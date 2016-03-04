India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 7 as markets are closed for Mahashivratri. To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues. 11:00 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and other finance ministry officials at industry body meeting. 2:00 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at Gyan Sangam meet. THE WEEKAHEAD - Join Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan at 1630 IST as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Micromax's CEO quits amid falling sales The chief executive of India's second-largest phone manufacturer has left the company, the second high-profile departure within a year, as the business grapples with falling sales in the face of competition from cheaper Chinese handsets.  India cenbank pores over budget, worries on fiscal math Some Indian central bank officials are worried that a populist federal budget could put the onus of driving growth on them but limit their ability to respond through big rate cuts this year.  India services sector growth cools sharply in Feb as prices rise-PMI Growth in India's services industry slowed sharply in February as rising prices lead to a slight deceleration in demand, a business survey showed on Thursday.  Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices after India levies new green tax Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's top-selling carmaker, will raise the prices of its passenger vehicles by up to 34,494 rupees, after the government imposed a new 'green' tax on all cars sold in the country.  Uber, Ola launch rival motorbike-hailing services in India Uber Technologies Inc and India's Ola launched rival motorcycle-hailing services in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Thursday, as the competitors go head-to-head to target commuters tired of sitting in their cars in traffic. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Forever blowing bubbles, Chinese investors pump Shanghai property Frenzied property buying in Shanghai has set alarm bells ringing that a new bubble is forming, just months after China's frothy stock markets crashed, raising fears about a replay of the real estate bust that has hit the country's growth since 2012.  Republican Romney calls Trump 'a fraud,' creates pathway to brokered convention Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney attacked 2016 Republican front-runner Donald Trump as "a fraud" on Thursday and called for targeted voting to stop the outspoken New York billionaire, potentially opening the door to a brokered party convention in July.  N.Korea leader tells military to be ready to use nuclear weapons at any time North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his country to be ready to use its nuclear weapons at any time and to turn its military posture to "pre-emptive attack" mode in the face of growing threats from its enemies, state media said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,462.50, up 0.30 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as disappointing U.S. services sector employment numbers raised concerns about the health of the nation's labor market, hurting expectations of early Federal Reserve rate increases.  Indian government bonds may edge lower, as investors await further cues on interest rates and eye a likely heavy supply of state loans next week. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.64 pct-7.69 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street moved higher on Thursday, adding momentum to a recent recovery as the energy and financial sectors emerged into positive territory for the year.  Asian shares look set to post a third straight weeks of gains as investors scaled back cautious bets on the global economy after a string of positive U.S. economic data and a recovery in oil and commodity prices.  The dollar was on the defensive against its peers after soft data dampened expectations the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates soon, looking to U.S. non-farm payrolls later in the session for possible relief.  U.S. Treasury debt prices traded higher on Thursday as oil and stocks stabilized and as investors focused on February's employment report due on Friday for further signs of economic momentum.  Oil futures rose in Asian trade, buoyed by renewed optimism prices may have bottomed out after official U.S. data showed oil production fell to its lowest level since November 2014.  Gold edged lower, but was not far off a 13-month peak reached in the prior session when a weaker dollar and technical buying gave bullion its best day in two weeks. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.14/67.17 March 3 $135.70 mln -$57.77 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date -- -$109.94 mln Year-to-date -$2.18 bln -$1.20 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.34 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)