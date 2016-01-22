To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha at rail ministry
workshop.
3:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider 26 FDI
proposals.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data.
6:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at concluding session of
India-Africa Hydrocarbons conference.
INDIA TOP NEWS
PM Modi may bet on old faces and new to regain winning ways
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may look to press the reset button on his
leadership this spring to reinvigorate stalled economic reforms and appease
critics, eyeing a mix of tried and tested allies and fresh blood, senior
government sources said.
Indian banks to get commission for unlocking household gold-cbank
The Indian government will pay banks a 2.5 percent commission to unlock the
country's massive stash of gold under a new monetisation scheme, the central
bank said, as the ambitious plan received a poor response from banks and
customers.
Idea cellular Q3 net profit misses estimates on higher charges
Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest mobile phone operator, said quarterly
net profit fell 0.4 percent, missing expectations, weighed down by higher
finance charges.
India issues alert to deter use of Roche's Avastin drug for eyes
India's federal drugs controller issued an alert on Thursday, asking states to
ensure Swiss drugmaker Roche's cancer treatment Avastin was not administered to
treat eyes, after its usage hampered vision in 15 patients.
India develops 3 lentil varieties to cut imports, curb prices
India has developed three lentil varieties of a particular strain that was
banned five decades ago amid concerns that it led to nerve damage and paralysis,
a move aimed at stepping up local supplies to curb domestic prices and cut
imports.
Interglobe Aviation Q3 profit rises 24 percent
Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India's largest airline IndiGo, reported
a 23.7 percent increase in net profit for the third quarter on higher passenger
traffic and lower oil prices.
Housing.com raises $14.7 mln from SoftBank
India's Housing.com said it had received 1 billion rupees in fresh funding from
its largest investor SoftBank Group Corp, months after a restructuring that saw
hundreds of job cuts at the real estate classifieds company.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
ECB raises prospect of March policy easing as outlook sours
Fading growth and inflation prospects will force the European Central Bank to
review its policy stance in March, President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, a
strong signal that more easing could be coming within months.
As Chinese defaults rise, private placements sweep risks under mat
Chinese brokers are directing large amounts of capital fleeing China's tumbling
stock market into high-yielding private debt, aiding embattled corporates but
also raising risks for buyers including mutual funds, trusts and ultimately
retail investors.
Australia considers tighter anti-money laundering rules for real estate,
gems
Australia is considering tightening its anti-money laundering regulations to
include real estate agents and precious stone dealers, sources said, following
red flags from a global watchdog over potential illicit cash entering the
country.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,358.50, up 0.73 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, in line
with most Asian peers, on improved risk appetite amid expectations of a monetary
stimulus in Europe and sustained recovery in crude oil prices.
Indian government bonds are likely to extend gains for a fourth straight
day, on speculation the rupee will strengthen against the dollar after the
European Central Bank hinted at monetary policy easing, boosting demand for
emerging market assets. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in
2025 is likely to trade in a 7.72 percent-7.78 percent range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street staged a modest rally on Thursday as oil prices recorded their
biggest gain this year and ECB President Mario Draghi raised hopes of more
stimulus for Europe.
Asian stocks gained early, after the markets were given some breathing
space when the European Central Bank hinted of more monetary policy easing,
while crude oil extended an overnight rally.
The dollar firmed slightly against a basket of currencies early, as
traders were caught in a tug-of-war between rising expectations of monetary
easing by other major central banks and fading hopes for more rate hikes from
the Federal Reserve.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with benchmark yields rising from
3-1/2-month lows as a rebound on Wall Street and in the oil market scaled back
appetite for low-risk government debt, but jitters remained on further losses in
those sectors.
Oil prices rose for a second session, moving further away from 12-year
lows plumbed earlier this week, as cold U.S. and European weather as well as
firmer financial markets gave some traders reason to cash in on record short
positions.
Gold slipped as the euro fell after the European Central Bank hinted at
further policy easing amid turmoil in global markets and weaker growth across
emerging economies.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.78/67.81 January 21 -$257.60 mln -$40.87 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.75 pct Month-to-date -$1.40 bln $157.17 mln
Year-to-date -- --
($1 = 68.02 Indian rupees)
