FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Power Minister Piyush Goyal and other government and industry officials at Make in India event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Government to release January wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Modi urged to make reality match 'Make in India' hype Thousands of people and lion mascots swarmed the weekend opening of a "Make in India" drive to attract foreign direct investment, pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "the biggest brand that India has ever created".  India's retail inflation hits 17-month high, industrial output falls again India's retail inflation unexpectedly edged up to a 17-month high in January, while industrial production contracted at a faster-than-expected pace in December, underscoring imbalances lurking in Asia's third-largest economy.  Mahindra Q3 net profit falls 14 pct, misses estimates Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, missing analyst estimates, but said it expected a revival in the economy over coming quarters.  Bank of Baroda posts Q3 loss as bad loans surge Bank of Baroda swung to a quarterly loss and joined its state-run peers in posting sharply higher bad loan provisions, as part of a central bank drive to clean up sour debts in the banking industry.  Facebook India MD Kirthiga Reddy stepping down Facebook Inc's India managing director, Kirthiga Reddy, said on Friday she is stepping down and returning to the United States to "explore new opportunities" at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.  Former PM Singh says Modi govt failing to boost economic investment Former prime minister Manmohan Singh criticised his successor Narendra Modi's government in a rare interview, saying it has failed to capitalise on lower commodity prices to propel growth and is inconsistent in its policy towards neighbouring Pakistan.  Sun Pharma to seek FDA re-inspection of Indian drug plant by end-June India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, plans to ask U.S. regulators by the middle of this year to re-inspect a plant in western India after they criticised manufacturing standards there, Sun's founder said.  Passenger vehicle sales in India seen growing up to 12 pct next fiscal year Sales of passenger cars and utility vehicles in India are expected to grow by as much as 12 percent in the fiscal year starting April 1, the country's automotive body said on Friday, higher than the 8 percent growth estimated for the current year. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  HSBC keeps headquarters in London, rejects move to Hong Kong Global banking giant HSBC Holdings has decided to keep its headquarters in Britain, rejecting the option of shifting its centre of gravity back to its main profit-generating hub Hong Kong after a thorough 10-month review.  Japan economy shrinks more than expected, adds to fears of global slowdown Japan's economy contracted an annualised 1.4 percent in the final quarter of last year as consumer spending slumped, adding to headaches for policymakers already wary of damage the financial market rout could inflict on a fragile recovery.  China next in line of fire as Hong Kong stocks sink to 3-1/2-year low A near 7 percent slump in China shares listed in Hong Kong this week and meltdown in financial markets globally is putting investors on edge ahead of the reopening of mainland China markets on Monday after the long Lunar New Year holiday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,067.50, up 1.34 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, on expectations of stronger local shares as modest losses in Chinese markets after a week's holiday and the central bank's move to fix the yuan higher boosted risk appetite  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as the nation's retail inflation rose to a 17-month high in January. That the central bank has not announced any open market purchase of notes will also weigh on sovereign debt. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.71 pct-7.77 pct range GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak in the S&P 500, as financial, commodity-related and other beaten-down shares rebounded.  Asian shares bounced, though investors feared fireworks as Chinese markets reopen after the long Lunar holidays to find there had been a major reversal in the U.S. dollar and a worldwide rout in equities.  The yen nursed losses early, having retreated from its highest in over a year as a rally in European and U.S. stocks late last week dulled demand for the safe-haven currency.  U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday as stocks rallied after a report showed that U.S. consumer spending regained momentum in January, suggesting the economy may not be slowing as much as many investors had feared in recent weeks.  Brent and U.S. crude futures edged down as a strong dollar weighed on prices, paring gains from a more than 10-percent jump late last week that came amid renewed talk that OPEC might finally agree to cut output to reduce a world glut.  Gold fell for a second straight session after hitting its highest in a year last week, as fears over the global economy eased and stock markets rebounded. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.10/68.13 February 12 -$58.35 mln -$206.6 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.83 pct Month-to-date -$443.18 mln -$115.42 mln Year-to-date -$2.15 bln $72.99 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.23 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)