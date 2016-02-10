To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
12:25 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Finance Ministry Joint
Secretary Saurabh Garg at India digital summit in New Delhi.
LIVECHAT: Riyazuddin KM, Chief Finance Manager (International Trade), BPCL-
Oil logged in its worst performance in years for 2015 and 2016 hasn't exactly
started on an encouraging note. With the sanctions off Iranian crude supply also
joins in a market already reeling under over-supply. We speak to Riyazzudin KM
at 1100 IST, on the challenges for oil in 2016 and other geo-political risks. To
join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Bad loan clean-up takes toll on Indian state banks' earnings
Four Indian state-run banks reported a spike in bad loans and provisions for
sour debt on Tuesday after a clean-up exercise ordered by their regulator,
sending three of them to net losses for the fiscal third quarter.
Dr Reddy's expects emerging markets profit hit
India's second-largest drugmaker, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, expects its
earnings to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter due to currency
volatility in markets such as Russia and Venezuela, its chief financial officer
said.
Facebook's India stumble could embolden other regulators
India's decision to effectively ban Facebook's pared-back free Internet service
is a major blow to the social network's plans, and may prompt other regulators
to demand equal online access for their users.
India's Essar Oil says Rosneft stake buy in advanced due diligence
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is still carrying out due diligence to buy a
stake in Essar Oil Ltd, the Indian group which runs India's second biggest
private sector refinery said on Tuesday.
India gold discounts hit record highs as demand falters
Indian gold traders say they are struggling to draw buyers despite offering
record discounts over rallying international prices, as consumers wait to see if
rates can fall further after the federal budget this month.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Mrs Watanabe loses faith in Abenomics, turns bullish on yen
Japanese retail traders have turned bullish on the yen for the first time in
2-1/2 years, a telling sign they are losing confidence over government efforts
to cheapen the currency.
Trump, Sanders win U.S. presidential contests in New Hampshire
Riding a wave of voter anger at traditional politicians, billionaire Donald
Trump won New Hampshire's Republican presidential nominating contest on Tuesday
and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont won the Democratic primary.
Banks eye more cost cuts amid global growth concerns
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other U.S. banks are looking at ways to slash
expenses further this year as market turmoil, declining oil prices and concerns
about Germany's Deutsche Bank AG have sent the sector's shares down sharply
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,255.00, down 1.00 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as
mounting fears about the health of European banks amid ongoing global slowdown
concerns weighed on risk appetite
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower in early trade for lack of
any major positive triggers after an appetite-sapping supply of state loans
yesterday.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.72 pct-7.77 pct range
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks ended a volatile session slightly lower on Tuesday as a
late-day rally led by materials and healthcare shares offset another big drop in
oil prices.
Asian stocks dipped amid growing concerns about the health of the global
banking sector, particularly in Europe, while the safe-haven yen stood near a
15-month high versus the dollar.
The dollar nursed losses around 3-1/2-month lows, pressured by the spectre
of a global economic slowdown as European banks struggled to fend off growing
doubts over their health and as oil prices slipped back.
U.S. Treasury prices edged higher during choppy trading on Tuesday as
investors concerned about slowing global growth largely shunned equities, opting
instead to add to safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Crude oil prices pushed higher after Iran said it was open to cooperation
with Saudi Arabia, partly recovering from an 8 percent fall in the previous
session led by concerns over demand and weak equities.
Gold was holding near a 7-1/2-month high as risk aversion sent investors
to the safe-haven asset amid a tumble in global stock markets and concerns over
the global economy.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.92/67.95 February 9 -$100.19 mln $44.75 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.84 pct Month-to-date -$97.56 mln $208.48 mln
Year-to-date -$1.80 bln $396.89 mln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 67.90 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)