FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an oil and gas conclave in New
Delhi.
11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Banking Secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal
and farm ministry officials meet bankers to discuss new crop insurance scheme in
Mumbai.
1:30 pm: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan briefs media on consumer protection
initiatives in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Apple's new iPhone faces challenge measuring up in China, India
Apple Inc's new iPhone SE has first-rate features and a relatively low price
tag, but its prospects in key markets like China and India may be limited by its
diminutive size.
Indian court extends relief to pharma firms in drug ban case
An Indian court restrained the government from enforcing a ban on hundreds of
drugs for another week on Monday until it has heard petitions from drugmakers
challenging the order, a lawyer representing some of the firms said.
Swing to modest surplus sets tone for India's balance of payments
India's balance of payments swung to a surplus in October-December, marking a
modest upturn in its financial position that analysts believe may prove
resistant to global economic fragility.
India's Jindal brothers near $782 mln power plant deal-sources
Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal's JSW Energy is nearing a deal to buy a 1,000
megawatt coal-fired power plant from his brother's debt-laden firm, Jindal Steel
& Power, for around $782 million, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
India likely to extend wheat import tax beyond March - sources
India is likely to extend a wheat import tax beyond March to shield its domestic
farmers from cheap imports particularly as wheat from the new-season harvest
will become available by the end of this month, government sources said on
Monday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Obama presses Cuba's Castro on human rights during historic visit
U.S. President Barack Obama pushed Cuba to improve human rights during his
historic visit to the Communist-led island on Monday, publicly sparring with
President Raul Castro who showed flashes of anger and hit back at U.S. "double
standards".
Trump vows strong US ties with Israel, draws fire from Clinton
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Monday vowed an unbreakable
U.S. alliance with Israel if he is elected president in November, seeking to
clear up confusion over his repeated pledges to remain neutral in any peace
negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.
U.N. North Korea sanctions lifted on four ships -U.S. official
The U.N. Security Council agreed on Monday to a Chinese request to remove
sanctions on four ships that had been blacklisted for ties to Pyongyang after
China secured assurances the vessels would not use North Korean crews, a U.S.
official said.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,716.50, up 0.08 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the U.S. dollar,
as comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating earlier-than-anticipated
rate increases will likely temper expectations of inflows into local assets in a
holiday-truncated week.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher in early trade as market
sentiment remains positive ahead of the last state bond auction of this fiscal
year amid strong expectations of a policy rate cut in April. The yield on the
benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47 pct-7.53
pct range today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street closed little changed on Monday as investors searched for
fresh catalysts and showed concerns about fully-extended share prices after a
five-week rally.
Asian stocks slipped as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
officials clouded the monetary policy outlook less than a week after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen had set out a more cautious path to interest rate increases this
year.
The dollar held firm early, having extended its rebound for a second
session after two Federal Reserve officials supported the case for a hike in
interest rates sooner rather than later.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after two Federal Reserve officials
made bullish comments on inflation, less than a week after the U.S. central bank
was seen striking at dovish tone at its March meeting.
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade, adding to gains from the previous
session after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time since
January and as commodity prices broadly strengthened.
Spot gold steadied after falling for three days, but looked at risk of
further weakness as the dollar edged up on comments by a Federal Reserve
official that the next U.S. rate rise could come as soon as next month.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.53/66.56 March 21 $209.7 mln $125.66 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.69 pct Month-to-date $2.19 bln $32.15 mln
Year-to-date -$680.72 mln -$1.06 bln
($1 = 66.53 Indian rupees)
