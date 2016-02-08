To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:30 pm: Government to release October-December GDP data and advance estimates of FY16 economic growth. INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian GDP data to show economy racing, realities less rosy India will release data on Monday showing it remains one of the fastest growing economies in the world, but economists are struggling to reconcile that rosy picture with ground realities like weak exports, investment, and flat corporate order books.  Doubting India's 'fastest-growing' GDP stats, economists devise their own From rural motorbike sales to rail freight, economists and even the central bank are devising their own ways to measure Indian growth.Their verdict? It's a good deal weaker than official data showing India to be the world's most dynamic big economy.  India says no rush on GM food but will not stand in way of science India needs more data before deciding whether to permit commercial growing of its first genetically modified food crop, its environment minister said on Friday, but indicated it would not stand "in the way of science" despite protests.  Jet Airways posts record quarterly net profit Jet Airways Ltd said on Saturday its December quarter net profit rose more than seven times, with sharply lower fuel costs helping the carrier post a third consecutive quarterly gain following a series of losses.  India sets floor price for steel imports to stem flow from China India on Friday set a floor price for imports of steel products to deter countries such as China from undercutting local mills, the first time it has taken such a step in over 15 years even as the country remains the world's only major growing steel market.  Mahindra & Mahindra starts talks for Pininfarina-designed car Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has begun talks with its new Italian design house, Pininfarina SpA, to build a premium car for its home market, to counter a surge in competition in its mainstay sport utility vehicle segment.  Zomato breaks even at home, in key markets abroad Restaurant search and food delivery service Zomato, one of only a handful of Indian start-ups to succeed abroad, said on Monday it had broken even in key markets including India and is on track to make a profit as early as June next year.  Lupin expects diabetes drug sales to lift Q4 profit Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit that met estimates as strong sales in its local market help offset weakness in the United States, and the company said it expects fourth-quarter earnings to improve. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  North Korea launch may spur talks on U.S. missile defense buildup in Asia North Korea's latest rocket launch may kick off a rapid buildup of U.S. missile defenses in Asia, according to U.S. officials and missile defense experts, something that could further strain ties between the United States and China.  Taiwan quake toll climbs to 35, president to visit disaster scene The death toll from an earthquake in southern Taiwan at the weekend climbed to 35, with more than 100 people still listed as missing under a 17-storey building that collapsed and where all rescue efforts are being focused.  China FX reserves fall almost $100 bln to lowest since May 2012 China's foreign reserves fell for a third straight month in January, as the central bank dumped dollars to defend the yuan and prevent an increase in capital outflows. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,480.00, down 0.36 pct from its previous close  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as higher U.S. wages and a sharply lower unemployment rate outweighed weaker-than-expected monthly payrolls, boosting expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher ahead of an open market purchase of debt today and after the central bank announced that the government will repurchase inflation-indexed bonds this week. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026, which takes over as the benchmark paper from today, is likely to trade in a 7.67 pct-7.73 pct range GLOBAL MARKETS  The Nasdaq Composite that includes large-cap technology names like Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook led another broad rout on Wall Street Friday, closing at its lowest level since October 2014.  Asian shares got off to a rocky start after mixed U.S. jobs data helped sink shares on Wall Street, but trade was thin with many regional markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.  The dollar held onto its post-payrolls gains early in a sluggish start to the week with the Lunar New Year holidays and the Super Bowl game all but guaranteeing a tepid session in Asia.  U.S. Treasury prices ended higher on Friday as concerns about falling oil and stock prices added a safety bid to bonds, which had earlier weakened after a report showed wages grew in January.  Crude oil futures were mixed in early Asian trade after a meeting between OPEC producers Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to discuss coordination on prices ended with few signs there would be steps taken to boost prices.  Spot gold stepped back from near a three-month top hit the session before, after a U.S. jobs report cast some doubt over prospects for a quicker pace of rate hikes this year and pushed up the dollar. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.8767.90 February 5 -$95.86 mln -$50.12 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.82 pct Month-to-date $22.68 mln $190.23 mln Year-to-date -$1.72 bln $378.64 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.64 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)