FACTORS TO WATCH
5:00 pm: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant at an awards event in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's $16 billion wage bonanza may force Jaitley to cut capex
A $16 billion pay rise for India's public servants and costly food and farm
programmes could force the country's finance minister to cut capital spending in
its annual budget, officials and economists say.
Indian army deploys to quell protests, water cut to Delhi
India deployed thousands of troops in a northern state on Sunday to quell
protests that have severely hit water supplies to Delhi, a metropolis of more
than 20 million, forced factories to close and killed 10 people.
India set to seal major power deal in Bangladesh, beating China
A state-run Indian firm is poised to seal a contract to build a $1.6 billion
power plant in Bangladesh, beating out a Chinese competitor in the latest
commercial tussle between the region's two dominant powers.
Fortis Healthcare says in talks with investors for pathology chain SRL
India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Friday said it is in talks with "a number" of
parties for investment in its subsidiary SRL Ltd, which operates a chain of
pathology clinics.
GIC, Advent, Bain invest $350 mln in engineering outsourcer QuEST
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and private equity investors Advent
International and Bain Capital have jointly bought a minority stake in
engineering outsourcing firm QuEST Global Services for $350 million.
Lupin to divest two Gavis drugs for deal approval - FTC
Lupin Ltd will divest two generic drugs sold by Gavis Pharmaceuticals LLC to
clear antitrust hurdles related to its $880 million acquisition of the company,
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
Maruti Suzuki says suspends production in north India amid protests
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest carmaker by sales, said it had
suspended operations at its northern auto plants after protests disrupted the
supply of some components.
Nestle Asia works to restore India revenue after noodle ban - paper
The head of Nestle's Asian business is hoping to restore revenue in India within
three years to levels preceding the recall of its Maggi instant noodles from the
market last year over a health scare, newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japan Inc set to lose momentum on wage growth this year - Reuters poll
The vast majority of Japanese firms are planning only modest pay raises this
year, a Reuters poll showed, as murky growth prospects and turbulent markets
push them to resist Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's calls for robust hikes.
Paracels build-up a pointer to China's broader South China Sea ambitions
From listening posts to jet fighter deployments and now surface-to-air missiles,
China's expanding facilities in the Paracel Islands are a signal of long-term
plans to strengthen its military reach across the disputed South China Sea.
San Bernardino victims to oppose Apple on iPhone encryption
Some victims of the San Bernardino attack will file a legal brief in support of
the U.S. government's attempt to force Apple Inc to unlock the encrypted iPhone
belonging to one of the shooters, a lawyer representing the victims said on
Sunday.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,218.50, up 0.26 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as an uptick in
U.S. retail inflation supported expectations of gradual Federal Reserve rate
increases this year, lifting demand for the greenback.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as the federal government
holds a twin repurchase of its notes today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.72 pct-7.76 pct range today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street ended little changed on Friday, as Applied Materials helped
lift the tech sector and offset a renewed drop in oil prices, with major indexes
capping their best week of the year.
Asian share markets edged cautiously higher as investors awaited a rush of
February industry surveys to take the pulse of the global economy, while
sterling suffered on concerns the UK might yet vote to leave the European Union.
Sterling fell in Asia early as concern grew that Britain would quit the
European Union, after London Mayor Boris Johnson threw his weight behind the
exit campaign. The dollar, euro and yen were little changed.
Yields on shorter-dated U.S. Treasury debt rose on Friday as a
stronger-than-expected report on consumer prices in January kindled bets the
Federal Reserve may raise interest rates swifter than some traders had
anticipated.
Oil prices partly recovered following steep losses in the previous
session, supported by a fall in the number of U.S. production rigs in use, but
analysts said general oversupply was keeping the market weak.
Gold eased for a second straight session as the dollar edged higher, but
the metal remained underpinned above $1,200 an ounce as caution in financial
markets prompted investors to channel money into bullion.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.56/68.59 February 19 N/A N/A
10-yr bond yield 7.91 pct Month-to-date N/A N/A
Year-to-date N/A N/A
($1 = 68.46 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)