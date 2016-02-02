To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to deliver keynote address at MGNREGA Sammelan 2016 in New Delhi. 11:00 am: RBI releases bi-monthly monetary policy statement. 11:10 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefs media after monetary policy announcement in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets export promotion councils on export related issues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan teleconference with analysts after monetary policy. EMEA LIVECHAT - MACRO OUTLOOK- Join Jan Von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea, for a look at the major macro themes dominating markets at 1530 IST. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here. INDIA TOP NEWS  Next rate cut more likely after government presents budget The central bank is expected to wait until after the government's annual budget statement at the end February to decide on whether to cut interest rates further, rather than take the plunge at a policy review on Tuesday.  Finmin Jaitley could squeeze business to balance books Finance minister wants to present a credible budget this month with realistic targets for tax revenues and asset sales, people involved in the process say, but businesses may end up picking up much of the tab.  FDA warns India's IPCA Labs on manufacturing lapses at 3 plants Drugmaker IPCA Laboratories Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued it a warning letter outlining manufacturing quality lapses observed at three of its Indian factories, pushing its shares down as much as 16 percent.  Indian factory activity bounces back to growth in Jan on strong demand Manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to growth in January as firms raised output on stronger demand, a survey showed, adding to expectations the central bank will likely leave policy unchanged this month.  Food imports rise as Modi struggles to revive rural India Prime minister held a late night meeting with food and farm officials last week to address falling agricultural output and rising prices, and traders warn the country will soon be a net buyer of some key commodities for the first time in years.  Indian mills to sell another million tonnes sugar - group Sugar mills have already contracted to sell one million tonnes of sugar in the 2015-16 season and expect to sign deals for another million as exports head for China, the head of an industry group said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  White House hopefuls Trump, Clinton face first test in Iowa Republican Ted Cruz had a slight advantage over Donald Trump while Democrat Hillary Clinton held a small lead over rival Bernie Sanders on Monday in Iowa's presidential nominating contest, the first in the 2016 race for the White House.  Alphabet passes Apple to become most valuable traded US company Alphabet Inc surpassed Apple Inc as the most valuable company in the United States in after-hours trading on Monday, knocking the iPhone maker from the top spot that it has held for the better part of four years.  Foreign companies bet on China's consumers as industry slows Coffee shops, burger bars and clothes stores are among the foreign businesses in China that say they are thriving despite the economic slowdown that is hurting the manufacturing sector. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,566.00, up 0.09 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking expected weakness in local shares as a renewed slump in crude oil prices dampened regional sentiment- NewsRise  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as investors may defer purchases ahead of a central bank interest rate decision later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.72 pct bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.76 pct-7.81 pct range till the policy decision - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS  Strong gains in Facebook and Alphabet helped Wall Street cut losses and stage a late-day rally, with major indexes closing near the unchanged mark.  Asian shares wobbled as crude oil prices slid on rekindled oversupply fears and after downbeat manufacturing data raised concerns about global momentum.  The yen remained in the doldrums after a restless session overnight, while the Australian dollar held firm as investors bet the Reserve Bank of Australia will resist the recent trend for surprise policy easings.  U.S. Treasury yields rose from four-month lows as some investors bet that a month-long bond rally was overdone on Monday, the beginning of a heavy week of data that will culminate in Friday's jobs report for January.  Oil prices fell for a second session in Asian trade as worries about top energy consumer China and rising oil supply weighed on markets, although possible talks between OPEC and Russia on production cuts offered some support.  Gold edged to a three-month high as weak global manufacturing activity underscored the challenges for the world economy, pushing investors towards safe-haven assets. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.87/67.90 February 1 $37.40 mln $288.18 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.78 pct Month-to-date $1.70 bln $476.59 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.84 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)