INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian tycoon Mallya offers to repay $603 mln of defunct airline loans Embattled Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya has proposed to repay 40 billion rupees, less than half of what his defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes to creditor banks who have approached the nation's highest court to recover their dues.  Tata's UK steel exit raises expectations of European mergers Tata Steel's plan to sell its British steelmaking business has raised expectations of a long-awaited consolidation in the European steel sector, which is suffering from years of unaddressed overcapacity. Westinghouse expects to sign India reactor deal in June -CEO The chief executive of Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric said on Wednesday he expects to sign a deal in June to build six nuclear reactors in India after marathon negotiations that began more than a decade ago. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China hits property policy jam as regional market gap widens While property prices in top-tier Chinese cities are booming, prices in smaller cities, where most of China's urban population lives, are sill sinking, complicating government efforts to spread wealth more evenly and arrest slowing economic growth.  Bank of Japan runs groupthink risk as board dissenters depart Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will have a more compliant board when two upcoming vacancies are filled, which critics say could limit debate on his controversial policies and leave the bank vulnerable to government pressure to bankroll public debt.  Trump sounds off on abortion; criticism comes from all sides Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump said on Wednesday that women who end pregnancies should face punishment if the United States bans abortion, triggering a torrent of criticism from both sides of the abortion debate, including from his White House rivals. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,748.00, up 0.04 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as tempered expectations of an early rate increase by the Federal Reserve continued to support demand for regional assets.  Indian government bonds will likely gain in early trading in the run-up to a widely-anticipated monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India amid expectations of higher foreign flows into notes. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47 pct-7.53 pct range today GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks plowed further into positive territory for 2016 on Wednesday, helped for a second session by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that eased anxiety about potential interest rate hikes.  Asian shares edged up to a four-month high, taking cues from Wall Street gains overnight, as receding worries of near-term U.S. interest rate hikes continued to buoy risk sentiment.  Investors gave the dollar a wide berth early as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen continued to resonate, dampening demand for the currency.  Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as traders piled on bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates gradually in the coming months in the wake of dovish comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen.  Oil futures fell in early Asian trade amid renewed worries of global oversupply after official data showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week to a record for the seventh time in a row.  Gold ticked up, helped by a softer dollar and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's caution over higher U.S. interest rates, but gains were capped by a rally in global equities.