To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
GMF ASIA - GLOBAL MACROS- Markets continue to be jittery thanks to concerns
over China, oil and commodities. Bronwyn Curtis, Non Executive Director at JP
Morgan Asian Investment Trust and Governor at London School of Economics and
Political Science, will break it all down for us with her outlook for 2016 at
1230 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Vedanta posts 99 pct slump in quarterly profit on weak commodity prices
Indian resources group Vedanta Ltd posted a 99 percent plunge in third-quarter
profit on Thursday due to lower global commodity prices, although it beat
analysts' forecasts for a net loss.
Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit rises 27 pct, misses estimates
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a 27 percent rise in its third-quarter profit,
the country's top-selling carmaker said in a statement on Thursday, but missed
bullish analyst estimates.
ICICI Bank sees more pain ahead after Q3 bad loan surge
ICICI Bank Ltd, India's biggest private sector lender by assets, saw its bad
loans surge in the December quarter on a central bank order to reclassify some
troubled loan accounts, and predicted sour assets will rise further this
quarter.
Bharti Airtel profit hit by lower call rates
Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecom operator, posted a 22.2 percent fall
in profit in its latest quarter, missing analyst estimates due to lower call
rates.
Power Grid Q3 telecom sales boosted by 4G network expansion
An aggressive rollout of high-speed 4G network by Indian mobile phone operators
to tap the growing demand for Internet services bolstered Power Grid Corporation
of India Ltd's sales in the December quarter, a company executive said on
Thursday.
Malaysia's Axiata and India's Bharti to merge subsidiaries
Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's largest mobile operator by market value, and Bharti
Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecom operator by subscribers, agreed to merge
their subsidiaries in Bangladesh, said Axiata on Thursday.
Indian investors chase gold bonds in falling stock market
The second tranche of India's sovereign gold bond received a better response
than the first, a government official said, as a price discount and its safe
haven appeal amid a slide in equities attracted investors.
US regulator finds Indian drug maker Wockhardt hid failed tests
Indian drugmaker Wockhardt hid the results of failed tests and deleted data from
its systems at a plant in western India, according to a report by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration sent to the company earlier this month and seen by
Reuters.
INTERVIEW-LeEco plans to start selling VR headsets in India
Chinese consumer electronics maker LeEco plans to start selling virtual reality
headsets and launch smart TVs in India in the June quarter, months after
entering the country with its smartphone range, a company executive
said.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Chinese regulators ask some funds to defer new products amid capital
flight - sources
Chinese regulators have asked several domestic funds to postpone issuing new
outbound investment products, sources said, the latest attempt by authorities to
stem capital flight which is undermining the value of the yuan and worrying
global investors.
Alibaba delivers on revenue but feels China slowdown
Strong holiday sales helped e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N
beat forecasts on Thursday with a 32 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, but
it was not immune from China's slowdown.
BOJ to meet as market swings complicate policy call
The Bank of Japan is expected to push back on Friday the timing for hitting its
inflation target, and debate whether the risks from volatile markets and slowing
global growth have heightened enough to warrant easing monetary policy further.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street climbed on Thursday as a blockbuster quarterly report from
Facebook drove tech shares higher and a bounce in oil prices propped up the
beleaguered energy sector.
Asian shares got off to a tentative start after oil cobbled together a
third session of gains and markets wagered U.S. interest rates would not be
rising much this year, if at all.
The yen stayed on the defensive early on Friday as the market waited to
see if the Bank of Japan would ease policy, while the dollar languished at
two-week lows in the face of disappointing U.S. economic data.
U.S. Treasury prices ended higher on Thursday after weak data raised
concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth, which offset higher inflation
expectations as oil prices rebounded.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures extended gains to put them on track
for a weekly rise of over 6 percent, boosted by hopes of a deal among
oil-producing countries to tackle a growing supply glut.
Gold steadied after recent gains that lifted the metal to its highest
since November, keeping it on track to end January with its strongest monthly
climb in a year.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.09/68.12 January 28 -$141.30 mln -
10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date -$1.76 bln -
Year-to-date -- --
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 68.05 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)