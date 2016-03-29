To access the newsletter, click on the link:
INDIA TOP NEWS
ONGC board approves $5 billion investment in east coast oil and gas asset
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has approved an investment of 340
billion rupees over the next few years in its east coast oil and gas asset, in a
bid to boost production and benefit from a change in government
policy.
GVK sells 33 percent stake in Bengaluru airport to Fairfax for $323 million
Airport operator GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd has sold a 33 percent stake in
Bengaluru airport in southern India to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings to
reduce debt, the company said in a statement on Monday.
India to rely on state miners to meet coal target - minister
India will meet its target of doubling coal production by 2020 without the help
of private miners, the country's coal and power minister said, ruling out new
measures to entice cash-strapped companies to begin mining the
commodity.
JSW Energy eyeing distressed power plants - CFO
India's JSW Energy is looking at various distressed coal-fired power plants in
anticipation of demand improving, an executive said, amid talk the company is
buying a big power plant from Jindal Steel & Power.
Unable to sell cattle, Indian farmers have a beef with Modi's BJP
A ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter in India's richest state is
threatening to push millions of farmers into penury, deepening distress in the
countryside and fanning resentment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling
party.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japan Feb consumer spending bounces back, outlook uncertain
Japanese consumer spending in February rose for the first time in six months,
but slowing wage growth and worries about overseas economies means the
government remains under pressure to come up with stimulus to boost the
economy.
China's Anbang raises offer for Starwood to $14 billion
China's Anbang Insurance Group Co raised its offer for Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Worldwide Inc to almost $14 billion, Starwood said on Monday, in the latest
challenge to the U.S. hotel operator's merger with Marriott International
Inc.
U.S. succeeds in cracking Apple's iPhone, drops legal action
The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had succeeded in unlocking an
encrypted iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters and dropped its
legal case against Apple, ending a high-stakes legal battle but leaving the
broader struggle over encryption unresolved.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,642.00, down 0.20 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the dollar,
tracking its Asian peers, as disappointing U.S. economic data pushed back
Federal Reserve rate increase expectations.
Indian government bonds are poised to open higher, as investors will
likely add positions on lingering expectations that the central bank will ease
rates at its policy meeting next week.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.48 pct-7.53 pct range today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street was mixed on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data
reduced concerns about potential interest rate hikes and a dip in oil prices
pushed down energy shares
Asian shares struggled to find their footing after downbeat U.S. economic
data contributed to an uninspiring session on Wall Street and pressured the
dollar.
The yen nursed broad losses early and even underperformed a defensive
greenback, which sagged on the back of disappointing U.S. economic data.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped on light buying on Monday as signs of slowing
U.S. economic growth stoked uncertainty about the timing of interest rate
increases from the Federal Reserve.
Oil prices fell in early Asian trade as concerns mount that a rally since
January is fizzling out, while analysts forecast another rise to record levels
for U.S. crude stockpiles.
Gold dipped slightly, but held above a one-month low on a softer dollar
and weak U.S. economic data that dented expectations of an immediate hike in
U.S. interest rates.GOL/]
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.58/66.61 March 28 $306.9 mln -$53.32 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.69 pct Month-to-date $2.74 bln $319.23 mln
Year-to-date -$128.81 mln -$773.95 mln
($1 = 66.58 Indian rupees)
