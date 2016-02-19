To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH Indian money markets closed today for public holiday. INDIA TOP NEWS  Modi's 'Make In India' racks up $222 bln in investment pledges A week-long "Make in India" fair closed on Thursday with $222 billion in investment pledges, but thin attendance by foreign firms at the event launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi means many are unlikely to actually happen.  As rupee nears record lows, India c.bank not unduly worried India's central bank will not step in aggressively even as the rupee approaches a record low, as long as falls are orderly, as it believes global factors are behind the currency's weakness, a senior policy maker familiar with its thinking told Reuters.  Reliance set to lift Iran oil after 5-yr hiatus -source Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, is preparing to lift oil from Iran next month after a gap of about five years, said an industry source with knowledge of talks between the two.  KKR bets on Indian life insurance with 10 pct stake in Max Financial KKR & Co LP bought a 10 percent stake in India's Max Financial Services MAXI.NS for about $140 million, the latest foreign investor to bet on the country's booming life insurance market.  Indian company briefly sells $4 smartphone before website crashes Indian phone maker Ringing Bells launched a $4 smartphone on Thursday, with huge customer demand promptly crashing the little-known company's website hours after the phone went on sale.  Asia shuns gold on higher prices; India discounts hit record high Asian physical gold demand slowed this week as consumers opted to wait out the metal's biggest rally in years, with discounts in key consumer India hitting a record high as some investors cashed-out holdings. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  U.S. accuses China of raising tensions with apparent missile deployment The United States accused China on Thursday of raising tensions in the South China Sea by its apparent deployment of surface-to-air missiles on a disputed island.  Will Tim Cook's privacy stance win or lose customers for Apple? Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook's refusal to comply with the U.S. government's request to unlock an iPhone of one of the San Bernardino, California attackers drew strong reaction from critics and supporters this week, but is unclear how the decision will affect potential buyers of the company's products.  Japan business mood subdued amid fears of global slowdown -Reuters Tankan Confidence at Japanese manufacturers remained largely subdued in February and the mood was seen deteriorating over the coming three months, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting concerns about slowing global growth and turbulent markets. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, ending a three-day winning streak, as Wal-Mart shares dragged on the market after a lackluster earnings report and oil prices pulled back.  Asian shares slipped from near three-week highs hit earlier this month on Friday, as a rally in oil prices paused and investors remained cautious about the outlook of the global economy.  The yen was broadly firmer early on Friday, having hit a fresh 2-1/2 year high on the euro thanks in part to renewed demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency as Wall Street snapped a three-day rally.  U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Thursday, with benchmark yields retreating from 1-1/2 week highs, as a three-day rally in Wall Street stocks leveled off, reviving some demand for low-yielding government bonds.  Oil futures fell in Asian trade as a record build in U.S. crude stocks stoked concerns about global oversupply, outweighing moves by oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia to cap oil output.  Gold steadied near $1,230 an ounce on, largely holding sharp overnight gains as a drop in U.S. equities stoked fresh safe-haven demand for the metal. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.56/68.59 February 18 $61.11 mln $75.81 mln 10-yr bond yield - Month-to-date -$772.61 mln -$134.43 mln Year-to-date -$2.47 bln $53.98 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.47 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)