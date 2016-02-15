To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Power Minister Piyush Goyal and
other government and industry officials at Make in India event in Mumbai.
12:00 pm: Government to release January wholesale price inflation data in New
Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Modi urged to make reality match 'Make in India' hype
Thousands of people and lion mascots swarmed the weekend opening of a "Make in
India" drive to attract foreign direct investment, pitched by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi as "the biggest brand that India has ever created".
India's retail inflation hits 17-month high, industrial output falls again
India's retail inflation unexpectedly edged up to a 17-month high in January,
while industrial production contracted at a faster-than-expected pace in
December, underscoring imbalances lurking in Asia's third-largest economy.
Mahindra Q3 net profit falls 14 pct, misses estimates Indian automaker
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly net profit on
Friday, missing analyst estimates, but said it expected a revival in the economy
over coming quarters.
Bank of Baroda posts Q3 loss as bad loans surge
Bank of Baroda swung to a quarterly loss and joined its state-run peers in
posting sharply higher bad loan provisions, as part of a central bank drive to
clean up sour debts in the banking industry.
Facebook India MD Kirthiga Reddy stepping down
Facebook Inc's India managing director, Kirthiga Reddy, said on Friday she is
stepping down and returning to the United States to "explore new opportunities"
at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.
Former PM Singh says Modi govt failing to boost economic investment
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh criticised his successor Narendra Modi's
government in a rare interview, saying it has failed to capitalise on lower
commodity prices to propel growth and is inconsistent in its policy towards
neighbouring Pakistan.
Sun Pharma to seek FDA re-inspection of Indian drug plant by end-June
India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, plans to ask U.S.
regulators by the middle of this year to re-inspect a plant in western India
after they criticised manufacturing standards there, Sun's founder said.
Passenger vehicle sales in India seen growing up to 12 pct next fiscal
year
Sales of passenger cars and utility vehicles in India are expected to grow by as
much as 12 percent in the fiscal year starting April 1, the country's automotive
body said on Friday, higher than the 8 percent growth estimated for the current
year.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
HSBC keeps headquarters in London, rejects move to Hong Kong
Global banking giant HSBC Holdings has decided to keep its headquarters in
Britain, rejecting the option of shifting its centre of gravity back to its main
profit-generating hub Hong Kong after a thorough 10-month review.
Japan economy shrinks more than expected, adds to fears of global slowdown
Japan's economy contracted an annualised 1.4 percent in the final quarter of
last year as consumer spending slumped, adding to headaches for policymakers
already wary of damage the financial market rout could inflict on a fragile
recovery.
China next in line of fire as Hong Kong stocks sink to 3-1/2-year low
A near 7 percent slump in China shares listed in Hong Kong this week and
meltdown in financial markets globally is putting investors on edge ahead of the
reopening of mainland China markets on Monday after the long Lunar New Year
holiday.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,067.50, up 1.34 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, on
expectations of stronger local shares as modest losses in Chinese markets after
a week's holiday and the central bank's move to fix the yuan higher boosted risk
appetite
Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as the nation's retail
inflation rose to a 17-month high in January. That the central bank has not
announced any open market purchase of notes will also weigh on sovereign debt.
The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in
a 7.71 pct-7.77 pct range
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak in the
S&P 500, as financial, commodity-related and other beaten-down shares rebounded.
Asian shares bounced, though investors feared fireworks as Chinese markets
reopen after the long Lunar holidays to find there had been a major reversal in
the U.S. dollar and a worldwide rout in equities.
The yen nursed losses early, having retreated from its highest in over a
year as a rally in European and U.S. stocks late last week dulled demand for the
safe-haven currency.
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday as stocks rallied after a report
showed that U.S. consumer spending regained momentum in January, suggesting the
economy may not be slowing as much as many investors had feared in recent weeks.
Brent and U.S. crude futures edged down as a strong dollar weighed on
prices, paring gains from a more than 10-percent jump late last week that came
amid renewed talk that OPEC might finally agree to cut output to reduce a world
glut.
Gold fell for a second straight session after hitting its highest in a
year last week, as fears over the global economy eased and stock markets
rebounded.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.10/68.13 February 12 -$58.35 mln -$206.6 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.83 pct Month-to-date -$443.18 mln -$115.42 mln
Year-to-date -$2.15 bln $72.99 mln
($1 = 68.23 Indian rupees)
