FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues.
6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's Adani gets Queensland backing for Australian coal project
Parliament in the Australian state of Queensland agreed on Tuesday that India's
Adani Enterprises Ltd should be granted "all state government approvals" to
build one of the world's biggest coal mines, state mining minister Anthony
Lynham said.
P&G to challenge Indian ban on Vicks Action 500 Extra
U.S. consumer health group Procter & Gamble's Indian business plans to challenge
a government ban on its cough-and-cold medicine Vicks Action 500 Extra, citing
potential health risks.
India's Feb trade deficit narrows to lowest since Sept 2013
India's trade deficit narrowed in February to its lowest since Sept. 2013 as
exports contracted at a slower pace, with demand remaining weak from Europe, the
country's biggest market.
Indian e-commerce firm Infibeam eyes $334 mln valuation in sector's first
IPO
Indian e-commerce firm Infibeam Incorporation is eyeing a valuation of as much
as $334 million as it sells shares next week in the sector's first initial
public offering.
Modi's new growth recipe: Just add water
Like his father before him, Dattatatraya Kshirsagar, 80, has been looking
forward for years to the day when a $65 million dam will be completed in his
village, an hour-and-a-half drive southeast of Mumbai. Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi is promising to do just that in the 2016-17 budget presented on
Feb. 29.
Indian court grants temporary relief to Abbott, Glenmark in drug ban case
An Indian court on Tuesday granted interim injunction to U.S. drugmaker Abbott's
India unit, and domestic companies Glenmark Pharmaceuticals GLEN.NS and Macleods
Pharmaceuticals, on the prohibition on sale of several combination drugs.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
As China's consumers tighten belts, retailers cut jobs, offer discounts
Retailers in China are shedding staff, slowing expansion plans and seeing stocks
pile up in warehouses as shoppers tighten their belts - a major headache for a
country that has pinned its hopes on consumers to drive economic growth.
Fed seen holding U.S. rates for now, leaving door open for June hike
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are seen leaving short-term interest rates
unchanged at a two-day policy meeting that began Tuesday, but also to signal
that a rate hike is not too far off as long as the job market and inflation
continue to improve.
Weak U.S. retail sales highlight risks to economic outlook
U.S. retail sales fell less than expected in February, but a sharp downward
revision to January's data could reignite concerns about the economy's growth
prospects.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,497.00, up 0.20 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar and
trade in a narrow range during the day, as investors stay on the sidelines ahead
of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy review that
concludes today.
Indian government bonds will likely edge higher on growing speculation
that the central bank may cut interest rates when it meets on Apr. 5, if not
sooner, after retail inflation fell to a four-month low. The yield on the
benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.55 pct-7.60
pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Healthcare and materials stocks pulled Wall Street lower on Tuesday in a
second straight day of quiet trading as investors cautiously awaited news from
the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
Asian shares were mixed while the dollar dithered as markets waited
anxiously for the Federal Reserve to provide guidance on the risk of U.S. rate
hikes this year.
The dollar was in a holding pattern as markets waited for fresh guidance
from the Federal Reserve, while a disappointing fall in dairy prices knocked the
New Zealand currency broadly lower.
U.S. Treasury debt prices gave up most gains to trade narrowly mixed on
Tuesday, as investors braced for the possibility the Federal Reserve could
strike a more upbeat tone on the economy andconsequentially raise interest rates
at a faster pace than many initially expected.
Oil prices rose after falling in the previous session, with U.S. producers
showing increasing signs of financial distress and as focus shifted to U.S.
inventory data due later in the day.
Gold was largely unchanged, after dropping for the past three sessions to
its lowest in nearly two weeks, as investors waited for the outcome of the
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.35/67.38 March 15 -$8.02 mln -$76.43 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.76 pct Month-to-date $1.67 bln -$420.91 mln
Year-to-date -$1.20 bln -$1.51 bln
($1 = 67.38 Indian rupees)
