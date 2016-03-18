To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to inaugurate sixth national community radio sammelan. 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant at Skoch summit. 11:00 am: Finance Ministry and RBI officials meet to discuss steps to boost gold monetisation scheme. 12:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari briefs media on details about the upcoming Maritime India summit to be held in April. 3:00 pm: Finance Ministry, RBI to meet to decide on April-September government borrowing calendar. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. To join the Global Markets Forum, click bit.ly/1kTxdKD INDIA TOP NEWS  Arun Jaitley says difficult to accept Congress demand to cap GST rate Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that it would be difficult to accept the opposition Congress party's demand to cap goods and services tax (GST) rate in a constitution amendment bill stuck in parliament.  ONGC eyes tie-up with foreign service providers to boost output State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, India's biggest explorer, plans to enter into partnerships with overseas oilfield service providers to boost output from ageing oil and gas fields, its chairman said.  FDA warns India's Emcure Pharma, cites repeated data fudging at plant The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned Indian generic drugmaker Emcure Pharmaceuticals, saying it repeatedly fudged test records at its plant in western India, in another case of a pharmaceutical firm in the country facing such action.  AirAsia India announces new CEO in management shake-up Loss-making budget airline AirAsia India said on Thursday it had appointed a new chief executive officer as part of a management shake-up, as the carrier seeks to boost its small market share and turn a profit in a fiercely competitive aviation market.  India eases rules for banks holding utilities debt - bankers The Reserve Bank of India provided relief to banks taking on debt from their state electricity providers as part of the country's massive bailout of its utilities, according to three bankers who received a letter from the central bank.  India's Tata Motors to focus on getting leaner for turnaround: New CEO Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker by revenue, plans to reorganise its manufacturing process, reduce the number of suppliers and increase exports, its newly-appointed CEO said on Thursday, in a move to revive its loss-making domestic unit.  Bharti Airtel to buy mobile spectrum from Videocon for $664 million Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's biggest mobile phone networks operator, has agreed to pay 44.28 billion rupees to Videocon Telecommunications for radio frequencies in six service areas, trumping rival Idea Cellular's smaller deal for the same spectrum in two service areas.  Heineken eyes control of Mallya's United Breweries Heineken is likely to ask Vijay Mallya, who owes creditor banks more than $1 billion, to step down from the board of United Breweries, India's largest brewer, three people with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.  India in driver's seat as fuel demand roars at fastest rate ever Three hours east of New Delhi, in the village of Piplera, recently married Abhilekh Swami has stopped to refuel his first automobile, a Hyundai hatchback, at an Indian Oil filling station.  Blackstone nears deal to buy HP Enterprise stake in India's MphasiS: sources Blackstone Group LP is nearing a deal to acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) controlling stake worth about $940 million in Indian IT outsourcing services provider MphasiS Ltd, according to three sources directly involved in the deal. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  BOJ debated QQE expansion aside from negative rate in Jan-minutes Bank of Japan policymakers debated the option of once again expanding its massive asset purchase programme at January's rate review before eventually adopting the negative interest rate plan they settled on, minutes of the meeting showed.  Bank of England keeps rates steady, says sterling hit by EU vote Bank of England policymakers said sterling had been dealt a big hit by uncertainty in the run-up to the referendum on EU membership and that growth could slow, after voting unanimously to keep rates steady.  U.S. job market tightening; manufacturing sector healing The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose from a five-month low last week, but remained below a level associated with a strengthening labor market as the economy regains momentum after a slow fourth quarter. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,549.50, up 0.81 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee rose to an over two-month high against the U.S. dollar, as the greenback retreated against major currencies after the Federal Reserve projected fewer rate increases this year amid feeble growth prospects.  Indian government bonds rose for a sixth session today, with the benchmark note hitting yet another record high, as the central bank bought back notes in an open market operation amid expectations of a rate cut next month. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.48 pct-7.54 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall St moved higher on Thursday, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average into positive territory for the year, as commodity prices rose on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar to boost shares in the energy and materials sectors.  Asian shares edged higher on Friday, turning positive for the year, while the U.S. dollar weakened broadly after the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on further rate increases prompted investors to rebuild their bets on riskier assets.  The yen stood within reach of a 17-month high against the dollar early on Friday, with the Federal Reserve's cautious stance towards hiking interest rates continuing to take a toll on the U.S. currency.  U.S. Treasury debt yields fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve lowered its expectations for interest rate hikes this year and expressed concerns about the state of global financial markets.  U.S. oil futures touched new highs for 2016 on Friday, adding to strong gains the previous session as optimism grew that major producers would strike a deal to freeze output, while a more benign interest rate environment also supported prices.  Gold edged higher as the dollar hovered near its lowest in five months, under pressure from the Federal Reserve's plan to make fewer interest rate hikes than expected last year. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.44/66.47 March 17 $111.7 mln $203.89 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date $1.77 bln -$111.25 mln Year-to-date -$1.10 bln -$1.20 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]