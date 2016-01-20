To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given.
1:45 pm: Finance Ministry Joint Secretary Saurabh Garg at ASSOCHAM Start-Up
India event.
5:45 pm: Axis Bank conference call post third-quarter earnings.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India start-ups at risk as investors close taps, Modi fund falls short
After pumping billions of dollars into Indian Internet start-ups in the last 24
months, global investors are cutting that flood back to a trickle as dreams of
huge online sales are clouded by soaring valuations and still-distant profits.
Reliance expects to maintain higher refining margins, eyes crude from Iran
Reliance Industries expects to maintain high margins for its main oil refining
business after strong demand pushed it to a seven-year high and helped it post a
better-than-expected 39 percent profit rise in the December quarter.
Supreme Court delays government plan to sell Hindustan Zinc stake
India's top court on Tuesday asked the government to not proceed with any sale
of its minority stake in Hindustan Zinc, a senior government official said,
further delaying majority owner Vedanta Resources Ltd's bid to take total
control.
Two Indian states halt sales of Roche's Avastin drug
Two Indian states have put sales of Swiss drugmaker Roche's blockbuster drug
Avastin on hold, officials said on Tuesday, after it hampered the vision of 15
patients who used it for a condition it is not officially meant to treat.
INTERVIEW-India can still emulate China's export miracle - Modi aide
India has every chance of becoming an export powerhouse, Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's top economic adviser told Reuters, despite an ill wind blowing from China
that has hurt the ability of Asia's third-largest economy to compete.
UK finance minister hails Indian rupee-bond issuance in London
British finance minister George Osborne said that Indian Railway Finance
Corporation would be India's first public body to issue a rupee bond in London,
bolstering the British capital's status as a global financial centre.
India lifts ban on lentil linked to paralysis as Modi seeks
self-sufficiency
India is lifting a five-decade-old ban on a type of lentil that has been linked
to nerve damage and paralysis, in a desperate attempt by Prime Minister Narendra
Modi to cut legume imports and make the nation self sufficient in the edible
seeds.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Saudi Arabia warns against "nefarious activities" by Iran
The lifting of sanctions on Iran as a result of its nuclear deal with world
powers will be a harmful development if it uses the extra money to fund
"nefarious activities", Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Confidence among CEOs sags as China's slowdown spooks Davos
Confidence about near-term sales growth among chief executives around the world
has fallen to its lowest level in six years as China's economic engine slows and
a slump in oil prices signals deep unease about the global outlook.
China's growth hits quarter-century low, raising hopes of more stimulus
China's economy grew at its weakest pace in a quarter of a century last year,
raising hopes Beijing would cushion the slowdown with more stimulus policies,
which in turn prompted a rally on the country's rollercoaster share markets.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,366.50, down 0.95 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar tracking a
global equity rout, as a persistent decline in crude oil prices exacerbated
worries of a China-led global growth slowdown.
Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early trade, as the central
bank's open market purchase of notes scheduled for today will spur demand,
traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is
likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.80 percent range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street ended flat after a choppy session on Tuesday as falling oil
prices led to more carnage in energy stocks and an "in line" economic report
showed slower growth in China.
Asian share markets slipped early as a relentless slide in oil prices
wiped out an attempted rally on Wall Street and dealt a fresh blow to risk
appetite.
The dollar was subdued as traders took stock of nervous markets after the
U.S. currency's advance against its major rivals stalled amid crumbling crude
oil prices and concerns about the global economy.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday with 30-year yields hovering at
their lowest levels in 2-1/2 months as Wall Street stocks eked out gains,
erasing losses tied to concerns about slowing Chinese economic growth and
falling oil prices.
Crude futures slumped again in early Asian trade, with U.S. oil falling to
its lowest since September 2003 below $28 a barrel on worries over a global
supply glut.
Gold edged higher as a further fall in equities and oil burnished
bullion's safe-haven draw, although the metal was restricted to narrow ranges.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.76/67.79 January 19 -$126.60 mln -$34.00 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.81 pct Month-to-date -$1.16 bln $234.83 mln
Year-to-date -- --
($1 = 67.65 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)