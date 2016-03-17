To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event to launch web portal on coal allocation and monitoring system for small and medium sector consumers. Join Sean Maloney, Chief Economist and Strategist, Finconomics for CENBANK FOCUS at 09:30 am IST as he deconstructs the outcomes of the policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and European Central Bank, and will also share expectations on the day's Bank of England meeting. To join the Global Markets Forum, click bit.ly/1kTxdKD INDIA TOP NEWS  India's billion-member biometric database raises privacy fears India's parliament on Wednesday passed legislation that gives federal agencies access to the world's biggest biometric database in the interests of national security, raising fears the privacy of a billion people could be compromised.  India "not scared" if Monsanto leaves, as GM cotton row escalates U.S. seed company Monsanto is welcome to leave India if it does not want to lower prices of genetically modified cotton seeds as directed by the government, a minister said on Wednesday, in a sign the rift between New Delhi and the firm is widening.  India signs energy deals with Russia's Rosneft Indian state companies signed energy deals worth billions of dollars with Russia's Rosneft on Wednesday to buy into its most promising assets in Siberia, stepping up a drive to cut New Delhi's dependence on imports.  Investors slow to unearth hidden emerging equity gems Indian airlines, Brazilian chemical producers and Turkish car makers and are just some of the emerging market firms thriving thanks to low commodity prices, and yet investors are often slow to catch on due to the asset class's dismal overall performance.  India finance ministry body recommends steel import duties An arm of the Indian finance ministry has recommended maintaining import duties on some steel products until March 2018, a government document showed on Wednesday, in a move to support the local steel industry and protect mills from cheaper imports.  India to delay quality standards for auto-grade steel imports -sources India is likely to delay the implementation of quality standards on auto-grade steel imports, mainly from Japan and South Korea, after local carmakers sought an exemption to avoid any disruption to production, two government officials told Reuters.  India's IOC to raise diesel prices by 4.1 pct from Thursday Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will raise the price of diesel by 4.1 percent from Thursday and up the price of gasoline by about 5.4 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices, the company said in a statement. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed holds steady, eyes two rate hikes this year The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and indicated that moderate U.S. economic growth and "strong job gains" would allow it to tighten policy this year, with fresh projections showing policymakers expected two quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in December.  Japan Feb exports fall for 5th month, China sales up but worries remain Japan's exports fell for the fifth month in a row in February, and although shipments to China picked up worries remain that fragile overseas demand could tip the world's third-largest economy into its fourth recession in five years.  U.S. data points to firming economy, inflation Underlying U.S. inflation increased more than expected in February as rents and medical costs maintained their upward trend, which could keep the Federal Reserve on course to gradually raise interest rates this year. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,618.50, up 1.24 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and indicated fewer rate increases this year, dampening demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its policy meet yesterday and hinted at fewer-than-expected rate hikes going ahead. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.55 pct-7.59 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 closed at its highest level of the year on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates untouched and signaled fewer rate hikes in coming months.  Asian shares gained across the board and the dollar was on the defensive after suffering substantial losses as risk appetite revived after the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced the number of interest rate hikes expected this year.  The dollar nursed losses in Asian trading after declining sharply following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to halve its outlook for interest rate increases to two from four by the end of this year.  U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, held interest rates steady while revising its outlook for interest rate increases to just two by the end of the year.  Oil futures rose 2 percent in Asian trade, adding to strong gains in the previous session after the world's biggest suppliers firmed up plans to meet to discuss an output freeze.  Gold ticked lower as the market took a breather after rallying 2.5 percent in the previous session following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut the number of planned interest rate hikes, adding to pressure on the dollar. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.84/66.87 March 16 $93.2 mln $105.77 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.75 pct Month-to-date $1.66 bln -$315.14 mln Year-to-date -$1.21 bln -$1.41 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.22 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)