worst five-day start to a year ever, as sliding oil prices and lingering worries about the global economy offset upbeat U.S. job growth.  Asian share markets swept lower after Wall Street suffered its worst starting week in history and doubts over Beijing's economic competence sent investors into the arms of the safe-haven yen and sovereign bonds.  The safe haven yen surged in early Asian trade as the South African slid, underscoring the risk-averse mood that has prevailed in markets since the start of the year as China has allowed the yuan to sharply weaken.  U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday, with short- and medium-term yields hitting multi-week lows, on safety bids and after data showing a December surge in U.S. jobs growth was quelled by a lack of wage gains.  U.S. crude oil prices were down more than 2 percent in early trading as traders increasingly lose faith in a significant market recovery soon and bet on even lower prices.  Gold bounced back with the market inching towards last session's nine-week high as pressure on Asian stock markets triggered safe-haven bids for the metal. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.89/66.92 January 8 -$185 mln $101.76 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.74 pct Month-to-date -$239.06 mln $367.43 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.18 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)