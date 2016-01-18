To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu to speak at an event. 4:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event. EMEA - FX WEEK AHEAD- Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1630 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. INDIA TOP NEWS  PM Modi launches $1.5 bln fund to support start-ups Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a number of initiatives on Saturday to support the country's start-ups, including a 100 billion rupee fund and a string of tax breaks for both the companies and their investors.  Iran-India $2.5 bln steel deal totters as end of sanctions looms India's largest-ever steel export deal, struck with Iran in 2014 to allow it to buy the metal without violating Western sanctions that are now set to end, has become mired in a dispute that has seen no payments made or shipments delivered since last fall.  Weak rural demand hurts Hindustan Unilever Q3 profit India's largest consumer goods firm, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, said on Friday its third-quarter profit slumped 22 percent, missing analysts' estimates, as weak demand in rural India continued to hurt sales.  India's Flipkart says Indian markets not yet ready for large Internet listing The co-founder of Flipkart, India's biggest e-commerce company, said on Saturday that the country's stock markets were not yet ready for a large Internet listing.  Iran's oil tankers point towards India and Europe as clock ticks down on sanctions With Iran ready to resume business as usual with the world under a historic nuclear deal, Tehran will target India, Asia's fastest-growing major oil market, and old partners in Europe with hundreds of thousands of barrels of its crude.  Uber's Kalanick: India's payment system prompted a change in operations India's payment system has been a big factor that made Uber Technologies change the way it handled transactions in the country, company founder Travis Kalanick said at a conference of start up businesses on Saturday.  India's Wockhardt slumps after FDA criticisms of new drug plant Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a notice outlining manufacturing violations at its Shendra plant in western India, delaying the company's plans to rebuild its battered U.S. business.  WeWork plans India foray very soon, says founder Neumann WeWork, a New York-based provider of shared office space, is planning to set up a business in India, founder Adam Neumann said at a conference on start-up businesses on Saturday.  Softbank CEO says will "seriously" accelerate investments in India Japanese telecom and media group SoftBank will "seriously" accelerate its investments in India, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told a start-up conference in New Delhi on Saturday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Iran's return poses new questions for oil price Free of international sanctions, unfettered Iranian oil exports might be expected to drive prices further below $30 a barrel.  China launches new AIIB development bank as power balance shifts Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a new international development bank seen as a rival to the U.S.-led World Bank at a lavish ceremony on Saturday, as Beijing seeks to change the unwritten rules of global development finance.  Tightening Clinton-Sanders battle raises stakes for Democratic debate Tightening polls and rising tensions between White House rivals Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders could fuel a fiery Democratic debate on Sunday, their last face-to-face encounter until Iowa kicks off the presidential nominating race in two weeks. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,445.00, up 0.05 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as an ongoing rout in global equities and a worsening slide in crude oil prices fanned fears of an economic slowdown across the world.  Indian government bonds are likely to rise for the first time in seven sessions, as investors may step up purchases to benefit from the slump in prices. A sharp fall in U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices would also spur demand, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.77 percent-7.83 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street bled on Friday, with the S&P 500 sinking to its lowest since October 2014 as oil prices sank below $30 per barrel and fears grew about economic trouble in China.  Asian shares slid to their lowest levels since late 2011 after weak U.S. economic data and massive falls in oil prices stoked further worries about a global economic downturn.  The safe-haven yen got off to a flying start, while the Australian dollar, usually sold off in times of market stress, stayed under pressure as Asian equities geared up for a torrid session following a big selloff on Wall Street.  U.S. Treasury prices rallied on Friday after weaker-than-expected economic data added to skepticism about the strength of the U.S. economy and as plunging oil prices shook global equity markets, increasing investor appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.  Oil prices hit their lowest since 2003, as the market braced for a jump in Iranian exports after the lifting of sanctions against the country at the weekend.  Gold opened the trading week higher, buoyed by safe-haven bids after Asian equities tumbled to their lowest since 2011 as investors shunned risky assets on the heels of weak U.S. economic data. 