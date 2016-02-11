To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das to brief media in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra to speak at CII banking summit in Mumbai. 2:15 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya briefs media after quarterly earnings in Mumbai. 2:15 pm: Bank of India Chief Executive Melwyn Rego briefs media after third-quarter earnings in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: Union Bank of India senior management briefs media after earnings release in Mumbai. 4:30 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at CII banking conference in Mumbai. LIVECHAT- Brijesh Ved, Senior Portfolio Manager- Equities, BNP Paribas AMC- Brijesh Ved has over 15 years of professional work experience, of which the last 10 years have been in asset management. Currently, he is senior PM at BNP Paribas AMC. In his previous assignment, he was the Executive Director- Fund Manager at Enam Asset Management where he was portfolio managers for a domestic equity fund, member of core investment committee. He was instrumental in defining the core investment philosophy and processes of Enam AMC's fundamental equities platform. We speak to Brijesh at 1100 IST on the challenges of equities for 2016. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India inflation seen cooling slightly in January Indian consumer inflation was expected to cool slightly in January as food and fuel costs fell, but with general price growth forecast to remain strong the chance of aggressive rate cutting from the central bank could recede, Reuters poll found.  Drugmaker Cipla's Q3 profit hurt by one-off charge India's fifth-largest drugmaker, Cipla Ltd, said its quarterly profit fell below analysts' expectations due to a one-off charge related to changes in the way it distributes drugs in its home market.  Two senior executives at India's Flipkart leaving to launch own ventures Two senior executives at India's Flipkart plan to leave, as the country's biggest e-commerce firm fights for market share with rivals including Amazon.com Inc and Snapdeal, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group.  ONGC aims for new drilling contracts in cost-saving drive-sources Oil and Natural Gas Corp hopes to agree new cheaper drilling contracts for its western offshore fields, two sources involved in the matter said, in its biggest ever cost-saving drive in response to lower crude prices.  With TPP advancing, India pins hopes on China-backed trade bloc India, concerned at being sidelined from the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), is stepping up efforts to reach agreement with an alternative trade bloc centred around China, and hopes to reach a deal this year.  Facebook director Andreessen sorry for India Internet remark Marc Andreessen, a prominent venture capitalist and Facebook Inc board director, apologized on Wednesday for tweets that condemned the Indian government for banning the social media company's free Internet service.  India seeks UAE investment in energy sector India has invited investments from the United Arab Emirates in a slew of oil projects as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to attract greater foreign participation in upgrading and expanding the South Asian nation's stretched infrastructure. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Yellen: Fed not likely to reverse course on rates despite risks The Federal Reserve is unlikely to reverse its plan to raise interest rates further this year, but tighter credit markets, volatile financial markets, and uncertainty over Chinese economic growth have raised risks to the U.S. economy, Fed Chair Janet Yellen told U.S. lawmakers.  Japan's Asahi closes in on SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said it is in exclusive talks to buy SABMiller's Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime beer brands for 2.55 billion euros, as it looks to offset slow growth in its home market.  Republicans Christie, Fiorina drop White House bids New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former business executive Carly Fiorina ended their presidential campaigns on Wednesday, narrowing the field challenging front-runner Donald Trump in the race for the 2016 Republican nomination. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,192.00, down 0.79 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged risks to U.S. economic growth at a congressional testimony, prompting markets to push back rate increase expectations  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher after comments from the Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a slow pace of rate hikes in the U.S., which potentially opens up room for more monetary easing by the nation's central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.70 pct-7.74 pct range GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 ended flat on Wednesday, losing gains late in the session as investors digested comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who kept options open for more rate hikes but also saw risks to the U.S. economy.  Fresh cracks appeared in global markets as investors sought the safety of Japanese yen, gold and top-rated bonds while dumping U.S. dollars on bets the Federal Reserve could be done raising interest rates.  The dollar hit a fresh 15-month low versus the yen after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen the previous day gave investors no reason to change their minds that the next rate hike will be a long time coming.  U.S. Treasury yields ended lower on Wednesday after the government sold $23 billion in 10-year notes to solid demand, showing that the dramatic drop in yields this year has not reduced investor appetite for the safe-haven bonds.  Oil prices slid as record U.S. crude inventories at the Cushing delivery point and worries about a global economic slowdown weighed on markets, and Goldman Sachs said prices would remain low and volatile until the second half of the year.  Gold surged to its highest in 8-1/2 months as investors bet that the Federal Reserve could find it hard to hike U.S. interest rates this year, while safe-haven demand amid a tumble in equities and the dollar also boosted the metal. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.89/67.92 February 10 -$110.72 mln -$36.40 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.84 pct Month-to-date -$190.88 mln $172.46 mln Year-to-date -$1.89 bln $360.47 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.85 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)