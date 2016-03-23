To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given. 3:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to deliver a lecture on 'economic empowerment of minorities' in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Modi under fire as rising costs put squeeze on "middle India" Sharp rises in education and healthcare costs in the last two years have hit India's burgeoning middle class hard, denting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity among the relatively well-off ahead of a series of state elections.  INTERVIEW-India's National Stock Exchange sees 'strong pipeline' for IPOs The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) expects to see a good number of initial public share offers (IPOs) this year across a variety of sectors, its chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna said on Tuesday.  Edelweiss buys J.P. Morgan's India mutual funds business India's Edelweiss Asset Management has bought J.P. Morgan Asset Management's India unit, the two firms said on Tuesday, in the latest example of consolidation in the country's fragmented, but reviving, mutual funds industry.  India may penalize delays in crop insurance settlements dia may impose penalties for delaying claim settlements under its new crop insurance scheme in an effort to remedy shortcomings in earlier insurance programmes, top government officials said on Tuesday.  India's BigBasket raises $150 mln in funding led by Abraaj Group Indian grocery delivery service BigBasket has raised $150 million in fresh funding in a round led by UAE's Abraaj Group as the company looks to expand its services into smaller cities, the investor said.  India hopes to sign Farzad B gas field deal with Iran next month Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan will push for state-run firms to win development rights for the vast Farzad B gas field in Iran during a visit to that country next month. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Belgians hunt Islamic State suspect after blasts kill 30 Belgian police are hunting an Islamic State suspect seen with two supposed suicide bombers shortly before they struck Brussels Airport in the first of two attacks that also hit the city's metro, killing at least 30 and wounding over 200.  Mounting debts could derail China plans to cut steel, coal glut China's campaign to slim down its bloated industries could be derailed by more than $1.5 trillion of debt in its steel, coal, cement and non-ferrous metal sectors, which threatens to overwhelm local banks.  Japan, mulling new fighter jets, opens talks with defence contractors Japan has opened talks with Western defence contractors about building a new generation of fighter jets, sources say, in what would mark an important milestone in Tokyo's strategy to maintain its air superiority over rival China. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,730.00, up 0.08 pct from its previous close. The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as multiple explosions in Brussels yesterday continued to weigh on risk appetite. Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower on bets the local currency will depreciate further against the dollar ahead of a long weekend amid risk-aversion following terror strikes in Brussels yesterday. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47 pct-7.53 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street closed slightly lower on Tuesday, inching back from an initial selloff that followed deadly attacks in Brussels, as declines in consumer and telecom stocks offset a jump in healthcare shares.  Asian shares consolidated their gains, shaking off earlier losses following attacks on the airport and a rush-hour metro train in Brussels as investors look to a brightening global economic picture.  The dollar edged down as Asian investors reacted to overnight news of attacks in Brussels, though hawkish comments from another U.S. Federal Reserve official underpinned the U.S. currency.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Chicago's Federal Reserve president struck a bullish tone on the U.S. economy, and as new corporate debt sales weighed on the market.  Oil prices fell in early Asian trading after figures from an industry group showed U.S. stockpiles had risen more than expected.  Spot gold edged lower, with the impact of a stronger dollar outweighing a slight swell in the metal's safe-haven appeal after attacks on an airport and a rush-hour metro train in Brussels. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.75/66.78 March 22 $164 mln - 10-yr bond yield 7.71 pct Month-to-date $2.41 bln - Year-to-date -$458.17 mln - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.71 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)