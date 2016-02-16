To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant, other
government and industry officials at Make in India summit in Mumbai.
11:30 a.m.: SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya at an event in New Delhi.
5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan to attend an event in Mumbai.
LIVECHAT: Kiran Bedi, Social activist, politician, tennis player and retired
police officer- Kiran Bedi, India's first woman to join officer ranks of the
Indian Police Service, joins us at 1100 IST to speak on current state of affairs
in the Indian police system, highs and lows of her political career, the Indian
prison system and its concerns etc. To join the conversation, click on the link:
LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES CORNER- From copper to oil and everything in between,
the Gold & Silver Club's Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr will have you covered on the
commodities markets. The Gold & Silver Club is an international commodities
trading, research and advisory group specialising in the precious metals,
energies and agricultural markets. To join the Global Markets Forum at 1630 IST,
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's target to import GMO-free corn - mission impossible?
As India prepares to import corn for the first time in 16 years, at least one
stipulation in its international tender has become much tougher to meet - that
shipments of the crop are completely free of genetically modified organisms.
Snapdeal raises $200 mln, giving it $6.5 bln market value
Online marketplace Snapdeal has raised a $200 million, giving it a valuation of
around $6.5 billion, as the firm looks to ramp up investments in logistics and
infrastructure in the fast-growing domestic e-commerce sector.
India's exports shrink in January; RBI against devaluatio
India's exports shrank in January for the 14th straight month on continued weak
demand from Europe, but the central bank said it would not follow countries such
as China and Japan in pushing down the currency to help.
India drug monitoring program struggles to grow fast enough
India's six-year-old pharmacovigilance program, which collects and submits
suspected adverse drug reactions to a World Health Organisation database, is key
to improving drug safety in a country where medicine consumption is high,
experts say.
RBI chief Rajan says not in favour of devaluing exchange rate
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Monday he was not in
favour of devaluing exchange rates to boost economic growth, signalling India
will not join other countries such as China or Japan in pushing down their
currencies.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
BOJ launches negative rates, already dubbed a failure by markets
The Bank of Japan implements negative interest rates on Tuesday in a radical
plan already deemed a failure by financial markets, highlighting Tokyo's lack of
options to spur growth as global markets sputter.
Oil powers fly to Doha for private pow-wow as $30 crude woes mount
Top oil officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and several key OPEC members will
meet on Tuesday for their highest-level discussion in months, a potentially
pivotal sign that producers are at last preparing to tackle a devastating supply
glut.
Bank of Korea holds rates for 8th mth, cut seen soon
South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for an eighth straight
month on Tuesday, as expected, while monitoring the effects of global policy
changes on the slowly recovering local economy.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,203.00, up 0.40 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar,
as easing risk aversion and broad weakness in the Japanese yen lift the
greenback. However, expected gains in local shares on the back of improved
sentiment will limit losses, dealers said
Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as the nation's central
bank did not announce an open market purchase of bonds and went in for the
longer-term repurchase options amid poor demand from foreign investors at a debt
limit auction. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is
likely to trade in a 7.72 pct-7.77 pct range
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. markets were closed on Monday, February 15 for President's day.
Asian shares extended their gains as a combination of stabilising Chinese
markets, a rebound in oil prices and solid U.S. consumption data drove investors
to look for bargains after last week's rout.
The dollar stood tall against the yen and euro as global risk aversion
that battered the greenback the previous week eased.
U.S. oil prices jumped back above $30 a barrel as news of a rare private
meeting of top officials from the world's biggest oil producers spurred
speculation of an eventual deal to tackle a deep supply glut.
Gold nursed steep losses, trading well below a one-year high reached last
week, as a rebound in global equities and the return of risk appetite dulled
demand for the safe-haven asset.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.13/68.16 February 15 -$192.61 mln -$13.96 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.87 pct Month-to-date -$449.55 mln -$129.38 mln
Year-to-date -$2.15 bln $59.03 mln
($1 = 68.07 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)