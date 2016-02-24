To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 4:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha at tax awards event in New Delhi. 6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given. LIVECHAT- MACROS FOCUS with Holly Bell at 1130 IST- Holly Bell, Associate Professor, Business Administration and Economics, University of Alaska Anchorage, has over 20 years of business, analysis and management experience with 9 of those years at a Fortune 100 company. Holly specialises in financial markets, high-frequency trading, financial regulation, risk management, economic decision-making. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian state refiners join forces in bid for better OPEC oil deals Indian state refiners are jointly negotiating oil purchase deals with OPEC producers for the first time, as the world's third biggest consumer seizes on low prices to wrest better terms in a market awash with crude.  ONGC $500 mln San Cristobal investment deal imminent - PDVSA Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA is about to clinch a deal for India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp to invest some $500 million in their San Cristobal joint venture, the South American company's president said on Tuesday.  Traders count cost of Indian caste riots; 19 dead Traders in a north Indian state are counting the cost of more than a week of rioting and looting by a rural caste during which shops were burned, road and rail links blocked, and water supplies to metropolitan Delhi were cut.  India set to raise $730 mln from power producer NTPC stake sale India's sale of a 5 percent stake in top power producer NTPC Ltd received bids for 80 percent more shares than were on offer for institutional investors on Tuesday, setting the government on course to raise about $730 million.  India's Feb gold imports seen at lowest since 2013, high prices drag India's overseas gold purchases are likely to hit a more than two-year low in February, as rising prices and hopes for a cut in import taxes keep buyers away, industry sources said.  US and EU regulators urge Indian drug companies to step up standards U.S. and EU drug regulators called upon India's pharmaceutical sector on Tuesday to step up efforts to improve manufacturing standards and ensure the reliability of data if it is to maintain its dominance in the generic drugs industry. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  How long before the cracks show in China's great currency wall? China still owns the world's largest currency reserves, but it has been burning through them at such a pace that some think Beijing might soon have to allow a sharp fall in the yuan or back-pedal on liberalisation and tighten its capital controls.  Thousands of apps running Baidu code collect, leak personal data - research Thousands of apps running code built by Chinese Internet giant Baidu have collected and transmitted users' personal information to the company, much of it easily intercepted, researchers say.  Honda CEO to shift gears, distance sales teams from car design process - sources Nearly a year into his job, Honda Motor Co CEO Takahiro Hachigo plans a back-to-the-future shift at the Japanese automaker, driving clearer demarcation lines between those who develop cars and those who sell them, two senior company insiders told Reuters. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,111.00, up 0.04 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as risk appetite took a fresh hit after crude oil prices resumed their decline.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely weaken in early trading, as wary investors may slow purchases ahead of the federal government's annual budget due next week. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.78 pct-7.83 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street stocks slid on Tuesday, hurt by pressure from a renewed drop in oil prices, undercutting momentum that had helped the market rebound from a sluggish start to the year.  Asian shares were on the back foot as a nascent recovery in the oil market lost momentum after Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi effectively ruled out production cuts by major producers anytime soon.  The yen gained against key peers like the dollar and euro as sagging stocks and crude oil drove bids for the safe-haven currency.  U.S. Treasury yields fell after Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi effectively ruled out production cuts by major crude producers anytime soon, sending oil and stock prices lower.  Oil prices slid, extending sharp falls from the previous session after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and industry data showed a further build in U.S. crude stockpiles.  Gold extended gains to a second straight session as investors turned to the safe-haven metal after a slump in global equities. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.60/68.63 February 23 -$42.27 mln -$154.29 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.00 pct Month-to-date -$723.20 mln -$472.10 mln Year-to-date -$2.43 bln -$283.69 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.57 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)