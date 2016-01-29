To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH GMF ASIA - GLOBAL MACROS- Markets continue to be jittery thanks to concerns over China, oil and commodities. Bronwyn Curtis, Non Executive Director at JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust and Governor at London School of Economics and Political Science, will break it all down for us with her outlook for 2016 at 1230 IST. INDIA TOP NEWS  Vedanta posts 99 pct slump in quarterly profit on weak commodity prices Indian resources group Vedanta Ltd posted a 99 percent plunge in third-quarter profit on Thursday due to lower global commodity prices, although it beat analysts' forecasts for a net loss.  Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit rises 27 pct, misses estimates Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a 27 percent rise in its third-quarter profit, the country's top-selling carmaker said in a statement on Thursday, but missed bullish analyst estimates.  ICICI Bank sees more pain ahead after Q3 bad loan surge ICICI Bank Ltd, India's biggest private sector lender by assets, saw its bad loans surge in the December quarter on a central bank order to reclassify some troubled loan accounts, and predicted sour assets will rise further this quarter.  Bharti Airtel profit hit by lower call rates Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecom operator, posted a 22.2 percent fall in profit in its latest quarter, missing analyst estimates due to lower call rates.  Power Grid Q3 telecom sales boosted by 4G network expansion An aggressive rollout of high-speed 4G network by Indian mobile phone operators to tap the growing demand for Internet services bolstered Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's sales in the December quarter, a company executive said on Thursday.  Malaysia's Axiata and India's Bharti to merge subsidiaries Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's largest mobile operator by market value, and Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecom operator by subscribers, agreed to merge their subsidiaries in Bangladesh, said Axiata on Thursday.  Indian investors chase gold bonds in falling stock market The second tranche of India's sovereign gold bond received a better response than the first, a government official said, as a price discount and its safe haven appeal amid a slide in equities attracted investors.  US regulator finds Indian drug maker Wockhardt hid failed tests Indian drugmaker Wockhardt hid the results of failed tests and deleted data from its systems at a plant in western India, according to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent to the company earlier this month and seen by Reuters.  INTERVIEW-LeEco plans to start selling VR headsets in India Chinese consumer electronics maker LeEco plans to start selling virtual reality headsets and launch smart TVs in India in the June quarter, months after entering the country with its smartphone range, a company executive said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Chinese regulators ask some funds to defer new products amid capital flight - sources Chinese regulators have asked several domestic funds to postpone issuing new outbound investment products, sources said, the latest attempt by authorities to stem capital flight which is undermining the value of the yuan and worrying global investors.  Alibaba delivers on revenue but feels China slowdown Strong holiday sales helped e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N beat forecasts on Thursday with a 32 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, but it was not immune from China's slowdown.  BOJ to meet as market swings complicate policy call The Bank of Japan is expected to push back on Friday the timing for hitting its inflation target, and debate whether the risks from volatile markets and slowing global growth have heightened enough to warrant easing monetary policy further. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street climbed on Thursday as a blockbuster quarterly report from Facebook drove tech shares higher and a bounce in oil prices propped up the beleaguered energy sector.  Asian shares got off to a tentative start after oil cobbled together a third session of gains and markets wagered U.S. interest rates would not be rising much this year, if at all.  The yen stayed on the defensive early on Friday as the market waited to see if the Bank of Japan would ease policy, while the dollar languished at two-week lows in the face of disappointing U.S. economic data.  U.S. Treasury prices ended higher on Thursday after weak data raised concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth, which offset higher inflation expectations as oil prices rebounded.  Global benchmark Brent crude futures extended gains to put them on track for a weekly rise of over 6 percent, boosted by hopes of a deal among oil-producing countries to tackle a growing supply glut.  Gold steadied after recent gains that lifted the metal to its highest since November, keeping it on track to end January with its strongest monthly climb in a year. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.09/68.12 January 28 -$141.30 mln - 10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date -$1.76 bln - Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.05 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)