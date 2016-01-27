To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet to meet. Agenda not given. 10:30 am: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia to speak at an event. Sandip Sabharwal, ace Fund manager and contrarian investor, joins us at 1100 IST to speak on markets for 2015 and his top picks in the mid-cap space. To join the conversation, click on the link: here EMEA LIVECHAT - Oil Markets and the Iranian Impact- The oil price has already printed with a $20 handle and one bank forecasts a fall to $10. We talk to Peter Kiernan, lead energy analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, at 1530 IST to see what impact additional supply from Iran may have. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  With China weakening, Apple turns to India As red-hot sales in China show signs of cooling, Apple Inc executives are touting India's growing appetite for iPhones.  WEF creates task force with Carney, Rajan to study global financial system The World Economic Forum has created a new task force with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and his counterpart at the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, to study how rapid changes in technology affect financial stability and growth.  Germany's Munich Re raises stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance to 49 pct German reinsurer Munich Re said it would buy an additional 23.27 percent stake in India's Apollo Munich Health Insurance Co Ltd from its joint venture partner Apollo Hospitals Group India for 1.64 billion rupees.  HDFC Bank Q3 net up 20 pct as expected, bad loans tick up HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-biggest private sector lender by assets, met analyst expectations with an about 20 percent increase in quarterly profit even as its bad loans ticked up.  India, France sign Rafale fighter plane accord but haggle over price India signed an inter-governmental pact on Monday to buy 36 French-built Rafale fighter planes, but the leaders of both countries said there was still work to do to finalise financial terms after months of talks.  French firms to invest $10 bln in India - Sapin French companies will invest $10 billion in India over the next five years, chiefly in the industrial sector, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday during a visit by President Francois Hollande to India.  Reliance Communications expects to seal mobile tower deal in 2 weeks Reliance Communications Ltd expects to reach a deal to sell its mobile phone masts business to a group of companies led by buyout firm TPG Capital Management LP in the next two weeks, its chief executive said on Monday.  EDF signs preliminary deal to build six nuclear plants in India French utility EDF said on Tuesday it had signed a preliminary agreement with Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd to build six nuclear reactors at Jaitapur, in the west of India.  Indian state oil refiners plan 1.2 mln bpd plant on west coast Three Indian state-run oil refiners will jointly build a 60 million tonnes a year, or 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), refinery on the country's west coast, the federal oil minister said on Monday, adding the investment for the first phase of the refinery could exceed 1 trillion rupees. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Iraq says Saudi, Russia change tone on possible oil deal OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and top non-OPEC producer Russia are showing signs of flexibility about agreeing to tackle an oil glut that has pushed prices to 12-year lows, the oil minister of Iraq said on Tuesday.  Hedge funds betting against China eye "Soros moment" A handful of mainly U.S.-based macro hedge funds have led bets against China's yuan since late last year and the coming weeks should tell how right they are in predicting a devaluation of between 20 and 50 percent.  Malaysian PM cleared of graft after funds in account declared a Saudi gift Malaysia's attorney-general cleared Prime Minister Najib Razak of any criminal offences or corruption on Tuesday, closing investigations into a murky multi-million-dollar funding scandal that his opponents had hoped would bring him down. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,444.50, up 0.66 percent from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, as investors await interest rate cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which concludes its policy review today.  Indian government bonds are likely to extend losses in early trade, as the central bank refrained from announcing further open market purchase of bonds this week, damping demand, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.79 percent-7.85 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rebounded over 1 percent on Tuesday, driven by a surge in oil prices and strong quarterly results from 3M, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble.  Asian stocks were subdued as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement due later, and with sentiment fragile after a rout in Chinese shares the previous day.  The U.S. dollar kept to the sidelines with the market waiting for a interest rate steer from the Federal Reserve, while a fleeting rebound in oil prices sparked a short-covering rally in currencies like the Canadian dollar.  U.S. Treasury debt prices were slightly higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting, with investors anticipating the meeting would conclude with a dovish statement by the central bank saying it will not raise rates as many times as it hoped it would this year.  Crude oil futures dropped around 2 percent, heading back towards $30 a barrel as profit-taking wiped out a chunk of the gains notched up in the previous session on hopes for output cuts.  Gold stayed near a 12-week peak early, supported by a softer dollar as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's first policy meeting of the year. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.73/67.76 January 25 -$13.44 mln -$14.30 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.78 pct Month-to-date -$1.75 bln $84.76 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.83 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)